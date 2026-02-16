Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This sleek, five-star hotel enjoys an ideal city centre location and perfectly marries classical heritage with a contemporary aesthetic

Location

It doesn’t get more central than the Park Hyatt hotel in the heart of Milan. Built in the late 19th century and located right next to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the city’s elegant shopping arcade, it’s steps from the Duomo. Linate is the closest airport – about 30 minutes away by taxi or the Metro.

The vibe

open image in gallery The Duomo Suite is one of five signature suites at Park Hyatt Milan ( Hyatt )

The hotel’s showstopper is a huge glass dome which centres the main dining area, La Cupola, and makes the space feel light, airy and elevated. The circular seating and an Art Deco-inspired aesthetic amplify the sense that you’ve time-travelled back to a more elegant era.

Service

Staff are poised, professional and go the extra mile: my questions about Campari at the bar evolved into an impromptu vermouth tasting session. When I hesitated over what to order for dinner, an off-menu salad of raw artichokes and aged parmesan was suggested for me and turned out to be simple and delicious.

Bed and bath

All 108 rooms were renovated in 2021 – think creamy marble, clean lines, and an understated neutral palate offset by contemporary artwork.

Bathrooms come with a walk-in shower, curvaceous tub and Lorenzo Villoresi amenities and toiletries. The standard King rooms are a reasonable size for this central location.

The best views are directly onto the Galleria. Ask for a room on the second floor as these have the highest ceilings.

There are five signature suites, which have the nicest terraces with views of the Duomo.

open image in gallery King-sized rooms are reasonably large considering the hotel’s central location ( Park Hyatt Milan )

Food and drink

It’s highly recommended to book ahead if you want to dine at Pellico 3, the fine dining restaurant (featured in the Michelin guide) as it only has 10 tables. Be aware that it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

La Cupola, the all-day dining restaurant, is extremely good, with a menu encompassing classic Italian and Milanese dishes, as well as international favourites – the club sandwich is award-winning. There’s a decent range of vegetarian options, and my vegan Minestrone soup was packed with flavour.

Breakfast is very much an international affair with a buffet spanning Italian pastries made in house, as well as Middle Eastern and Asian favourites, plus there’s a menu with American-style options too.

Moodily lit Mio Lab bar, outfitted in moss green, mustard yellow and rust-red tones, is a relaxing place to unwind after a busy day sightseeing, and serves a killer take on an classic Americano cocktail.

open image in gallery Dine in style at the all-day restaurant La Cupola ( Hyatt )

Facilities

The bijou spa has a ritzy gold-mosaic jacuzzi and male and female steam rooms. Though there is no pool or sauna.

The deep tissue massage I had was excellent. For red carpet-worthy hair, visit the salon run by Beppe d’Elia. There’s also a small gym and valet parking is available.

Outside space is limited to the small street side bar terrace, open in spring and summer.

open image in gallery The spa offers jacuzzis and steam rooms ( Hyatt )

Accessibility

There are five wheelchair-accessible rooms. Both restaurants and the bar are wheelchair-accessible.

Pet policy

Small dogs (under 8kg) are allowed in room categories from “Deluxe” upwards for a fee of £88 plus VAT per night. Dogs are not permitted in the restaurants, bar or spa.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is after 3pm, check-out is 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Children under 12 stay free of charge, cots are available on request, and a spare bed can be added to rooms from Deluxe category upwards. There are 12 connecting rooms. Kids are given a welcome gift on arrival.

At a glance

Best thing: The proximity to all the main sights – the Duomo, Galleria and Scala Opera House are just steps away.

Perfect for: Couples who want to be in the centre of the action.

open image in gallery The moodily lit Mio Lab bar ( Hyatt )

Not right for: People who prefer less crowded places – you’re right in the heart of the city centre.

Instagram from: Under the celestial glass cupola.

Address: Via Tommaso Grossi, 1, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Phone: +39 02 8821 1234

Website: hyatt.com

Laura Coffey was a guest of Park Hyatt.