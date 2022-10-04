The great escape: discover the all-inclusive beach retreat you need right now

With endless desert, breathtaking beaches, bustling souks and a history dating back thousands of years, Abu Dhabi has plenty to offer the cultivated traveller. Over the years, the capital has cemented itself as a luxurious holiday destination with a seemingly endless selection of premium hotels and resorts.

However for the ultimate Arabian getaway, and a truly restorative, revitalising break, the five-star Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s only ultra-all-inclusive resort – promising an unforgettable beachside retreat in a stunning part of the island.

However for the ultimate Arabian getaway, and a truly restorative, revitalising break, the five-star Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi's only ultra-all-inclusive resort – promising an unforgettable beachside retreat in a stunning part of the island.

Here we explore just some of the many reasons to make this gorgeous resort next on your travel to-do list.

Idyllic interiors

The incredible architecture at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat sets the tone for a luxe stay (Rixos hotels )

Escape to the sanctuary of Rixos Premium Saadiyat, where Ottoman palaces meet authentic arabesque-style decor in a prime beachfront location. From the outside, the hotel looks a bit like a scene from a Wes Anderson film, with its light wash facade and symmetrical tree-lined pathways. Head inside, and you’ll be met with exotic elegance; royal blue and turquoise tones are paired with terracotta roofs and Turkish-style archways.

Soothing interiors add to the holistic feel of the hotel (Rixos hotels)

There are 288 rooms and 12 villas decorated with mosaic walls and swanky marble flooring, all of which come with beach, pool or garden views, luxurious rain showers, and soaking tubs. The hotel is also home to 12 premium villas with private or shared pools, beach access and butler services.

Delectable dining

With ten restaurants to choose from, you can embark on an enriching culinary adventure (ABACApress/Alex Jeffries)

One thing is for sure at Rixos Premium Saadiyat, you won’t be going hungry. The hotel has 11 restaurants and bars to choose from, including an all-day dining restaurant, Turquoise, where an all-you-can-eat-buffet is served for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks are served until late evening and People’s, a casual eaterie. There’s also the option to dine at the a la carte restaurants for guests staying for three nights or more; choose from the Italian L’Olivo, seafood at Mermaid, for lunch and refreshments, and Asian Aja, where you can enjoy a live teppanyaki show for a small surcharge. There’s also Club House – an international à la carte restaurant reserved for Villa guests.

On- and off-site activities

From gorgeous pools to great entertainment, the resort has everything you need (Rixos hotels)

When it comes for things to do during your stay at Rixos Premium Saadiyat, you’re spoiled for choice, both in and out of the resort. Your all-inclusive pass grants unlimited access to the in-resort water park and wave pool, and the lively main pool is adorned with sunbeds for ultimate relaxation, with the option to kick back around the adults-only pool at the spa for undisturbed poolside time. The hotel’s private beach is also only a few steps away; expect white sand and cobalt blue sea. While in the evenings, DJ performances and live music will keep you entertained.

The on-site waterpark will keep the kids entertained for hours (Rixos hotels)

The surrounding area is also rich with cultural activities, such as the newly-opened Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, which explores the historical, cultural and sociological significance through works dating back from ancient times to the modern day. You’re also only a stone’s throw away from the buzzy city centre, where you can stroll around traditional souks, get up close to supercars at Ferrari World, or visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – one of the largest mosques in the world and a fine example of stunning Islamic architecture and design.

A world of wellness

From the stunning wave pool to the on-site spa, there are plenty of places to pamper yourself (Rixos hotels)

Indulge in some R&R at the largest five-star Turkish-style spa on the island, where guests are encouraged to lean into nature through the sounds of flowing water and plant-grown skincare products. Pick from a menu of hammam and far-eastern treatments inspired by Turkish and Moroccan spa traditions, or slink into the traditional Turkish bath. The spa also houses Abu Dhabi’s only Snow Room, a treatment that helps to improve blood circulation and revive aching muscles.

