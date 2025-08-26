Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Located in the heart of Shoreditch, Virgin’s first London hotel – with its rooftop pool, 1970s vibes and a penthouse suite named after Sir Richard himself – keeps things just as cool as the neighbourhood it is found in

Virgin succeeds in keeping things feeling fresh and innovative, while at the same time inserting a touch of groovy nostalgia with its ode to the 1970s, with music and decor bringing a laidback vibe Amelia Neath

Location

When it comes to Virgin Hotels’ debut in the UK capital, there was no better place to set up than in Shoreditch, one of London’s trendiest neighbourhoods. Home to independent and lively pubs, boutique and vintage fashion and a buzzy food scene. Brick Lane with its vintage fashion emporiums is on the hotel’s doorstep, and it is also well located for exploring central London – just a 30 minute stroll or a few stops on the Tube will get you to areas such as Covent Garden and the Southbank.

open image in gallery The rooms at this hotel prioritise a ‘live-in bed’ attitude, knowing guests will likely spend most of the time in or on the bed, so have made it as comfy as possible ( Virgin Hotels )

The vibe

The decor is perfectly pitched to match the surrounding area of Shoreditch, with a subtle, 1970s vibe. There are no white tablecloths or suited waiters in sight; instead, staff wearing boiler suits will hand you your keys and then encourage you to check out the bar or head up to the rooftop pool. Expect hundreds of Virgin Records on shelves in the bar, retro floral curtains in shades of burnt amber, plush banquets and lots of rich colours used throughout.

open image in gallery Guests will find stocked bright red Smeg fridges in their rooms, a subtle nod to the Virgin brand ( Virgin Hotels )

The service

Staff at reception are one step ahead of guests’ needs, offering to take heavy bags up to the room and providing ice-cold water upon arrival. At the Hidden Grooves bar, friendly waiters were keen to give recommendations for signature drinks and the bar snacks to pair them with. Staff perhaps needed time to bed into their new roles, as we were disappointed to be told about cocktails that weren’t available before we came to order.

Bed and bath

The 120 rooms all come with king or queen-sized beds, many of which have little curved backboards on the end of the bed, allowing multiple ways to lounge and relax on the plush mattress. Rooms are dressed with quirky and bold decor, furniture with curved edges, and velvety textures harking back to a groovier era. Guests can immerse themselves further into this chilled-out vibe using the retro Bluetooth Marshall speakers. One particular standout in the room was the rainfall shower that turned into a steam room at the touch of a button, complete with a little place to perch while you relax. If you prefer a soak, freestanding bathtubs can also be found in the Deluxe Chamber One-Bedroom Suite and Sir Richard’s Penthouse Flat, which is styled – we can only assume – to look like a California record executive’s boardroom, circa the 1970s.

open image in gallery Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch can be found on 45 Curtain Road in Shoreditch ( Virgin Hotels )

Food and drink

The hotel is competing with Shoreditch’s creative food and drink scene, so with that in mind, Hidden Grooves strips away the fuss and serves universal favourites, such as beef sliders dripping with cheese, loaded fries, and sticky cauliflower bites. Plates are easily shareable and large enough to fill you up, however, it is the cocktail list where Virgin’s innovation shines. All tipples have a dose of nostalgia, having been inspired by iconic 70s albums, but are finished with modern twists, such as being topped by an aromatic bubble that pops to reveal a citrus scent. Hidden Grooves’ sip and spin concept allows you to enjoy drinks as bold and timeless as the records the DJ is spinning in the corner.

For breakfast, guests are directed to the rooftop, which is run by private members’ club Blue Marlin Ibiza London and where you can enjoy views overlooking the city while tucking into an English breakfast or açaí bowls. As staff serve both hotel guests and members throughout the day, service can be a little slow.

open image in gallery Sip and spin at the record-lined Hidden Grooves Hi-Fi bar ( Virgin Hotels )

Facilities

One thing this hotel has that many London spots don’t is a heated rooftop pool. Although it is small in size and can get busy due to the private members' element, access to the pool is a welcoming addition to an inner-city stay. A trip before breakfast, while it is still quiet, makes for a great start to the morning; however, when we tried to visit before it closed in the evening, we found the entire roof had been shut early due to a private event – a little disappointing. At the other end of the building in the basement, a fully-equipped 24/7 gym is available to guests, while those who prefer to get a wellness fix via a massage can do so in one of the three treatment rooms.

Accessibility

The hotel offers accessible options, including the Chamber King Accessible, Grand Chamber King Accessible, and Grand Chamber Junior Suite Accessible.

Pet policy

Two pets per room, no breed or size restrictions.

open image in gallery Steam rooms and bathtubs complete some of the best rooms at this Virgin hotel ( Virgin Hotels )

Check in/check out

Check in is from 3pm and checkout is at 12pm.

Family-friendly?

The hotel has a range of family-friendly rooms, including connecting rooms and spacious suites. Extra beds can be added for an additional charge where available.

At a glance

Best thing: A 12pm check-out time

Perfect for: Summer city getaways

Not right for: Budget travellers

Instagram from: A small red flower-filled glass room at reception, designed specifically for Instagram posts

Address: 45 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3PT

Phone: +44(0)2039884455

Website: virginhotels.com/london-shoreditch

