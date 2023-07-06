Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Our French neighbours have no shortage of cultural hotspots that make for exciting city breaks. Stray beyond the iconic arrondissements of France’s poster child, Paris, and you’ll discover a wealth of food, fashion and art destinations just across the English Channel.

Famous for its rich regional cuisines – we’re talking fine wines, mature cheese and freshly baked baguettes – these cities have more than enough ingredients for tourists to embrace authentic French culture.

In the summer, days spent leisurely lunching in Cannes compete with soaking in the sights of majestic cathedrals in Reims for attention – Europe’s second-largest country is as dynamic as it is vast.

The country’s varied landscape is home to mountain ranges, idyllic islands and bustling cosmopolitan hubs with diverse weather conditions that facilitate holidays from exhilarating snow sports to romantic city breaks and relaxing beach stays on the French Riviera.

From coastal Ajaccio to medieval Lille, here are the best cities to visit to indulge in the ultimate French experience.

Read more on France travel:

Lille

Renaissance architecture lines the streets of Lille’s old town (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Notable for its 17th-century architecture alone, northern Lille is a hub of art collections, shopping districts and world-famous waffle houses, all easily explorable on foot. The capital of the Hauts-de-France région, the city is small enough to discover in one weekend, but brimming with attractions such as the historic centre of Vieux-Lille and Palais des Beaux-Arts museum, to satisfy those seeking French cuisine, design and traditions. Dine like the locals at Estaminet Au Vieux de la Vieille on authentic Flemish beef dishes and pâtés in a cosy traditional restaurant.

Where to stay

Au 30 offers self-catering suites and apartments in the centre of Lille. The modern units have hot tubss, saunas and cosy seating areas – all just a stone’s throw away from the Zénith of Lille, Grand Palais and Aeronef music venue.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Marseille

The ancient port city has a unique culture and cuisine (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

France’s oldest city has a rich history as a prosperous trading port dating back to ancient Greece. The cosmopolitan coastal city on the Gulf de Lyon hosts sun, sea, creative culinary scenes and a fusion of cultures in its Mediterranean climate, and was named a European Capital of Culture in 2013. From the old harbour to the impressive Mucem museum and the hilltop Notre-Dame De La Garde, a Marseille holiday is a feast for the eyes and stomach. Find unique French delights in the boutiques and cafes of La Panier old town, and head to Calanques National Park by boat for the ultimate southern France city break.

Where to stay

Hôtel 96, set in a 19th-century house on the outskirts of Marseille, boasts spacious rooms with modern decor, tranquil gardens and proximity to the beach. A relaxed atmosphere, family rooms and the stunning Calanques National Park welcome guests to France’s second-largest city.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Bordeaux

A view of Saint Emilion village, Bordeaux, from the vines (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Think rolling vineyards, gothic castles and fine wines when you book a holiday to Bordeaux. The wine region in southwestern France is home to famous grape blends, wineries and Cité du Vin wine museum, but there’s more to the world’s wine capital than vineyard tours and tastings. Stay within Bordeaux’s stone streets on the Garrone River to admire the Unesco-listed architecture, Places des Quinconces fortress and the Grand Théatre. You can also take in panoramic city views from 229 steps up Pey-Berland bell tower – well worth the climb for a birds-eye look at Bordeaux’s ancient metropolis.

Where to stay

If avant-garde rooms, al fresco garden breakfasts and vineyard tours are what you desire from a Bordeaux holiday, then Hôtel La Maison Bord’eaux should fit the bill. Less than a 10-minute walk from The Grand Théâtre and a tram stop, the hotel also organises guided tours of Saint-Emilion and Médoc vineyards.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Ajaccio

Corsica’s capital is home to a colourful waterfront (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The capital of the French island Corsica, Ajaccio boasts wide open squares with traditional French bistros, gold sand beaches and a bustling marina in its horseshoe-shaped bay. Charming ancient streets, chic shopping promenades and a classic Mediterranean climate set Ajaccio up as the lesser-known little sister to iconic cities on the Cote d’Azur. The birthplace of Napoleon still holds the French emperor close to its identity – monuments, museums, squares and bistros bear his name and you can visit Maison Bonaparte, Napoleon’s childhood home, to learn the highlights of the historic military leader’s life.

Where to stay

Hôtel Spunta Di Mare, on the seafront of Corse Azur Beac, features a monochromatic design, a heated indoor swimming pool and panoramic views of Ajaccio Bay. Enjoying regional wines, French cuisine and buffet breakfasts is on the menu for guests, and water sport excursions can be arranged.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Toulouse

Pont Neuf Bridge over the Garonne River, Toulouse (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Toulouse, a pink-hued city packed with pastel architecture, buzzing markets and aeronautical industries, sits near the French border with Spain. The pink city – “La Ville Rose” – is the capital of the Occitania region and three Unesco World Heritage Sites dot the terracotta streets: the Canal du Midi, Roman Basilica of St. Sernin, and former hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Jacques. A tango festival comes to Toulouse in July, and jazz bars and speakeasies by the Garonne River come alive for summer in a fusion of French nightlife that’s not to be missed.

Where to stay

Le Grand Balcon Hotel features 1930s decor, continental buffet breakfasts and a contemporary bar on the doorstep of Place du Capitole and its opera house. The designer labels of Galeries Lafayette are a five-minute walk away from the modern, neutral rooms and suites.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Cannes

Cannes is famous for its film festival and luxury harbours (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Luxury seafront resorts, designer boutiques and dining on fresh oysters and speciality stews are synonymous with a stay in Cannes. The cinema city on the French Riviera is famous for its film festival, red carpet events and iconic promenade, Boulevard de la Croisette. Glitz and glamour are easy to find even out of the summer season in couture stores, intimate bars and a wealth of decadent palaces looking out on the pristine yachts and striped beach clubs of the Cannes coast.

Where to stay

Just metres from the Palais des Festivals and Croisette Beach, Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion exudes prestige and coastal style. Spacious luxury suites feature large terraces and the hotel’s private beach with seasonal Mediterranean restaurant, Mademoiselle Gray, is the perfect spot for soaking up the sun.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Reims

Tramlines through the Reims city centre in northeastern France (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just a 45-minute train ride from Paris, Reims is a city of royal heritage, Gallic relics and the soft fizz of champagne. The Unesco-listed Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims, which played host to the coronation of French kings for over 1,000 years, is the city’s crowning jewel – and the decadent delights don’t stop there. Known for its prestigious champagne houses, including Veuve Clicquot, Taittinger and Pommery, raise a glass to the city of kings on a tour of the cellars and surrounding patchwork of vineyards. The best part? Reims is largely walkable, so there’s no need to call a taxi home after a few glasses of bubbly.

Where to stay

Best Western Premier Hotel de la Paix, a design hotel in the heart of Reims, boasts contemporary rooms, a sun terrace and an on-site restaurant. The central location, modern furnishings and indoor pool give holidaymakers a place to relax between afternoons spent at the local cafes and bistros.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Valence

Valence, a charming city in the Rhône Valley, is rich in history and art (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At the gateway of southern France, Valence welcomes visitors to its sunny riverside, 11th-century cathedrals and cobbled pedestrianised streets. A culinary hub of speciality bites, days spent roaming the romantic bandstands and ornate gardens of Park Jouvet are fuelled by Suisse de Valence orange brioche and evenings at one of three Michelin-starred restaurants, including Maison Pic. Visit at Christmas to take in the festive spirit of the biggest market in the Drôme region.

Where to stay

The elegant Hotel Victoria offers sleek decor, a quaint terrace and a cosy bar. A short walk from Valence town hall, chic and comfortable bedrooms, marble bathrooms and continental breakfasts are waiting for guests at the boutique hotel.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more on the best Paris hotels