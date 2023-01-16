Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Despite being only 21 miles long and taking just an hour to drive from the east to west coast, the island of Ibiza needs little introduction. Whether you’re a seasoned regular or new to wander ‘the White Island’, we’re willing to bet you’ve heard about this tiny bit of the Balearics.

For those who have holidayed in Ibiza before, we’re sure we don’t need to sway you to return. For those who haven’t yet ventured onto the island, let us dispel any thoughts of it being a place purely for partying (though there is, of course, plenty of hedonistic fun for those who seek it). Beautiful beaches, crystal-clear coves and sprawling orange groves are in abundance, and a significant region of the island and its seas are part of a natural park, meaning keen walkers can wander and bask in its charms.

With so much on offer, where you choose to lay your head is exceptionally important when considering what your trip will entail. So, grab your sunnies and check out our round-up of the best hotels for every occasion.

The best hotels in Ibiza are:

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for luxury: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Bay, Talamanca

(Nobu Hotel)

It may come as no surprise that Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is just as luxurious as its famous sushi restaurants. Situated in the famous bay of Talamanca, overlooking the ocean, it’s a modern haven of peace and tranquillity that’s so crisp, clean and incredibly chic, you may never want to leave the resort. But if you do want to venture out, it’s just a short taxi ride away from the Old Town and Pacha – one of Ibiza’s most prestigious clubs.

Two swimming pools surrounded by beloved ‘Bali bed’ sun loungers provide plenty of space for daily sprawling, and although there’s no direct access to the sea, a small beach area enables you to wiggle your toes in the sand. Be sure to select a sea-view room to make it extra special, and don’t miss the additional elements, such as spiritual hikes, yoga lessons and the sensational spa.

Price: Doubles from £367

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for authentic Ibiza: Pikes Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

(Pikes Ibiza)

A fair few famous faces have been spotted at Pikes over the past three decades. From George Michael’s music video to Freddie Mercury’s famous bedroom, it’s steeped in Ibiza heyday history. Today, it’s kept all of its fine finca features but with fabulous twists, including a 10ft glitter rollerskate on the tennis court, disco balls in the pink Pamela’s dining hall, and coloured creatures on any surface they can fit. As for the bedrooms, each one is unique, featuring retro and quirky characteristics, while still keeping all the little luxuries, from a smart TV to drink-making stations.

If the walls could talk, they’d be well worth listening to, so best be prepared to party, as the legend lives on. With that in mind, it may come as no surprise that this is an over-25s venue, although kids are allowed in the restaurant. Highlights to look out for include the Pikes Literary Festival (hosted by screenwriter Irvine Welsh), famous Sunday roasts, legendary Halloween parties, plus a new foray into fashion through a collaboration with Terry De Havilland.

Price: Doubles from £230

Book now

Best for a relaxing escape: Agroturismo Atzaró

Neighbourhood: Santa Eularia des Riu

(Agroturismo Atzaró)

Dubbed the Soho Farmhouse of Ibiza, this 300-year-old family farm, which opened as a hotel in 2004, is a picturesque piece of Ibiza just waiting to be discovered. Sitting within 13ha of land, sprawling orange groves and manicured Mediterranean gardens provide the backdrop to the beautiful property, where peacocks and cats stroll around freely. Taking you back to nature, the luxuriousness comes from the finca-meets-farm design, with nine swimming pools, countless sunbeds, a serene spa and two restaurants.

With farm-to-table food, a self-generated electricity supply, its own natural well for water, and electric bikes on site for guests to enjoy, its sustainable credentials are also worth noting. Just be warned – with only 24 rooms on site, this boutique hotel gets booked up quickly, so be sure to reserve well in advance, to avoid disappointment.

Price: Doubles from £221

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for partying: Hard Rock Hotel

Neighbourhood: Playa d’en Bossa

(Hard Rock Hotel)

With countless restaurants and hotels across the globe, Hard Rock has built up a reputation for hardcore partygoers, and the Ibiza resort is no exception. From the welcome cocktails upon arrival to the party-ready pool, beach club, rooftop restaurant and playlist pumping out at breakfast, everything in this hotel has been designed to keep the party going. A visit to the hotel’s ‘Children of the 80s’ event every Friday is a must to dip your toe into the fun. But if you want to sample the partying Ibiza is known for, some of the Island’s best nightclubs are just a short walk away, along with a strip full of bars and restaurants.

If you do decide to stay on site, there’s 24-hour room service, plus nine restaurants to cater to every need, with a breakfast banquet like no other. A selection of “swim up” rooms and colour-clashing decor all add to the design, and there’s even a kids’ club and spa inside for when you do need a moment of peace.

Price: Doubles from £150

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for longer stays: 7Pines Resort Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Jose

(7Pines Resort Ibiza)

Located on the west coast of the Island, the sunsets at 7Pines are hard to beat. Sitting on top of a cliff overlooking the sea and the magical rock Es Vedra, the backdrop is nothing short of stunning, and the swimming pools, three restaurants, gym and spa sit in a prime location to take it all in.

The rooms are situated in small blocks of villas, each of which can be rented out as a full house for larger groups or individual segments for couples, small families or solo travellers. With a bedroom, lounge, small kitchenette, bathroom, and even a swimming pool in some, there’s plenty of space to relax in – ideal for a week or more. Plus, one of the prettiest beaches on the Island is just a short drive away, and the hotel offers water sports for an additional fee.

Price: Suite from £309

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Book now

Best for a little bit of everything: Hotel Riomar

Neighbourhood: Santa Eulalia

(Hotel Riomar)

Situated in the heart of Santa Eulalia, Hotel Riomar has something for everyone – whether you choose to bask on the beach, splash in the sea, play in the pool or chill out in the tipi huts. Two restaurants and bars on site serve delectable dishes and drinks. But, just a short walk away, you can take a stroll around the marina, where there’s no short supply of places to eat and drink.

Having only been renovated in July 2021, each room is crisp, clean and beautifully modern, but a sea-view room will make your stay extra special. There’s a kids’ club on site, and the hotel even has its own locally produced fragrance, which adds a layer of luxury as soon as you walk through the door.

Price: From £158

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Hotel Riomar, Ibiza, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for romance: Hacienda Na Xamena

Neighbourhood: San Miguel

(Hacienda Na Xamena)

For a romantic escape with your beloved, few hotels are as sexy as Hacienda Na Xamena. First up, the views are breathtaking, looking out over the sea. Then there are the sprawling sunbeds carved into rocks from which to enjoy the calm and quiet atmosphere with your significant other.

For when you prefer a bit more action, there’s a gym, tennis court, spa and three swimming pools. Talking of which, it’s one of the few hotels on the island to have an indoor swimming pool. There’s an indoor botanical courtyard, bringing the abundance of nature from the outside in, while private hot tubs in every room provide even more of an escape from the outside world.

Price: From £442, room only

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best in Ibiza Town: The Standard

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town

(The Standard)

The adults-only Standard is one of the very few hotels in Ibiza that stays open year-round, and thank goodness for that. Nestled within the heart of the Old Town, the townhouse-style property features a romantic rooftop Mexican restaurant and swimming pool overlooking the delightful Dalt Vila (Ibiza’s fortified old town), and a buzzy downstairs bar. All the rooms are ultra-modern, with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Opened in April 2022, it’s certainly the brand-spanking new toy of the town, and Wednesday night bingo brings a raucous crowd ready to have a good time. A stroll away from countless shops, bars and restaurants, there’s no lack of places to go, while a short drive will bring you to one of many beaches for a day lounging on the sand.

Price: Doubles from £166

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a weekend away: Oku Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

(Oku Ibiza)

If you’re spending a weekend in Ibiza, the Oku is the place to be. Located just on the outskirts of San Antonio, you can walk into the town and to the beach, or take a short taxi ride to any of the super clubs. But if you’re after a more relaxing time, the Olympic-size swimming pool, exceptional sushi restaurant and small spa treatment rooms mean there’s no need to leave the hotel.

During peak seasons, Sundays are reserved for Sunday Sessions, turning the pool area into a buzzy beach bar, while the poolside cinema nights are also a hit. An artist has recently taken over the hotel, giving a slightly quirky twist to the clean, neutral aesthetic – and if you like the artwork, you can buy some to take home.

Price: From £287

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of OKU Ibiza here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for families: Six Senses Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Portinatx

(Six Senses)

Six Senses has a lot to offer – from an outdoor boxing ring and recording studio to a statement spa and hidden nightclub – so it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone. With a huge swimming pool overlooking the sea, four restaurants, two bars and a kids’ club jam-packed with activities, no family member will be bored while staying here.

A weekly rota of activities works to accentuate its focus on wellness, and there’s no short supply of farm-to-table food, workshops, restorative retreats and much more. Too much action? Just retreat to your cool and calm room to unwind and recharge.

Looking out to sea, the views are beautiful, and you can swim in from the rocky shoreline, if you fancy taking a dip, while a gorgeous beach is a short drive away.

Price: Doubles from £301

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our hotel reviews in Ibiza

Read more on Spanish holiday destinations: