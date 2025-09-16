Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As comedy clubs go, a cruise ship in the middle of a storm in the Bay of Biscay may be the wobbliest one I have ever been in. Waves crashed against the side of Virgin Voyages’ flagship Scarlet Lady as if they were heckling the acts on stage, who had come to entertain thousands of guests for the cruise line’s UK Comedy Fest. Think Edinburgh Fringe but with more water and drag queens.

As I embarked the ship, grey clouds had threatened what the captain described as “British weather”, but there were heartening bright neon signs around the vessel forecasting a week where we could “laugh our aft off.”

Some passengers – or sailors as Virgin Voyages calls them – had booked the cruise before it was announced that there would be a comedy theme on board, and even the compere – British comedian and TV and film star Jack Whitehall – expressed surprise at his role.

open image in gallery Jack Whitehall hosted the Virgin Voyages UK Comedy fest on his first ever cruise ( Marc Shoffman )

He joked on the opening night show that when Richard Branson invited him to perform for Virgin Voyages, he had assumed it meant a trip into space. And instead he was “spending a week with thousands of swingers.”

Read more: The best adult-only cruises

Whitehall, along with several other comedians on board (Justin Moorhouse and Zoe Lyons) told us he was a first-time cruiser, and quipped that he had only expected to find himself on one after he had been cancelled.

The biggest challenge for the acts wasn’t staying politically correct, as New Zealand comedian Matt Stellingwerth pointed out, but staying upright, as the ship navigated the notoriously rocky Mediterranean Sea towards northern Spain.

Luckily, the motion of the ocean didn’t dampen the communal feeling that I’ve noticed is typical of a cruise ship environment, and passengers swapped stories over cocktails in the bars, restaurants and hot tubs (on the few afternoons that the sun appeared) about their favourite comedians as well as tips on managing motion sickness. There were also the typical British gripes about queuing times to see the top acts, and on some evenings we had to rush dinner to secure a seat, especially for Whitehall’s headline show.

Read more: Murder, mysteries, and martinis: Virgin Voyages launches true crime cruise

Although, even in the queues, a jovial atmosphere prevailed, and my wife and I proudly crammed in four acts during one sea day afternoon. There was a funny skit about sellotape from Lloyd Griffith and a great show from Emmanuel Sonubi, who shared his struggles with teenage slang, and John Robertson, who presents a hilarious immersive 1980s themed video game show called The Dark Room, where he shouts instructions at audience members to help them progress through challenges.

open image in gallery The Dark Room is an hilarious 1980s-themed immersive video game show ( Marc Shoffman )

Some of the funniest moments were not from the well-polished performers and expertly-delivered anecdotes, however, but through audience interactions, such as a lady who tried to explain to one of the comedians about how she grows her own trout while waving a fish-shaped handbag in the air.

The Improv All Stars show was also one of my favourites and featured Whitehall and fellow comic Ian Coppinger improvising an audience-suggested coffee shop scene in the style of a Shakespeare musical. Coppinger delivered probably my favourite line of the week when he described his coffee costing £1.98, saying that he didn’t know whether to tip “2p, or not 2p.”

open image in gallery Improv All Stars featuring Ian Coppinger and Jack Whitehall was a highlight of the comedy voyage ( Marc Shoffman )

Read more: You can pay £95,000 for unlimited cruises with Virgin Voyages

Unlike at festivals such as Edinburgh Fringe, though, there was no backstage area where the acts could hide from the glare of passengers. I couldn’t resist the urge to grab a selfie with Whitehall after finding him hiding under a baseball cap in the corner of the Sip Bar.

Most of the acts were scheduled for the evening, especially on port days, giving guests the chance to explore La Coruña and Bilbao in Spain and Le Verdon in France. This meant there were also opportunities to take part in Virgin Voyages’ own unique entertainment, that it has developed since launching in 2021.

The adult-only cruise brand has built a reputation for doing things differently at sea, with a “happenings cast” of entertainers replacing the traditional cruise director, and high-end restaurants in place of the traditional buffet. I devoured three different types of pasta one evening at the ship’s Extra Virgin Italian restaurant, and enjoyed a delicious goat cheese, blue cheese and brie tart in the experimental Test Kitchen dining experience.

open image in gallery Bingo with the Diva is a brilliantly-camp alternative on Virgin Voyages sailings to the traditional game ( Marc Shoffman )

An afternoon of Bingo with the Diva provided an innuendo-filled version of the traditional game before I returned for the Y2K New Year’s Eve party on another night, despite it being September.

There was, of course, Virgin Voyages’ iconic Scarlet Night, where the whole ship turns into a party venue and sailors are invited to dress in red. Moorhouse, who performed before the Scarlet Night Party, told the audience that it felt like performing in communist era China, “but more camp.”

open image in gallery A DJ surrounded by octopus tentacles hosted the iconic Scarlet Night party ( Marc Shoffman )

By the end of the voyage, guests and comedians were mingling happily. Brought closer by the ship’s movement and plenty of mojitos. But while a stormy ship may not offer the most stable stage, the week definitely had plenty of laughter to keep it afloat.

How to do it

Virgin Voyages’ 2026 week-long UK Comedy Fest is scheduled for 20 August, with cabin prices from £2,584.

Book now

The round-trip from Portsmouth includes stops in Bruges, Amsterdam and Hamburg. Comedy acts will be confirmed at a later date.

Read more: Why adult-only is key to Virgin Voyages’ success