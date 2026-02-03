Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece's most famous islands, such as Mykonos to Santorini, are richly rewarding, with incredible views and gold-standard beaches, but they come with a caveat — crowds.

There are plenty of lesser-known Greek islands offering the same charm without the congestion.

In the Cyclades archipelago, there’s the island with a monastery perched on the side of a cliff; one with fairytale cute villages that only the Italians and French seem to know about; and another that’s heaven for foodies — the birthplace of one of Greece’s most influential chefs — where you’ll find delicious dishes from honeyed desserts to slow-cooked chickpea stews on the menu.

Elsewhere, our round-up includes a car-free island just 90 minutes by ferry from Athens; a gem in the Sporades with wildlife-rich waters protected by a vast national marine park that’s home to one of Europe’s rarest mammals; and an Ionian hideaway where you’ll rarely have to share the beaches with more than a handful of people.

These are the eight most exciting lesser-known Greek islands to visit in 2026, with a standout place to stay on each. Some require a little determination to reach, but that’s half the fun, and it keeps the hordes at bay.

1. Amorgos, Cyclades

open image in gallery The Panagia Hozovitissa monastery, pictured, on Amorgos is perched 1,000 feet up on the side of a cliff ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Amorgos was the filming location for Luc Besson’s hit free-diving-themed movie The Big Blue, yet remains relatively off the radar, with no airport and the direct high-speed ferries from Piraeus, Athens’ main port, taking up to seven hours to get there.

For those happy to make the long sea crossing, a remarkable island awaits.

Amorgos, shaped like a seahorse making its way east across the Aegean, is home to one of Europe’s most dramatically positioned monasteries — Panagia Hozoviotissa — perched improbably 1,000 feet on the side of a cliff. The steep walk to it is truly worthwhile.

Then there’s the spectacular drive along the road that connects the main villages; the mesmerizing maze of lanes to wander in the capital, Chora; stunning, secluded beaches to discover via trails that zig-zag across the island; and T'Apanemo restaurant in Kalofana for the freshest of Greek salads.

How to get there: Direct ferries run from Piraeus and dock at either Katapola or Aegiali, with sailings from Naxos or other Cyclades islands such as Santorini also available.

Great place to stay: Aegialis Hotel & Spa (rooms from $145) offers easy access to Aegiali Bay and gorgeous views from its elevated position.

2. Alonissos, Sporades

open image in gallery Alonissos boasts seductively azure, wildlife-rich waters at beaches such as Votsi, where visitors are in with a chance of spotting the rare Mediterranean monk seal ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Greek islands are famously wildlife-rich, but with its waters protected by the National Marine Park of Alonissos Northern Sporades — Europe’s largest marine reserve, spanning 870 square miles — unspoiled Alonissos stands out even by Aegean standards.

Boat trips around the island’s seductively azure waters can yield sightings of Mediterranean monk seals, one of Europe’s rarest mammals, as well as dolphins, sea turtles, and Eleonora’s falcons.

There are also inviting pebble and sand beaches to loll on and, in Chora, one of the most beautiful villages in the Sporades archipelago to explore. Be sure to linger to watch the sun dissolve into the horizon, drink in hand.

Afterwards, head down to Dimitris Restaurant in Patitiri port for top seafood and authentic hospitality.

How to get there: Alonissos has no airport. Most visitors fly from Athens to Skiathos, then connect by ferry or hydrofoil (one and a half to two and a half hours) to Patitiri port.

Great place to stay: Marpunta Resort (rooms from $170) lies on a serene, pine-fringed peninsula on the southwest of the island just steps from the sparkling sea. Amenities include an outdoor pool, a bar and two restaurants, as well as activities on offer for two to 12 year olds.

3. Astypalaia, Dodecanese

open image in gallery Querini Castle, located on the highest point of Chora, the main town of Astypalaia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Butterfly-shaped Astypalaia will leave your heart aflutter.

It’s an island that feels like a proper escape from Greece’s more tourist-heavy areas, with blissfully empty beaches, untouched islets and dreamy mountainous meadows.

There are sights to see, too, with hilltop Querini Castle the flagship landmark. The Venetian fortress, which dates back to the 13th century, stands proud at the highest point of the capital, Chora, surrounded by a river of whitewashed houses that tumble down the hillside.

After you’ve explored the lanes and chapels, and had a look around the excellent Archaeological Museum at the foot of the village, which houses treasures from across the ages, head to taverna Karatzi for a dinner that’ll probably carry on for a lot longer than you planned – in the best possible way.

Great place to stay: Tholaria Boutique Hotel (rooms from $150), in Chora, has an outdoor pool with panoramic sea views and free wifi for uploading photos of paradise.

How to get there: Astypalaia has a small airport with limited flights from Athens, or you can arrive by ferry from Piraeus or via other Dodecanese islands.

4. Ithaca, Ionian islands

open image in gallery In the impossibly cute village of Frikes on Ithaca you’ll find lovely tavernas and secluded swimming spots ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ithaca, nestled between touristy Kefalonia and the mainland in the Ionian Sea, hits the sweet spot of feeling gloriously off the beaten track, yet has enough infrastructure to prevent you from feeling marooned.

Hire a small car so you can squeeze through quaint villages and along winding, narrow roads that lead to beaches rarely populated by more than a few dozen people. To experience the island’s best waters, though, rent a boat in the capital, Vathy, and chug around to the beautiful inlets along the east coast.

Be sure to build time into your itinerary to linger in Frikes, in the north. This impossibly cute harbor village is home to excellent tavernas and, if you walk around the bay, some wonderfully secluded swimming spots.

Great place to stay: Perantzada Hotel 1811 (rooms from $115), in Vathy, has a lovely terrace swimming pool with views over the harbor, boutique-style rooms, and warm service.

How to get there: Ithaca has no airport. Many travelers fly to Kefalonia and take the ferry from either Sami or Poros to Pisaitos or Vathy, with crossings taking up to an hour. Ferries also connect from the mainland, with sailings from Patras or Astakos taking up to four hours.

5. Hydra, Saronic Gulf

open image in gallery Hydra town is postcard-perfect from every angle, with a maze of alleys wrapping around the harbor ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Hydra’s centre is sparse and hot, but what lies around its edges is so inviting you really won’t care. What’s more, you can enjoy the island’s shoreline treasures in near-total peace and quiet, because almost all wheeled vehicles are banned here — even bicycles — which also makes it a very safe place for those travelling with children.

So how do visitors get around? Mules transport luggage from incoming ferries, while zippy water taxis are a thrilling and efficient way to explore the coves. There are also stone-paved coastal paths leading to tranquil swimming spots and inviting tavernas you’ll never need to pre-book.

There’s only one settlement of any size — Hydra port — and it’s postcard-perfect from every angle. A maze of alleyways wraps around the harbor, which is lined with chic shops and excellent restaurants (Omilos is a standout for its rock-hugging terrace) populated by a distinctly cosmopolitan crowd.

How to get there: Hydra is just 90 minutes from Athens by high-speed ferry, with upgrades on some sailings even coming with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Great place to stay: Hydra Hotel (rooms from $700) offers spellbinding views of the harbor and elegant rooms.

6. Folegandros, Cyclades

open image in gallery The photogenic main village of Chora on the island of Folegandros, with the Church of Panagia above ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Folegandros is worth visiting for its main village, Chora, alone. It’s an absolute showstopper, perched on the edge of a 650-foot cliff, with a zig-zagging path leading up to the Church of Panagia above.

Add in the whitewashed squares and you have the stuff Instagram dreams are made of — but you won’t find hordes of influencers posting here. Folegandros requires an element of determination to reach: it has no airport, and direct ferry crossings from Athens can take up to six hours.

Away from Chora, savor strolling along stone paths to secluded beaches such as Katergo and Agali, then settle into rustic tavernas — Chrysospilia in Chora, with its candlelit terrace, is a standout pick.

How to get there: Most visitors arrive by ferry from Piraeus or via nearby Cycladic islands such as Milos or Santorini.

Great place to stay: Anemi Folegandros (rooms from $180), near Karavostasis port, has an outdoor pool, a poolside a la carte restaurant, and a tennis court.

7. Paros, Cyclades

open image in gallery Paros is a spellbinding island with room to breathe and home to the cute village of Lefkes ( Getty Images )

Eye-catching Paros is rising in popularity, but remains firmly on the fringes of Greece’s island tourism industry.

The Italians and French are catching on, but not in numbers that will taint a trip there. For now, even in the height of peak season, you’ll have plenty of room on any beach you care to throw your towel down on, including the flagship Golden Beach.

You’ll also find plenty of breathing space in the villages, including fairytale-cute Lefkes, built away from the shore beneath Paros's highest peak, 2,529ft-tall Mount Agii Pantes, for protection against pirate raids in the 15th century.

You’ll also find there’s never more than a gentle bustle in the quaint seaside village of Aliki, where one of the tavernas places its tables on the actual beach, and Naoussa on the north coast, where you can explore boutique shops hiding in a labyrinth of lanes.

How to get there: There is a regional airport on the island with flights to and from Athens, while many travelers fly directly to Mykonos and catch a high-speed catamaran ferry from there. Ferry journey time is around 45 minutes.

Great place to stay: Nissiotiko Hotel (rooms from $140), in the fishing village of Dryos, occupies a superb beachside spot. Breakfast is served on a tranquil terrace with views it’s difficult to prize yourself away from.

8. Sifnos, Cyclades

open image in gallery Sifnos is foodie heaven — it’s where Greece’s most influential chef was born. Pictured is the village of Kamares ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Nikolaos Tselementes, often considered Greece’s most influential chef ever, was born in the village of Exambela on Sifnos. But the island’s culinary prestige isn’t just historical, it’s edible — this is where you’ll find some of the best cooking in the Cyclades. Think clay-pot revithada (a slow-baked chickpea stew) and honey-soaked desserts.

Try restaurant Omega 3, set above the water at Platys Gialos, for some of the tastiest local dishes.

Sifnos is also a wonderful place to walk off lunch, with a network of historic footpaths that link beaches and villages, including three settlements nestled along a ridge that forms the island’s backbone – de facto capital Apollonia, Artemonas and Exambela.

As you explore, you’ll also notice another signature Sifnos feature — churches. There are around 360 of them, the most photographed being Moni Chrysopigi, perched on an islet on the southeast coast that’s connected to the mainland by a footbridge.

How to get there: With no airport, most visitors arrive by ferry from Piraeus, with journey times typically two and a half to five hours. There are also frequent ferry services from nearby Cycladic islands such as Milos and Serifos.

Great place to stay: Verina Astra (rooms from $190) sits above the village of Artemonas with an infinity pool and views of rugged cliffs and the open sea.

