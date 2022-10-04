Baking, capoeira and an outdoor cinema: discover the Dubai resort kids will love

Holidays with kids doesn’t mean sacrificing luxury. Perched on the eastern arm of Dubai’s exclusive Palm Jumeirah island, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites pairs family-friendly facilities with opulent touches. Think private pool suites, dedicated butler service and ultra-all-inclusive perks including unlimited dining and drinks, kids activities and watersports.

Here we explore all the family-perfect elements of a stay at Rixos The Palm.

Stunning suites

Flexible suite options make it simple to book the perfect stay for your family (Rixos hotels)

More than 300 rooms and suites make up this five-star resort, with many overlooking the turquoise Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s glittering skyscrapers. Families have a plethora of choices, ranging from two to five bedroom suites, decked out in contemporary style, and each coming with king or twin beds as standard. Upgrade to the Luxury Suite Collection for butler service, a private pool and outdoor jacuzzi.

A range of restaurants

With a wealth of foodie options on-site, family mealtimes are made easy (Rixos hotels)

Whether you fancy a perfectly-seared wagyu steak or authentic Turkish mezze, with five restaurants to choose from at Rixos The Palm, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Reserve a table at L’Olivo Ristorante; the on-site Italian eatery won the World Luxury Restaurant Awards in 2017. For casual, all-day dining, head to Turquoise or A La Turca – both host an open buffet, piled high with eggs and pastries in the morning, and continental dishes come nightfall. Children are very welcome here. Aqua & More serves more refined seafood dishes, ideal for a date night. Alternatively, tuck into one of the best steaks on Palm Jumeirah at Toro Loco Steakhouse.

Amazing activities

Under-12s will love the next-level kids club complete with its own cinema and disco (Rixos hotels)

Families are particularly well catered for at Rixos The Palm. Drop off under 12s at the fully-supervised Rixy Kids Club where they can enjoy over 30 entertainment activities, including tennis, capoeira dancing, baking and art, magic shows, treasure hunts and beach and pool games. The Rixinema plays the latest kids’ movie releases, and there is even a Rixy Disco in the evening. There’s also a toddler zone with nap area and private swimming pool. Thoughtful touches – like mini dressing gowns and storybooks in the rooms – top it off. Finally, if you want some frame-worthy snapshots to commemorate your trip, you can book a family photoshoot, complete with a professional photographer and make-up artist.

Parental perks

Enjoy some kid-free time with a trip to the beach, sports club or Turkish-style spa (Rixos hotels)

The crown jewel at Rixos The Palm is the one kilometre-long private beach. Stroll barefoot along the golden sands or up the tempo with a jetski or scuba diving lesson. Behind the palm tree-dotted waterfront, you’ll find four swimming pools, including a quiet adults-only lap pool. You can keep up your workout routine at the Sports Club with a wealth of fitness classes on offer, including gravity yoga and spinning, as well as private personal trainers. Afterwards, take time to unwind at the Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa. Treat yourself to a hot stone massage with aromatherapy oils, followed by a traditional hammam (the brand originally hails from Turkey).

