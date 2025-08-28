Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Padel has become the fastest-growing sport in the UK, with the pastime seen as the more social and accessible sister to tennis, and now more and more hotels across the country are embracing the activity with dedicated padel courts to book and hire.

The rise of padel can be attributed to how easy it is to learn, straining the body less than tennis, making it more of a fun hobby to play with friends than an oh-so-serious sport.

Blending the fast-paced excitement of tennis with the strategic elements of squash, the game appeals to players of all ability levels. Even celebrity players like David and Victoria Beckham, the Prince of Wales, Stormzy, and Elle Macpherson have been spotted with a padel racquet in recent months.

As the game has surged in popularity, the appetite for top-notch facilities has grown, leading to an increase in hotels integrating padel courts into their amenities.

Whether travellers are looking to improve their padel skills with coaching or simply want to hit a ball around for fun at the end of a leisurely day, there are more options than ever across the whole of the UK, from Devon in the south of England to Perthshire in central Scotland.

There are options catering for all types of holidaymaker with both modern resorts and traditional manor houses now including a padel court as part of their wellness facilities. It doesn’t have to break the bank to stay in one either, with padel courts popping up at three-star hotels as well as four and five-star resorts.

Here are the best hotels where you can play a game of padel in the UK.

Best hotels with padel courts in the UK 2025

At a glance

1. Estelle Manor

Oxfordshire

open image in gallery From pools to padel courts, Estelle Manor is equipped for a wellness weekend ( Mark Anthony Fox )

This Oxfordshire manor house hotel is a haven for wellbeing, offering a 3,000 square metre spa with five different pools as well as two padel courts and a state-of-the-art gym. Children are allowed to use the padel courts under adult supervision from the age of three, so you can introduce them to the joys of the game while they’re young. However, there is also a fully supervised kids' club if you’d rather have a more serious knockabout.

Address: Estelle Manor, Eynsham Park, Witney OX29 6PN

Book now

Read more: I tried to transform my gut health at a five-day wellness retreat

2. Gleneagles

Perthshire

open image in gallery There is only one singles padel court in the whole of Scotland ( Gleneagles )

Famous for its golf with three championship courses that have hosted the Ryder and Solheim Cups, Glenagles has long been a destination for sporty travellers. Now racquet sports are catered for with three padel courts alongside eight tennis courts. The padel courts are inside so that they can be used all year round, and there are two doubles courts and a singles academy court. Gleneagles is also home to a double Michelin-star restaurant by Andrew Fairlie to help guests refuel in style after they’ve played a few sessions.

Address: The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Edinburgh to make the most of the city

3. Fairmont Windsor Park

Berkshire

open image in gallery Two padel courts are part of the wellness offering at the Fairmont Windsor Park ( Fairmont Windsor Park )

In the Windsor countryside, this Fairmont location offers two world-class padel courts for guests and hotel visitors. Players do not need to worry about bringing their own rackets and balls, as the hotel provides these for you. Nearby the two open-air courts are other state-of-the-art wellness facilities, including an open-air gym, three tennis courts and a functional fitness area with a sled track and assault bikes, plus indoor and outdoor pools. These should help you warm up properly before you start playing, or give the non-padel players something to do while you’re on the court.

Address: Bishopsgate Rd, Englefield Green, Egham TW20 0YL

Book now

Read more: How Soho House became a shadow of its former self and was abandoned by members like me

4. Manor & Ashbury Resorts

Devon

open image in gallery Five indoor courts can be enjoyed all year round ( Manor & Ashbury Resorts )

For active families on a budget, the Manor & Ashbury resorts offer plenty of sporting facilities with a golf course, indoor swimming pools, a well-equipped fitness centre, cricket pitches and a large indoor soft play. They have two indoor doubles courts at the Manor resort and four courts at Ashbury resort. As they’re inside, they can be enjoyed all year round. And if you’re really serious about improving your game, they’ve teamed up with Padel Mix Ltd pros to offer two-night intensive coaching breaks that provide beginners with all the skills they need to get started in the fast-paced world of padel.

Address: Manor House, Okehampton EX20 4NA

Book now

Read more: The UK’s first wine trail is as good as any in Napa Valley – here’s how to visit

5. Down Hall

Essex

open image in gallery Expert coaching is on hand for guests to improve their skills ( Down Hall )

This four-star country house hotel in Essex is set in 110 acres of woodland, so there’s plenty of space to run around. Hotel guests have use of the outdoor padel court, which can be booked beforehand. The hotel has a kids club, so it’s a great place for a family break, even if the youngsters aren’t quite ready for a game just yet. There are 98 individually designed bedrooms at Down Hall, where guests can retire after a visit to the on-site spa or dining in the two AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, The Garden Room.

Address: Matching Rd, Hatfield Heath, Bishop's Stortford CM22 7AS

Book now

Read more: How a trip to rural West Cork helped me reconnect with my teenage daughter

6. Foxhills

Surrey

open image in gallery Foxhills has three padel courts in their resort ( Foxhills Club & Resort )

You don’t have to go far from London to feel like you’re Lord and Lady of the manor. Foxhills Country Club and Spa boasts three state-of-the-art floodlit padel courts, perfect for honing your skills or enjoying a friendly match. Newly opened in January 2024, they offer a springy surface that helps with bounce. The longer the ball’s in the air, the greater your chances of returning it, which could result in some exceptional rallies. Once you’ve had your fill of padel, you could enjoy a round of golf on one of their championship courses or indulge in world-class treatments at the hotel’s spa. There are also two pickleball courses if you fancy giving a different racquet sport a go.

Address: Stonehill Rd, Ottershaw, Lyne, Chertsey KT16 0EL

Book now

Read more: From Daylesford to Diddly Squat, the Cotswolds farm shops that tourists can’t resist

7. Brean Country Club

Somerset

open image in gallery Brand new courts opened in July 2024 ( Brean Country Club )

If you prefer staying in a self-catering space, Brean Country Club’s lodges can comfortably sleep four or six guests with generous open-plan living areas to lounge around in between games of padel. The courts are springy and fresh, having only opened in July 2024, and racquet and ball hire is available for those who fancy a spontaneous knockabout. There are two framed padel courts, complete with floodlights and blue astro. While on site, you can access evening entertainment in the resort’s kitchen and bar.

Address: Brean Country Club, Red Rd, Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 2FG

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in York for a history-filled city break

8. Beaverbrook

Surrey

open image in gallery Beaverbrook offers padel alongside fencing, croquet and petanque ( Beaverbrook )

The padel court at Beaverbrook offers a luxurious experience for both novice and seasoned players in the heart of the Surrey countryside. All equipment is provided, so all you have to do is turn up with a winning mentality and some comfortable trainers. Although there’s only one court for the 50 rooms and suites, there are plenty of other things to do if you have to wait around for a booking. Try a game of pickleball, take a fencing lesson, or challenge your friends to a game of croquet on the lawns.

Address: Reigate Rd, Leatherhead KT22 8QX

Book now

Read more: The prettiest UK towns and villages to visit this summer

9. Doddington Hall

Lincolnshire

open image in gallery Four padel courts are available at Doddington Hall ( Padel Alba )

There are two coaches based at the four courts at Doddington Hall, making it the perfect place for beginners to hone their skills before winning against everyone back home. The estate is home to four professionally designed padel courts with high-quality surfaces and lighting, which are open daily and can be used by both seasoned players and beginners. Coaching session starting from £30, including equipment hire. In that time, guests will cover an introduction to the sport and discuss the rules before mastering techniques and learning a variety of shots. The padel pavilion houses a covered viewing area, changing rooms equipped with hire rackets and ball vending machines. The Doddington estate offers a total of 28 double or twin bedrooms in seven separate, unique locations, all available for short stays.

Address: Main St, Doddington, Lincoln LN6 4RU

Book now

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Scotland for fine dining, spas and castle stays

10. Mottram Hall

Cheshire

open image in gallery The Hook Club in Mottram Hall has two floodlit outdoor courts ( Hook Club )

Set inside the landscaped grounds of Champney-branded Mottram Hall Hotel, The Hook Club opened its courts in July 2024. There are three padel courts designed and manufactured by Spanish-based Padelgest, providers of the first courts to the World Padel Tour. A clubhouse adds to the pre and post-match experience, serving up coffees and smoothies, as well as the usual Champneys massage, facial and scrub treatments available in the spa.

Address: Wilmslow Road, Mottram SK10 4QT

Book now

Read more: UK beaches that look like they’re abroad

FAQs

How much does it cost to play padel?

The cost of playing padel will vary, and will likely be more expensive if playing at a hotel and can be up to anywhere from £30 to £80. Some hotels and country clubs will also require an annual membership to play. Others are much cheaper, such as at Manor & Ashbury Resorts, where an hour’s session costs £5.

What is the 40 40 rule in padel?

When two teams earn a score of 40-40, this results in a ‘deuce’. At this point, the traditional advantage role could be played, where one team must win two consecutive points to win the game.

Do I book a padel court in advance?

Most padel courts at hotels will require you to book or hire in advance.