We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to visit Ras al Khaimah because it’s home to the world’s longest zipline. However, when you’re not busy flying through the sky, or enjoying one of the other many outdoorsy adventures, there’s a world of intriguing heritage and culture that certainly deserves your time of day. And the perfect base for this Arabian adventure? The Rixos Bab al Bahr, a stunning resort perched along the coastline of Marjan Island that promises a luxurious and unforgettable escape.

With that in mind, we explore some of the many reasons to make The Rixos Bab al Bahr the base for your holiday – and the many experiences and activities you can enjoy while you are there.

A beachside retreat

Rixos Bab Al Bahr is a five-star resort located in Ras al Khaimah, an hour and a half away from the buzzy city of Dubai. It offers complete and utter beachside bliss, built on the breathtaking Al Marjan Island, which extends 4.5 kilometres into the sea.

With everything from twin rooms to king suites, you can find the perfect base for your break (Rixos hotels)

The hotel has 715 spacious rooms, ranging from classic twin bedrooms with garden views to three-bedroom king suites boasting unrivalled vistas of Ras Al Khaimah and the endless ocean. Rooms are decorated in gold tones and hues of blue as a gentle reminder of the sea on your doorstep, and all come with luxurious rain showers and undisturbed views of the pool, garden or sea.

Enjoy long days relaxing by the pool (Rixos hotels)

For those who like to keep fit while away, there’s a resort sports club with a fully-equipped gym and the largest open-air training area in Ras Al Khaimah. You can also enjoy a range of fitness classes hosted by professional instructors, from yoga and paddle boarding to HIIT and aqua boxing.

Relax and restore with a treatment at the stunning Avitane Spa (Rixos hotels)

If you opt for the all-inclusive package, you’ll get access to all of the bars and restaurants, including the a la carte options, and you’ll also get to enjoy complimentary use of the Avitane Spa, a sanctuary of well-being and tranquillity. Indulge in the Turkish Hamman, sauna, steam room and pool, or book a range of relaxing treatments by expert therapists, from hammam massages to full-body clay masks - ideal for a little post-mojito R&R.

Eateries and entertainment

Go on a foodventure, with an incredible 14 restaurants and bars to choose from (Rixos hotels)

When it comes to wining and dining at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, you’re certainly spoilt for choice. The resort offers all-inclusive options with its whopping 14 restaurants and bars, ranging from a seafood restaurant and a South American grill to Italian and Asian. There’s even a dedicated mojito bar.

The entertainment is next-to-none, with world-class performers on hand to ensure you’re entertained around the clock. Expect music performances by professional violinists, saxophonists, pianists and cellists scattered around the resort to create the perfect, relaxing atmosphere in dedicated locations throughout the hotel. By evening, you can expect dance performances by professional dancers, a live band to boogie to and a DJ spinning the freshest tracks well into the night.

With indoor and outdoor activities, including cooking, crafts, a cinema and a disco, under-12s will love the kids club (Rixos hotels )

There’s also a Rixy Kids Club on-site, so parents can relax and reset with peace of mind that their children are safe and happily entertained. They offer a variety of educational activities, arts and crafts, games, shows, fitness classes, cooking classes and even a disco.

Amazing adventures

When you’re not soaking up the sun around the hotel pool, there’s plenty to see and do on Al Marjan Island. Start by island hopping around Al Marjan’s four breathtaking islands, best explored by bike; just follow the specially laid out cycling track alongside the running track. If you want to hit the sand, try a desert safari in 4X4, it’s an excellent way to experience the vast Arabian desert.

If you’re looking for something a little less high octane, then treat yourself to a trip to the nearby Al Hamra Mall, situated in the award-winning community of Al Hamra. From international brands to local boutiques, fashionistas will be in their element, while foodies can explore everything from western and fine-dining fare to Indian, Chinese and authentic Middle Eastern eateries.

