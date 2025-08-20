The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dishoom Permit Room, London, hotel review
Come to Dishoom’s new hotel for the delicious Indian dishes and cocktails, stay for the comfy beds and divine decor, says Angela Hui
Location
Smack bang on a corner of Portobello Road in Notting Hill, the eye-catching pickle green café-bar-restaurant-lodgings curves gently around one of London's most iconic market corners. Set in a handsome 19th-century Victorian shell that was once a gin distillery, it nods to the neighbourhood’s history while feeling stylishly unforced, and it feels as organically rooted in the street as the market stalls just beyond its doors.
The vibe
As with all of the Dishoom restaurants, there’s an effortlessly cool retro-Indian aesthetic and a buzzy atmosphere. The name is a nod to the 1970s post-prohibition bars of Bombay, known as permit rooms. The colour scheme bursts with rich oranges and browns, fresh pops of green, and plenty of warm wood tones that feel welcoming and familiar. The restaurant and bar are generously furnished with banquet-style booths that invite you to settle in and linger. Whether you’re in the mood for casual lounging or lively conversation, it’s a space that welcomes you to make yourself at home well into the evening.
Service
Warm and intuitive, the staff welcome you like a familiar friend. Servers seem to anticipate needs almost telepathically, sliding water onto coasters, presenting menus with a chai in hand and a knowing nod.
Bed and bath
You’ll have the entire upstairs to yourself. Two spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a cosy living room embrace the laidback ‘70s vibe. Think warm brown and yellow walls, rattan chairs, bamboo blinds, tasselled lamps and plush pillows. Bathrooms are kitted out with Mauli Rituals products.
The rooms look like something straight out of Architectural Digest or, in their words, “A place that feels like staying at a fancy friend’s pad, above a Bombay boozer,” with big monstera and hanging plants adding fresh life, as mellow jazz and soulful vinyl play softly in the background. The artwork (that’s available to buy), curated by Rajiv Menon Contemporary, celebrates local and South Asian talent with a lively mix of oils, acrylics, cubic drawings, and bold typography.
There is an eclectic selection of books, magazines and a killer record collection, spanning Amy Winehouse, The Clash, Grace Jones and early Indian electronica. There’s an Alessi kettle, a coffee machine, a broad selection of herbal teas and chai, and a chic rotary phone to call for room service.
And then there are the beds – heavenly in every sense. Oversized, cloud-soft pillows and cushy mattress toppers make waking up a challenge, while the plush embroidered bathrobes and slippers make lounging extra luxe.
Food and drink
Downstairs, the all-day menu serves a delightful mix of small snacks and hearty dishes to share. Expect Dishoom staples like chicken ruby, mattar paneer, and black daal alongside Permit Room exclusives such as spinach chaat with tangy chutney, spicy chicken puffs, and tandoori spatchcock chicken available by the half or whole.
The cocktail list is just as inventive, with pre-batched highballs, fresh takes on classics like a margarita with a splash of orange wine, a tropical mangosteen daiquiri, and a bloody mary lineup that even includes a clear version spiked with jalapeño-infused vodka.
Guests can opt for room service or head downstairs for breakfast. Standouts include the signature bacon and egg naan drizzled with chilli jam, cinnamon-spiced French toast melting with cheese and crowned with fresh berries and crispy bacon, plus the Crumpety Eggs Kejriwal, which is a playful twist on the Mumbai favourite of chilli, cheese, and eggs, usually served on toast but here generously stacked on crumpets. By the end of your visit, you’ll be suitably sated.
Facilities
In-room well-stocked bar cabinet, snacks, teas, Thums Up Indian Cola, Limca lemonade, Kingfisher beers, mango lassi, a record player for spinning vinyl, hand-picked books, games, and magazines – they’ve thought of everything for the ultimate lazy, chilled night in and slow, sun-dappled mornings. Bear in mind, the Permit Room is located above a restaurant and on the busy Portobello Road Market, so it may be slightly noisy.
Accessibility
Rooms are available for disabled guests upon request.
Pet Policy
Yes. Dogs, but no paws on seats and big dogs on leads.
Check in/out?
Check-in from 3pm, check-out until 11am.
Family friendly?
Yes, there’s a kids’ menu with smaller portions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with less spice, but just as nice, as well as colouring activities for children while they dine.
At a glance
Best thing: All the little details make this place sing. From the vinyl record player to the excellent reading materials and in-room drinks cabinet.
Perfect for: Foodies looking for a stylish stay close to buzzy Portobello Road Market
Not right for: Those seeking absolute quiet and privacy, as it’s located above a busy restaurant right on busy Portobello Road Market. Light sleepers or anyone sensitive to street noise could find the atmosphere a bit lively
Instagram from: Everywhere. There are no bad angles.
Address: 186 Portobello Rd, London W11 1LA
Phone: 020 3831 4404
Website: www.permitroom.co.uk
