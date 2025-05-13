Palazzo Ripetta, Rome hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This impressive convent-turned-hotel is a feast for the senses – from thoughtful design features to fine Italian cuisine – and offers a calming, luxe sanctuary away from Rome’s crowds and just minutes from the ancient city’s top attractions

Location

The hotel shares its name with the street it’s on, Via di Ripetta, an artery that leads off Piazza del Popolo, a dramatic Neoclassical square on what was the northern gate of the ancient city. If you’re exploring on foot, many of the top attractions – the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, Pantheon – can be reached in 10 to 20 minutes; Spagna and Flaminio–Piazza del Popolo are the nearest Metro stops (both Line A) and it’s a 15-minute drive from the main railway station, Termini, to the hotel. Villa Borghese, Rome’s sprawling green sanctuary, is 500m north, where you'll find museums (including works by Caravaggio, Bernini and more) among the gardens. Head west to reach the subtly chic Prati neighbourhood, and continue on for Vatican City.

The vibe

The historic roots run deep in this 17th-century building – at first a convent, then a shelter for young women, before a meticulous 2022 restoration saw it reborn as a five-star hotel with unmistakable luxury. The classical and contemporary blend without a seam, with a restored exterior giving way to sleek, sculptural, light-filled interiors, with marble and terrazzo floors. Just beside reception is a former chapel, now softly repurposed as an intimate lounge – its frescoed ceilings and arched alcoves hinting at its past lives. The public spaces are home to an impressive collection of modern and antique art, including works by Burri and Liberatore; you can’t miss the colossal brass globe as you enter, a striking centrepiece by Arnaldo Pomodoro.

At the centre is the Piazzetta Ripetta, a calm courtyard where you forget the often chaotic city on the other side of the walls; stop here for an aperitivo under citrus trees, beside a 3rd-century marble sarcophagus turned into a fountain.

The service

Staff are attentive, from the moment you’re ushered inside by the suited man on the door to a back-and-forth over wine choices with some pre-dinner nibbles. It’s not intrusive, though – quick with the hot drinks at breakfast, slow to interrupt cocktails under the stars.

Bed and bath

Despite the grand size of the hotel, there are only 78 rooms and suites – which gives you an idea of how generously sized they are in a city that can cram visitors into small spaces (even the ‘compact’ rooms impress). The foundations of the interiors are muted – cream wall panelling, parquet floors – but bold colours in artwork, curtains and headboards bring it to life. Details are deft and sophisticated: chairs upholstered in vivid velvets, large chandeliers made from Murano glass, supremely comfortable beds dressed in Frette linen. Some suites open to private terraces, which overlook the inner courtyard or Rome’s terracotta rooftops. Bathrooms are heavy with black and white Italian marble, most with walk-in showers and some with tubs, and feature Ortigia toiletries.

Food and drink

Piazzetta Ripetta is billed as a “place to live, breathe and savour”, but it translates as the hotel’s casual dining spot. Spread over the courtyard, the menu offers sandwiches, salads and light bites, plus a strong dessert menu (try ‘My Version of Grandma’s Pie’, a zingy lemon pie with crumble and toasted pine nuts. For something strong, head upwards to Etere, the rooftop bar, for wines by the glass or sparkling cocktails with a view of Rome’s church domes and the soft curve of the Tiber River.

San Baylon restaurant is the epicurean highlight. It’s a contemporary dining room, with leather banquettes under arches and walls featuring softly lit items relating to the hotel’s history, with a menu from executive chef Christian Spalvieri, who has worked in kitchens across Italy as well as in London. The risotto, made with carnaroli rice, is a green-tinted haze of Parmigiano Reggiano, crisp fennel and pine nuts, with an almost mischievous addition of liquorice. The pasta dish of ‘pinched’ agnolotti, stuffed with a white ragout and seaweed cream, balances richness with a salty hint of the sea. There’s a wonderful core of trattoria dining within the refinement, and the value (€85 for a four-course set menu) is incredible.

Guests eat breakfast, weather permitting, in the central courtyard, the trickling of the fountain a backdrop as you dine on maritozzi (brioche buns filled with whipped cream), Roman ricotta from the buffet and strong espresso.

Facilities

Lovely spots to eat and drink, and the courtyard to cool off in the hot Roman summers, is almost as far as facilities go here, though there is also a gym, steam room, sauna and hydropools. But the important thing is: you have the whole city on your doorstep to explore.

Disability access

There are a number of accessible rooms and common areas are wheelchair-friendly.

Pet policy

Pets are allowed; best to speak to the hotel about your specific animal.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by noon.

Family-friendly?

Children are welcome, and there are family suites.

At a glance

Best thing: Delicious Italian breakfasts in the peaceful ‘secret garden’

Perfect for: Escaping Rome’s commotion to wrap yourself in art-filled luxury.

Not right for: Party people or budget travellers.

Instagram from: Your room – the colours and details are made for a social media mood board.

Address: Via di Ripetta, 231, 00186 Roma

Phone: +39 06 323 1144

Website: palazzoripetta.com

