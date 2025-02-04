Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A glossy Shoreditch hotel where industrial chic meets Japanese hospitality and food comes first, this is the Nobu brand’s moody east London outpost

Location

A shut door from Shoreditch, Nobu brings a taste of Shibuya to the capital’s creative east London district. The hotel entrance off of Great Eastern Street is fairly unassuming given its architecturally bold casing, which is a very different tone to the brand’s first city outpost in high-end Portman Square. Here, you’re steps from both the financial district and a buzzing culinary scene, featuring big-name eateries and indie newcomers. There’s not much greenery but an abundance of art sprayed between pavements. It's less than a five-minute stomp to Shoreditch High Street and just 10 minutes to Old Street station.

open image in gallery Seven signature suites, including the spacious ‘Nobu Suite’ and sixth-floor Yuhi rooms, have their own balconies ( Nobu Hotels/Will Pryce )

The vibe

Six floors of metal jut into Shoreditch to house the hotel cum restaurant megabrand. Brash or creative – I’m not sure. Inside, there’s silence with dimly lit corridors well-suited to ‘’taking a break” businessmen – it’s not the eerie whodunnit kind, but a peacefulness suited to those comfortable in the company of their thoughts. Cement ceilings nod to east London industrial chic balanced with Nobu’s staple clean lines, crisp furnishings and spa-like scent. Ultimately, this is a city hotel (with little outdoor space bar the terrace), so the vibe is less polished glamour and more stylish comfort, as is evident from the mixed crowd of trendy to tech-type guests.

The service

Typical of Japanese hospitality, the staff greet you fondly without being too familiar. Check-in was breezy, and you’ll find staff are inconspicuous while getting things done efficiently. In the restaurant, waiters make eating easy. Impressively familiar with the menu and thrilled to guide through omakase – “I’ll leave it up to you” – ordering, these are people you can trust with your tastebuds.

open image in gallery Order omakase in the Nobu restaurant ( Nobu Hotels )

Bed and bath

There are 164 guest rooms, most moody with dark wood, hanging bulbs and black and gold accents. King-sized beds sport cotton pillows with the right amount of poof, and you’ll find walk-in rainfall showers next to sparkling golden sinks. Rooms are certainly sleek but not aggressively sexy, with a surprising amount of natural light showcasing Japanese-inspired furnishings and traditional tea sets. Seven signature suites, including the spacious ‘Nobu Suite’ and sixth-floor Yuhi rooms, have their own balconies, though it must be said from the fourth floor, these views lack the best of London's skyline.

open image in gallery The ‘Nobu Suite’ at Nobu, Shoreditch ( Nobu Hotels )

Food and drink

There’s no doubt that the star of a Nobu stay is the food. The warmly lit Japanese-Peruvian restaurant and sushi counter across the hotel’s basement floor is a tried-and-tested concept with a menu of Nobu classics to prove it. Signature yellowtail jalapeno sashimi, crispy rice with spicy toro and black cod miso are dishes that work because they took off from chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s plates. It’s inventive, it’s delicious and it’s a culinary experience that feels high-end. The same twists sneak into breakfast with scrambled egg donburi with salmon and bacon and egg rolls drizzled with tonkatsu sauce served alongside specialist teas and a buffet of fruit and pastries so immaculate it feels a shame to take a bite. Visit the Nobu Bar for a creative nightcap – the naked pina colada is a highlight – with sips of sake and live music till late from Thursday to Saturday.

open image in gallery The star of a Nobu stay is the food ( Nobu Hotels )

Facilities

Aside from the Nobu restaurant and bar, the alfresco terrace is primed for a sundowner in summer. His and hers steam rooms in the sadly unimpressive spa are open between 10am and 6.30pm most days, with facials, massages and gym facilities for wellness-orientated guests.

Accessibility

There is lift access to all hotel floors and public areas. Five adapted Deluxe and Executive rooms with broader doorways, roll-in showers and sensory alerts are also available to guests.

Pet policy

Small dogs are welcome at Nobu in the cafe, your suite and the hotel lobby for £50 as part of the pet-friendly package ‘Paws & Relax’. This includes a complimentary welcome gift, dog amenities and a pet concierge service.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. The ‘Nobu Family’ package offers interconnecting rooms, family breakfasts and milk and cookies for children at turndown.

At a glance

Best thing: The restaurant. Sushi with a Nobu twist makes dining memorable.

Perfect for: The food-focused traveller.

Not right for: Maximalists or carnitarians.

Instagram from: The Nobu Shoreditch Bar – think posed cocktails and a staircase aglow.

Address: 10-50 Willow St, London EC2A 4BH

Phone: 020 7683 1200

Website: nobuhotels.com

Read more: The best London airport hotels to stay at, from Heathrow to Stansted