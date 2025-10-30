Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the great things about Dublin is how close it is to the airport. Sure, there isn’t a train service (much to the distress of Dubliners), but the several bus lines make it easy to go between the airport and town, and it’s even quicker by taxi – you can comfortably be on the northside of the city within 30 minutes. But if you’d rather stay right by the airport, to catch an early flight or to avoid the headache of public transport, there are loads of great options.

You can choose from a snazzy hotel just over the road from Terminal 2, or a budget option that’s a free shuttle ride away. And you don’t need to stay right by the airport, either – there are a couple of great options in the nearby coastal villages or even right in the city centre, which will still get you from the door to security in 20 minutes. Here are some of the best for your next airport stay…

For the best hotels in Dublin, the best luxury hotels in Dublin and the best cheap hotels in Dublin, see our guides.

The best hotels near Dublin Airport

At a glance

1. Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport

open image in gallery The Maldron is the nearest to Dublin’s terminals ( Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport )

The closest hotel to the terminals (until the snazzy new Sofitel arrives at the end of 2026), the Maldron is the handiest option if you don’t want to faff around with bus transfers. While there is a shuttle available, Terminal 2 is a couple of minutes’ walk from the hotel, with Terminal 1 just beyond, making life as easy as can be. There’s a chain hotel feel to the rooms, but they have everything you need, and the open-plan bar and restaurant always has a bit of a buzz. The self-check-in and check-out counters make life easy if you’re discombobulated after a long flight.

Address: Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin

Read more: Why Dublin is the surprising city to delve into Picasso’s troubling relationship with women

2. Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport

open image in gallery Radisson Blu is only an eight-minute walk from the airport ( Radisson Blu )

Just the other side of the main Airport Road, the Radisson Blu is second only to the Maldron when it comes to location. If you don’t want to lug your suitcase on the eight-minute walk, there are regular shuttle buses, which run 24 hours a day. Inside, the rooms are sleek and contemporary, and there’s a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast if your flight leaves before 6am. Otherwise, there’s a generous buffet from 6.30am to 10.30am. Guests also get access to the facilities at the nearby ALSAA Swimming Pool & Leisure Complex, with a gym, sauna and swimming pool.

Address: Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin

Read more: Best luxury hotels in Dublin, from celebrity favourites to Michelin-starred dining

3. Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport

open image in gallery The Clayton has a large lobby bar ( Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport )

Probably the easiest option if you’re driving, this huge hotel is about a 10-minute drive from the airport and has ample parking, both for short and long term. There’s a contemporary sleekness to the interiors, with loads of glass and a huge, airy lobby. The 608 bedrooms are all of a decent size, though the rooms on the higher floors have superior views, some overlooking the city and the coast beyond. Downstairs, the casual PlayWright bar is great for a quiet bite, but the Italian restaurant is surprisingly good if you want a proper meal – they have a wood-fired oven for pizzas and the portions are huge. There’s a generous buffet for breakfast, too.

Address: Stockhole Lane, Swords

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Dublin, from dorm rooms to boutique budget-friendly stays on a budget

4. Carlton Dublin Airport hotel

open image in gallery Carlton Dublin Airport had a great view of the runway ( Carlton Dublin Airport )

A five-minute drive from the terminals, this is another good one if you’re bringing (or renting) a car, though there’s also a free shuttle bus. The real selling point, however, is the rooftop bar and restaurant, which has a great view of the runway and is far more stylish than your everyday airport hotel. It has an updated fitness suite too, with plenty of equipment for a pre- or post-flight workout. There are 118 rooms and suites, some of which have balconies, and they’re all well soundproofed and come with blackout curtains, which always come in handy after a long journey.

Address: Old Airport Road, Cloghran, Dublin

Read more: The best hotels in Dublin for a city break in the Irish capital

5. Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport by IHG hotel

open image in gallery A complimentary shuttle can take you to the airport from this hotel ( IHG )

The benefit of this location, a seven-minute drive from the airport, is a bit of greenery by some scenic country fields. There are loads of parking spaces, but also a complimentary shuttle bus, which runs every 30 minutes and is electric, no less – bear in mind it drops you in Zone 16, which is a good five-minute walk from Terminal 2. There’s a full gym, and if you book one of the Club Level rooms, you get access to the free lounge, with continental breakfast in the morning and snacks in the evening.

Address: Northwood Park, Santry Demesne, Dublin

Read more: Ireland’s smallest county is its most beautiful

6. Premier Inn Dublin Airport hotel

open image in gallery A cheap shuttle bus is available at Premier Inn Dublin Airport ( Premier Inn Dublin Airport )

On an industrial estate less than a ten-minute drive from the airport, this Premier Inn is a good option for a budget stay. There’s a shuttle bus (£2.50) that runs back and forth every half hour, but bear in mind the service is paused briefly in the morning and evening – check their times in advance to make sure it doesn’t clash with your departure. Inside, it’s business as usual, and there are Premier Plus rooms available too, for better WiFi, a mini fridge and a coffee machine. There’s a restaurant on site, and some fast food joints and coffee spots within walking distance.

Address: Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co. Dublin

Read more: How a trip to rural West Cork helped me reconnect with my teenage daughter

7. Metro Hotel Dublin Airport

open image in gallery Metro Hotel Dublin Airport has a free shuttle bus to your terminal ( Metro Hotel Dublin Airport )

Just over a 10-minute drive from the airport, the Metro has been recently refurbished and has everything you’d need for a short stay. Two-bedroom apartments on the top floors are ideal for groups or families – there are also family suites with bunk beds, which are handy if you’re travelling with kids. The free shuttle bus runs from 4am to midnight, leaving from the coach park of the hotel, so be sure to allow another few minutes for the walk to the terminals.

Address: Santry Cross, Ballymun Road, Ballymun, Dublin 9

Read more: The little-known island off the coast of Ireland that’s filled with puffins and wildflowers

8. Grand Hotel Malahide

open image in gallery Relax in the Grand Hotel Malahide pool before your flight ( Grand Hotel Malahide )

Who says an airport hotel has to be right next to the terminals? If you’re happy to travel just a little further to the seaside village of Malahide, this hotel is a great spot, with an old-fashioned charm and great views over the water. Malahide is a lovely place, so you can head out for dinner in one of the cool neighbourhood restaurants, rather than getting room service and watching telly. And when the time comes to go to the airport, it’s an easy 20-minute drive or taxi ride away.

Address: Grove Road, Malahide, Co. Dublin

Read more: The UK and Ireland’s best pilgrimage routes to walk this year

9. The Gibson hotel

open image in gallery Near the airport tunnel and the city centre, The Gibson offers the best of both worlds ( The Gibson )

Another one that’s not strictly an airport hotel, but bear with me – The Gibson is technically in the city centre, but right on the edge of the Docklands and, by extension, the M50 tunnel that whisks you straight to the airport. The Dublin Express bus service stops right outside the hotel and will get you to the airport in 15 to 20 minutes, and the hotel itself is slick and cool, right next to the 3Arena (so watch prices skyrocket on big gig nights). Some rooms have balconies, which are lovely on sunny days.

Address: Point Square, Dublin 1

Read more: The best ferry trips to take in the UK and Ireland this spring

10. Travelodge Dublin Airport North

open image in gallery For a cheap stay, book a room at Travelodge Dublin Airport North ( Travelodge Dublin Airport North )

It’s never going to win any style prizes, but if you’re after a cheap crash pad that’s relatively close to the airport, you can’t go wrong with a Travelodge. This one is near Swords, just under a 10-minute drive from the terminals, and while there’s no longer a shuttle bus service from the hotel, you can catch the local 41 bus nearby, or take a taxi. There are actually two Travelodge properties near the airport – Dublin Airport South is out in Ballymun, so less convenient, and again, doesn’t have a shuttle.

Address: Pinnock Hill Roundabout, Swords, Co. Dublin

Read more: Forget St Patrick’s Day – here’s why you should head to Ireland for St Brigid’s Day instead

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

How far is the city from Dublin Airport?

Dublin city centre is around six miles (10km) from the airport.

How much is a taxi from Dublin Airport to the city centre?

The taximeter sets the fare depending on distance, day, and time. Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 8pm the standard rate is €1.32/km (£1.15). For days and hours outside of this, it is €1.81-2.20/km (£1.57-£1.91).

How can you travel from the airport to the city centre?

If you are not getting a taxi or using a car, you can travel between Dublin Airport via bus by heading to the bus stops outside the terminal.