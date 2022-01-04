The good news: Sin City notoriously has a lot of hotel rooms, which keeps prices low – and they’re usually subsidised by the casinos, which pushes them even lower. The bad news: every hotel has a daily, non-negotiable resort fee (usually including things like wifi and gym access), which can sometimes be painfully close to the cost of your room.

Back to the good. There’s no high season in Vegas, as such, although summer prices tend to be lower because of the blistering heat. Weekends are when the city fills up, meaning astonishingly low prices can be found between Sunday and Thursday. Major conferences also push prices up, so always shop around with dates.

Vegas hotels used to be cheap(ish) but grim, but the past 10 years have seen them do a 180 and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad room here.

The best hotels in Las Vegas are:

The luxurious bathroom at Bellagio (ellagioB)

Best for luxury: Bellagio

Neighbourhood: The Strip

Vegas wouldn’t be Vegas without the dancing fountains of Bellagio. Inside, things are just as swanky – there’s a grand conservatory in the marble-and-gold lobby, which houses spectacular seasonal displays, the in-house entertainment is provided by Cirque du Soleil (the show here, O, is considered one of its best) and one of the restaurants here is called Picasso, because it has real Picassos on the wall. There’s also an art gallery with old masters in it just off the classical statue-flanked pool.

The rooms live up to the rest of it, with a silvery-blue palette, neat floral bathrooms and great views. The Strip View rooms have side views of the fountains, but it’s worth upgrading to a Fountain View room, where you’re directly in front of the show.

Price: Doubles from $243 (£179) plus $45 (£33) resort fee, room only

The penthouse at the Nobu Hotel (Nobu Hotel)

Best for exclusivity: Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace

Neighbourhood: The Strip

One of the hotels-within-hotels that Vegas does very well is the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, where the rooms are a cut above the generic Caesars Palace ones. Nobu Matsuhisa worked with David Rockwell on the Japanese-inspired design – think calligraphy-like swatches behind the bed and towels hung on wooden ladders propped up against the black-tiled bathroom walls.

The separate entrance to the hotel – round the back of the Caesars casino – gives an air of exclusivity, as does the in-room check-in. Everything in the rooms, from the art to the contents of the minibar, has been chosen by Nobu himself, and the 24-hour room service is provided by the largest Nobu restaurant in the world downstairs.

Price: Doubles from $187 (£138) plus $45 (£33) resort fee, room only

Sophisticated tastes are well-catered for at Park MGM (Park MGM)

Best for grown-ups: Park MGM Las Vegas

What was once the Monte Carlo was reborn as this huge development, including an Eataly food mall and the T Mobile arena out the back. There’s a boutique feel to the rooms, with their mismatched art behind the bed, dabs of bottle green and claret on the walls, and tiled bathrooms – this is confident, not over the top.

With Eataly’s food stalls, this is an excellent bet if you’re not wanting to go all-out on dining, and it’s in a decent location, on the southern side of the CityCenter development and about a 15-minute walk from the Bellagio. Stay Well rooms include memory foam mattresses, air purifiers and window seats.

Price: Doubles from $94 (£69) plus $39 (£2) resort fee, room only

The North Africa-themed legendary hotel on The Strip (Sahara)

Best for a budget experience: Sahara

Neighbourhood: North Strip

The old Rat Pack favourite, the Sahara, has re-joined the Strip after a brief period as the “SLS” between 2014-2019. First opened in 1952, this is where mid-century A-listers like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Jerry Lewis would hang. Renovations to the more than 1,500 guest rooms have been ongoing to the price tag of $100m. Guest rooms are Moroccan-themed once again in the Blanca Tower with nods to North African patterns on the headboards. Meanwhile, the Marra Tower rooms are light and airy with a few surprises – including a rock-star pad with a leather chair and bed, envisioned by Lenny Kravitz. The Alexandria Tower, however, is the one to go for, with a Versailles feel and deliciously outre rooms – chandeliers, white chaise longues and Marie Antoinette-inspired wall hangings. Despite its North Strip location (you’ll need to get a taxi to the action), the more extravagant rooms are decidedly Vegas.

Price: Doubles from $82 plus $38 resort fee, room only

The glitzy bathroom at The Cromwell (The Cromwell)

Best for a boutique experience: The Cromwell Las Vegas

Neighbourhood: The Strip

What used to be the divey Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall was reborn in 2014 as The Cromwell Las Vegas, a relatively small hotel with “just” 188 rooms. It claims to be UK-themed, although the Italian-style damask walls and chandeliers aren’t quite as English as the Chesterfield sofas and coffee tables styled as backgammon boards. This is proudly not your average casino hotel.

Drai’s, the famous late-night bar at Bill’s, has now doubled in size with a rooftop day-and-nightclub and a basement late-night lounge, while the restaurant, Giada, is run by US TV chef Giada de Laurentiis.

Price: Doubles from $93 (£69) plus $37 (£27) resort fee, room only

Go big or go home at the Paris (Paris)

Most iconic: Paris Las Vegas

Neighbourhood: The Strip

Book a Strip-view room at Paris Las Vegas and you’ll be looking past the Eiffel Tower to the Bellagio fountains. This is one of the most ridiculous casinos on the Strip, and all the better for it – the toilets croon to you in French, the faux-cobbled public areas look more Les Mis than Las Vegas, and its Tower erupts from the middle of the casino floor.

Rooms were renovated in 2019 with burgundy-patterned curtains and contrasting carpets. Go for a room with an Eiffel Tower view for the full experience.

Price: Doubles from $105 (£77) plus $35 (£26) resort fee, room only

The opulent lobby at Red Rock (Red Rock)

Best for size: Red Rock

Twenty minutes from the Strip in suburb Summerlin, this hotel is where locals come for a staycation. The Red Rock – which takes its name from Red Rock Canyon, a national conservation area, which it overlooks – swaggers over 70 acres of land and the location means you’ll get more bang for your buck – some of the largest rooms in Vegas (which can overlook the Strip or Red Rock’s sandstone cliffs), a vast pool area and excellent spa.

The casino has natural light – unheard of in Vegas – plus onyx walls. If you’re less bothered about your Instagram feed and keener on value for money, this is a great choice.

Price: Doubles from $163 (£120), plus $50 (£36) resort fee, room only

Embrace kitsch at the Flamingo (Flamingo)

Best for kitsch: Flamingo Las Vegas

Bugsy Siegel single-handedly kicked off Vegas as we know it when he opened the Flamingo in 1946. Before that, the action was in Downtown Las Vegas; but the action quickly moved to the desert-set Flamingo and the Strip came into being.

Today, it’s been eclipsed by its newer, more luxury neighbours – which is why its rooms are some of the best value in town. All have been renovated within the last 10 years and have a fun, tropical feel, with a hot pink palette and plenty of candy stripes (get a Strip view room for brilliant views of the action). The 15-acre tropical pool area is another high point – especially since there are real flamingos wandering around.

Price: Doubles from $83 (£61) plus $30 (£22) resort fee, room only

A deluxe suite at Vdara (Vdara)

Best for reluctant Las Vegans: Vdara

Neighbourhood: CityCenter

If you want to be in Vegas without being overwhelmed by Vegas, this all-suite, non-gambling hotel is the one for you. It’s in the centre of the action – in MGM’s swanky CityCenter development – but is set back from the Strip.

Not just physically, either – the apartment-style suites are non-smoking, huge in size and filled with high-tech accoutrements, deep bathtubs and pillow-top mattresses. All have great views of the Strip or the desert, and some have kitchenettes.

Price: Doubles from $166 (£122) plus $45 (£33) resort fee, room only

The brooding bar and restaurant area at NoMad (NoMad)

Best for sophistication: NoMad Las Vegas

Neighbourhood: The Strip

This hotel-within-a-hotel sits inside the already sophisticated Park MGM. A sibling to the seriously chic New York and Los Angeles NoMads, its rooms are designed by French architect-designer Jacques Garcia, with features including in-room bathtubs and chic French-style artwork.

The restaurant and bar is dark and sexy, with scarlet Chesterfield sofas under low lighting and there’s a Moroccan-inspired pool.

Price: Doubles from $197 (£145) plus $35 (£28.85 resort fee, room only

