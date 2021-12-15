Copenhagen is a city that delivers style in spades – effortlessly cool, with slick design everywhere you look. And as Scandimania has taken hold around the world over the past few years, there’s been a steady stream of new tourists landing in the Danish capital.

The increase in visitors has prompted a surge in new hotels, but Copenhagen can still be an expensive city, and choosing the right hotel is vital. So let me help. I grew up here, and still visit several times a year, spending my adult life testing the hotels.

Here’s my pick of those which hit the right balance between style, price and comfort.

The best hotels in Copenhagen are:

Best for boho charm: SP34, Booking.com

Best for urban cool: The Andersen, Booking.com

Best for modernism: Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, Booking.com

Best for vintage: Hotel Alexandra, Booking.com

Best for art: Ibsens Hotel, Booking.com

Best for budget: The Savoy, Booking.com

Best for views: 71 Nyhavn Hotel, Booking.com

Best for location: CPH Living, Booking.com

Best for history: Hotel Skt Annae, Booking.com

Best for luxury: Nobis Hotel, Booking.com

Best for free wheels: Scandic Kødbyen, Booking,com

Best for rooftop swimming: Nimb Hotel, Booking.com

Best for groups and families: Manon Les Suites, guldsmedenhotels.com

Best for casual luxury: Sanders, Booking.com

Best for history with an edge: Hotel Ottilia, Booking.com

Best for urban adventurers: Citizen M, Booking.com

Best for affordable luxury: Hotel Astoria, Booking.com

SP34 claims to have the largest selection of port wine in Denmark (SP34)

Best for boho charm: SP34

Neighbourhood: Latin Quarter

In the Latin quarter, a short walk from Stroeget (Europe’s longest pedestrianised shopping street), Hotel SP34 is located in a series of converted townhouses. A sharp sense of style and a roof terrace for sunny days make it a popular choice. The hotel has rooms to suit all budgets, from the small single to the lush penthouse, which comes with a free bar and private roof terrace. Regardless of size, however, they all have the same clean Nordic design and functionality – plus upmarket REN toiletries.

The well-stocked bar claims to have the largest selection of port wine in Denmark and serves an organic lager, brewed especially for the hotel. Best of all? The daily wine hour, between 5pm and 6pm.

Price: Doubles from DKK676 (£77)

Best for urban cool: The Andersen

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Book direct with The Andersen, and instead of a set check-in and check-out time, you’ll get your room for a straight 24 hours. That’s not the only forward-thinking thing about this hotel, which has gone all out on the design elements. Each of the 69 rooms is decorated in a different style, and all feature wallpaper and curtains by the Designers Guild brand. There are three classes of rooms, from “Cool” to “Amazing”. Rooms have fittings by Philippe Starck and amenities from Molton Brown. There’s no restaurant, but there’s an honesty bar and a daily wine hour from 5pm to 6pm.

Price: Doubles from DKK700 (£80), B&B

(Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Copenhagen)

Best for modernism: Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: København V

Legendary Danish designer Arne Jacobsen, famous for his swan and egg chairs, did the interiors of this iconic hotel in central Copenhagen. It was the city’s first skyscraper when it was built in 1960 for staff of Scandinavian Airlines (now SAS), and is currently undergoing renovations to update the building while maintaining its iconic design. Room 606, a showcase of Jacobsen’s work, has been kept exactly as he designed it with 1960s decor; a grey-blue colour scheme, plenty of wood panels and minimal decoration. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the most photographed hotel rooms in the world.

Price: Doubles from £140

(Hotel Alexandra)

Best for vintage: Hotel Alexandra

Neighbourhood: Latin Quarter

The team behind the Alexandra has spent years collecting Danish mid-century vintage design furniture – staying here might feel like you are staying in the home of a trendy local in the 1950s or 1960s. Pieces by iconic designers such as Kaare Klint and Ole Wancher are matched with textiles and decorations reminiscent of the mid-century period to complete the experience.

Price: Doubles from £108, room only

(Ibsen Copenhagen)

Best for art: Ibsens Hotel

Neighbourhood: Nansensgade Quarter

Location, location, location. Minutes from Nøerreport station, the botanical gardens one side, the inner city on the other, Ibsens is set in a 19th century building that was rebuilt in 2011. The emphasis here is on feeling at home: a fireplace welcomes guests in the lobby and rooms are decorated to feel cosy but functional with minimal clutter. Ibsens champions the arts community: the hotel is decorated with arts and craft from local artists. There are also bikes for rent.

Price: Doubles from DKK846 (£97)

(Savoy)

Best for budget: The Savoy

Neighbourhood: København V

This family-owned hotel is a good option for travellers who need to mind their budget but still want a central location. The 66 rooms here come in eight configurations to suit all price levels, and are simply (but pleasantly) styled with wooden headboards and feature wallpaper behind the beds. Comfort and functionality are the focus here; all rooms have views to a small patio.

Price: Doubles from DKK803 (£92)

(Nyhavn 71)

Best for views: 71 Nyhavn Hotel

Neighbourhood: Indre By

Set in two former warehouses – one red and one yellow – on the edge of Copenhagen harbour, many of the rooms at 71 Nyhavn come with beautiful waterside views of the city. The 19th-century buildings have been carefully renovated, with 130 rooms retaining the warehouse feel with features like exposed wood beams and large windows. Dogs are welcome, guests can hire bikes and onsite restaurant Il Rosmarino offers up Italian plates,

Price: Doubles from DKK1575 (£180)

(CPH Living)

Best for location: CPH Living

Neighbourhood: Freetown Christiania

Here’s something different: a barge-turned-12-room-hotel docked in the middle of Copenhagen, in Christianshavn. Rooms represent the best of clean Danish design, with uncluttered water views through the full-length windows. A glass panel separating the bathroom and the bedroom allows you to shower with a view. The large rooftop terrace is perfect for those sunny days.

Price: Doubles from DKK1,121 (£128), B&B

Best for history: Hotel Skt Annae

Neighbourhood: Nyhavn

Guests no longer have to utter the password “Neptune” to get a room here – Skt Annae’s past as an illegal hotel for smugglers and small-time criminals (the 17th-century building has been a hotel since 1851) is long gone. A painstaking renovation in 2016 brought rooms and communal areas up to date – it also added 99 new rooms. Expect muted shades of grey and blue and functional comfort, with added extras like White Company toiletries. Grab a bite at restaurant The Shrimp, or sip a cocktail at old-school bar The Club.

Price: Doubles from DKK 725 (£83), room only

(Soren Kristensen)

Best for luxury: Nobis Hotel

Neighbourhood: Central

The hotly anticipated five-star Nobis Hotel opened in 2017 and is a former music conservatoire, with its 77 rooms offering all-out luxury in the city centre. In a prime location next to Tivoli Gardens, the building has retained many period features like the grand, main marble staircase. Most of the rooms have high ceilings, so even the smallest ones feel spacious and airy. Expect minimalist lighting, leather furniture and light wood flooring. The fitness centre has a 24-hour sauna and hammam.

Price: Doubles from DKK2160 (£247), room only

Scandic Kødbyen is Copenhagen's hottest new opening (Scandic Kødbyen)

Best for free wheels: Scandic Kødbyen

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Located in the middle of Copenhagen’s creative Vesterbro neighbourhood and next to the former meatpacking district (Kødbyen in Danish), Scandic is surrounded by interesting cafes and independent restaurants; inside the hotel the restaurant is built around a wood fired Argentine. There are five types of rooms, from standard double to master suite, and there’s also an onsite gym and free bike loan available. Rooms all have standard features including safe, free Wi-Fi and black-out curtains. In the bathroom, amenities come from FACE Stockholm.

Price: Doubles from DKK838 (£96)

Nimb Hotel's rooms overlook the gardens of Tivoli (Nimb Hotel)

Best for rooftop swimming: Nimb Hotel

Neighbourhood: Tivoli

This popular hotel in Tivoli, Europe’s oldest amusement park, has a lot going for it. For starters, all except one of the 38 rooms has views overlooking the gorgeous gardens of Tivoli. Nimb became the first hotel in the Danish capital to offer a rooftop pool; Nimb Roof is also the place to take in the sunshine and enjoy a drink from the cocktail bar. Rooms include Bang and Olufsen audio system, Apple TV and Nespresso machines as well as luxury bath products from Meraki. Restaurants attached to the hotel include Fru Nimb, serving classic Danish smørrebrød, traditional open sandwiches of rye bread with a variety of toppings, Gemyse which focuses on vegetarian dishes and classic Danish pastry shop Cakenhagen.

Price: Doubles from DKK2,800 (£321), room only

Best for groups and families: Manon Les Suites

Neighbourhood: Latin Quarter

This all-suite hotel, in the heart of the action, is mere minutes’ walk from central attractions such as the gourmet market Torvehallerne and Tivoli gardens. Rooms decorated in cool Nordic style with classic design touches and clean lines can accommodate up to four people, so it’s perfect for groups and families. Suites also include a kitchenette and a seating area. As an added bonus, Manon Les Suites has a pool for the use of guests, a rooftop lounge and sauna, a gym, and a rooftop café for relaxing after a hard day’s sightseeing. The organic breakfast buffet is an extra DKK250 (£28).

Price: Doubles from £230, two-bedroom suite from £470

Sanders boasts light and airy Danish style (Sanders)

Best for casual luxury: Sanders

Neighbourhood: Nyhavn

Described as casual luxury, Sanders Copenhagen is all about creating a home away from home feel, albeit a very special one. Created by former dancer in the Royal Danish Ballet Alexander Kølpin, Sanders is located a hop, skip and a jump from Nyhavn. The 54 rooms have been designed in classic light and airy Danish style – think wood floors and white tiles. Wood panelling and brass knobs add a colonial hint to the well thought-out design. The hotel also has several communal areas, including the Living Room, where guests can relax with one of the many books and enjoy a drink or a coffee. The Sanders Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner while The Courtyard and the rooftop terrace are casual places to hang out.

Price: Doubles from DKK2,100 (£240), B&B

A superior double room at Hotel Ottilia (Hotel Ottilia)

Best for history with an edge: Hotel Ottilia

Neighbourhood: Carlsberg City District

Located in the re-developed Carlsberg City District, this four-star hotel is the perfect choice for those looking for a bit of edge for their visit to the Danish capital. The site of the original Carlsberg brewery – which remained active until 2008 – has atmosphere in spades; now the site of shops, restaurants and cafes alongside the remaining Jacobsen House Brewery. Hotel Ottilia – named after the wife of Carlsberg brewer Carl Jacobsen – has 155 rooms (from small double to superior double) and suites to fit all budgets. The bathrooms come with Ren Clean Skincare toiletries and those splashing out on a suite can take advantage of the all-inclusive minibar. Providing a wholly digital experience, Ottilia allows guest to check in and out via mobile devices. The rooftop terrace with sweeping views is also the site for one of the two hotel bars and the Tramonto restaurant. The organic breakfast is included and there is a daily complimentary wine hour between 5pm and 6pm.

Price: Doubles from DKK839(£96) B&B

Citizen M (Citizen M)

Best for urban adventurers: Citizen M

Neighbourhood: Latin Quarter

Citizen M arrived in Copenhagen promising its offering of boutique luxury at a decent price in 2018. Located on the Town Hall Square, it is hard to get more central; this is the place for the traveller looking for action. The 238 rooms all come with big comfortable beds; Moodpads to digitally control all aspects of the room, from the lighting and the temperature to starting a film or lowering the blinds; Citizen M toiletries and power showers. Shared areas include lounge areas with a TV, a library and computers free for all to use. The CitizenM Kitchen and bar areas are open all hours for coffee, drinks and food. Breakfast is DKK159 (£18) per day and late checkout is also available at an extra charge.

Price: Doubles from DKK909 (£104), room only

Astoria junior suite (Astoria)

Best for affordable luxury: Hotel Astoria

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Bang in the middle of central Copenhagen, Hotel Astoria is just 100 metres from Tivoli Gardens and a short walk to the exciting Vesterbro area – formerly a red light district but today heaving with restaurants, cafés and bars alongside independent shops. Hotel Astoria comes with 93 rooms, including the very comfortable bunk bed rooms, with private bathroom and terrace. Most retain some original detail from the time when the building was built as a hotel in the 1930s, but the last five years have seen them all updated to the three-star boutique standard now offered. The hotel’s nearest neighbour is Copenhagen Central Station – just 15 minutes from the airport – and the long squat building reflects a train with long hallways and windows letting in light. Whisky fans shouldn’t miss the bar with an impressive selection of whisky and bourbon from all over the world.

Price: Doubles from £93, B&B

