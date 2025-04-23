Virgin Voyages boss: Why no children is key to a successful cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Child-free cruises have been hailed as a key factor in the success of Virgin Voyages.

The adult-only cruise brand reported a record wave season – the industry’s new year sales period – in the first quarter of 2025.

The cruise line said it has been buoyed by record bookings and revenues as passengers seek premium kid-free sailings.

Sir Richard Branson’s cruise brand revealed it has seen 34 per cent growth in bookings, with revenue up 45 per cent globally and 30 per cent in the UK.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, said: "These outstanding results demonstrate the tremendous momentum our brand has established in the market.

“Our kid-free, award-winning experience has successfully positioned us as a true premium alternative in the cruise industry.”

Virgin Voyages launched its first ship, Scarlet Lady, in August 2021, with an aim to make waves in the cruise industry and appeal to a younger audience.

The fleet has since been joined by Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady. A fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, is due to launch with a maiden voyage from New York this September.

It has ditched dress codes and main dining rooms for a mix of specialty restaurants such as the Gunbae Korean barbecue and the six-course Test Kitchen, all included in the cruise fare.

There is even a tattoo parlour and record shop onboard.

Virgin Voyages says the median age of its passengers falls between 43 and 47, which is below the cruise industry average of 55.

There are plenty of photo opportunities around the ship with colourful backdrops, and passengers will find unique takes on entertainment onboard such as a 1980s style VHS workout and a drag bingo event called Bingo With The Diva.

Virgin Voyages also has a Scarlet Night, where passengers are encouraged to dress in red. There is a party atmosphere with acrobats and performances across the ship, with the night culminates in a poolside disco. You may even be invited to its secret bar below deck.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing at the start though as some Virgin Voyages passengers initially questioned the bland cabin décor and small pool size, while there were some eyebrows raised by an “adult toy box” that could be purchased in the rooms.

Cabins have since been improved, with pictures, wood panelling, throw pillows and more storage.

The adult toy box has been removed and some of the more risqué entertainment has been changed. Never Sleep Alone, a headline show that gave out condoms and featured a sex therapist advising passengers on chat up lines and bedroom antics, is no longer on the ships and there is more of a focus on comedy, cabaret and wellness onboard.

For example, passengers can book a comedy cruise hosted by Jack Whitehall aboard Scarlet Lady from Portsmouth this August.

Saverimuttu said the brand is appealing to those who are looking for a more relaxed environment without kids. and some sailings are made up of 60 per cent of repeat cruisers. He added: “Our vessels' deliberate size delivers the perfect balance of intimate, elevated experiences with exceptional variety that resonates strongly with consumers. The impressive repeat booking rates we're seeing validate our business model and product-market fit, with initial sailings consistently converting to long-term customer relationships.

“We're not just changing how people cruise – we're redefining what a vacation at sea can be. And we're doing it with our signature mix of style, substance, and innovation that only Virgin can deliver, including exciting new itineraries, new entertainment, new food and of course Brilliant Lady’s debut.”

There are plenty other adult-only brands.

A recent Which? cruise passenger survey ranked over-50s line Saga as the best cruise brand, while other options include Ambassador and Viking.

Cruise lines such as P&O Cruises and Marella also have adult-only ships.

Alternatively, there are lots of family-focused cruise lines offering waterslides, entertainment and top kids’ clubs such as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises and Disney.

Carnival Corporation, which owns P&O Cruises and Princess Cruises as well as Cunard, also reported record revenues during wave season.

Josh Weinstein, chief executive of Carnival Corporation, said: “We are delivering amazing vacation experiences every day in a time when people all over the world are placing increasing importance on experiences, particularly those spent with family and friends. Our value for money is truly a strength when people look to make their vacation dollars go further.”