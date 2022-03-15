A holiday in one – discover the best Turkish golfing breaks with all round appeal

Belek: a natural paradise

With 15 courses created by renowned designers, Belek is a golfing paradise (Go Türkiye)

With a prime location on the sunny southern coast, Belek is a winning choice with or without your clubs in tow.

A key destination for golf tourism, hosting events including the G20 Leader Summit and the Antalya Open, it houses 15 different golf courses created by world-renowned designers, many sitting within the scenic grounds of luxury hotels packed with incredible facilities from private beaches to on-site spas and water parks.

Also known as “the Paradise on Earth”, due to its wonderful climate (with an average temperature of 24°C and almost year-round sunny days), Belek is the perfect choice for a golf-break.

Yet this is also a location with myriad appeals, from beautiful sandy shores, to picturesque landscapes fascinating historic sites to enjoy.

The Belek coastline features breathtaking beaches, beautiful coves and pine-clad hills that call out to be explored. For a peaceful trip with friends or family, be sure to visit the Kurşunlu Waterfall, a lush natural paradise within a 2km canyon just half an hour’s drive from the town centre.

Or for a more adventurous excursion, enjoy everything from hiking trails to river rafting in the breathtaking surrounds of Köprülü Canyon National Park.

While beyond the beautiful natural wonders the ancient historic sites around this region are another must-see, from the port at Patara to the theatre at Aspendos, and the city at Perge – all beautifully preserved and offering a portal to a bygone existence.

İzmir: for golfers and gourmets

Enjoy local wine and delicacies between rounds in İzmir (Go Türkiye)

Despite the game’s sedate appearance, golf can be thirsty work. In the İzmir Province, you can reward yourself after a hard round with some of the best up-and-coming wines in the country, available at the various independent vineyards along the Urla Bağ Yolu – or Urla Wine Route.

There are seven vineyards officially on the route, many of which you can eat at, all serving excellent wines in a friendly setting. If fine dining is a high priority, explore the top quality restaurants of Alaçatı.

Here you can sample local delicacies include küşneme (a delicious lamb dish), muska börek (a pastry stuffed with cheese, meat or spinach) and kumru, a special special sesame topped sandwich with sucuk sausage, tomatoes and tulum cheese.

İstanbul – a swinging citybreak

Combine golf with a supercool citybreak in İstanbul (Go Türkiye)

You may associate İstanbul with many things – exciting culture, amazing food, lively markets and trendy shops – but golf may not be among them. In fact, the city has a number of great options to choose from, with a couple of stunning country club courses and a smaller 6-hole course as well as regular golfing events.

Of course, once you’re finished playing, there are all the aforementioned globally famous attractions to keep you, family and friends entertained. İstanbul will immerse you in thousands of years of history and culture while providing you with a vibrant, contemporary city experience all within a putting iron’s throw of a high end golf course.

Bodrum: a luxury adventure

Combine golf and glamour in high octane Bodrum (Shutterstock / AlyoshinE)

Through its buzzing nightlife, beautiful beaches and fascinating maritime history, Bodrum has cemented itself as a must-visit for anyone considering a trip to TÜRKİYE. It’s also home to a selection of luxury clubhouses offering great golfing opportunities. These predominantly coastal courses provide players with views across the Gulf of Gökova, which can be explored up close via boat tour.

Away from the courses you’ll find fishing villages like Gümüşlük, where some of Bodrum’s finest seafood is served. As night falls wander further along the coast and call in at some of the city’s famous beach bars (just be mindful if you’ve got an early tee in the morning).

With so many beautiful sites, both natural and historical, alongside the pristine greens and the breathtaking views you can enjoy while working your way around the course, preserving Türkiye’s wonderful environment for the future is crucial.

With this in mind, last year the Turkish government committed to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to accelerate and broaden sustainable practices around everything from accommodation and transport to food and drink around TÜRKİYE, to ensure the protection of these places of interest for years and generations to come.

For more inspiring TÜRKİYE travel ideas, from so-cool city breaks to secret retreats and incredible adventures and experiences, visit Go Türkiye