The Cumberland, London hotel review

A rambunctious neon musical-themed gem, hidden behind an unassuming facade next to London’s Marble Arch, with a rich history of being the go-to place for rock ‘n’ roll royalty

Location

The hotel is right opposite Marble Arch, on the corner of Hyde Park. The nearest Tube is Marble Arch on the Central Line. It is ideally located for central London shopping, being right on the corner of Oxford Street. It provides the perfect location for theatre-goers, with the hotel even offering a Back to the Future themed afternoon tea for those heading to the musical.

The Cumberland is well located for those coming into London by train, either from Paddington, Victoria or Euston, due to very easy access to the Tube (it’s right in front of the hotel).

Despite being right in central London on a busy street, and with the neighbouring room presumably having the same guitar and amp set-up, we couldn’t hear any noise from either the traffic or from other guests.

open image in gallery The hotel has a prime location in central London close to some of the city's best shopping, theatres and restaurants ( The Cumberland )

The vibe

As soon as I stepped into the lobby and off of the busy street I was met with the vibe of a gaudy themed rock restaurant. It felt fun, and provided the perfect venue for a girls weekend.

The hotel is a favourite of musicians visiting the capital, with guests including Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady Gaga. In the past, Diana Ross and Jimi Hendrix also stayed.

Each room has nods to the hotel’s rich music heritage with amps and memorabilia. In our room there was a fully-functional electric guitar that the girls had great fun playing with. And on the mirror the hotel was marked the heights of all the music stars who had stayed at the hotel.

Much to our delight there was also musical entertainment in the evening which was the perfect backdrop to a nightcap after dinner.

Service

We stayed in a room that is described as having a ‘backstage’ pass and we were all given wristbands similar to those worn at rock concerts. This meant we were able to access a backstage area a bit like an airport lounge where there were snacks and drinks on tap.

The hosts working in the backstage area were really fun and went the extra mile to make sure we were all comfortable, even going out of their way to source some alcohol-free fizz for one of the group to enjoy as part of the celebration.

Bed and bath

The rooms are quirky and comfortable – think very nice standard corporate hotel meets Marty McFly’s bedroom from Back to the Future. By that I mean the beds are large and comfortable with linen akin to a Premier Inn (meant very much as a compliment), but the signature touches such as the guitar and amp, as well as the fully-functioning record player in each room, really adds to the sense of fun.

The bedrooms are large – much larger than you’d expect for central London. The bath was free-standing with a separate shower. There were also good quality robes and slippers.

If you get a street-facing room you will have a marvellous view of Marble Arch and Hyde Park beyond.

open image in gallery The rooms are surprisingly quiet given the central location – and the fact they contain electric guitars ( The Cumberland )

Food and drink

Breakfast is included with all room stays and is served in the basement restaurant. It was excellent, with dietary requirements fully catered for and some nice high-end touches such as the dedicated omelette chef.

The hotel also has a restaurant and bar upstairs called the Sound Bar, which is themed like an American diner, with booths and plenty of neon lights. It serves classic American diner style food, so it’s not for those looking to limit calorie intake!

It boasts live music every night as well as having a sports bar with an abundance of screens, making it a spacious and fun central London space to take in any games.

Facilities

The hotel has a decent gym, but guests staying at the Cumberland should immerse themselves in the musical entertainment rather than plodding on a treadmill. The live music and entertainment space in the Sound Bar is totally unique and the perfect place to socialise pre or post a show or gig.

open image in gallery The Cumberland is the perfect place to get in the mood for a night out in the capital ( The Cumberland )

Accessibility

The hotel provides ten classic accessible double rooms, each designed with step-free access, spacious layouts for easy wheelchair manoeuvrability, and wet rooms with roll-in showers. Key areas within the hotel, including restaurants, bars, meeting rooms, and event spaces, are wheelchair accessible. The hotel also offers accessible toilets in public areas. Features such as lowered counters, grab rails, and emergency call systems are available to enhance safety and convenience. The hotel allows all dogs, including assistance dogs, and provides assistance upon request.

Pet policy

The Cumberland has a pet package for dogs which includes a branded doggy bowl, toy, treats, and a cosy dog bed. It also does a ‘puppuccino’ specially crafted by the baristas at The Cumberland’s in-house Costa, an exclusive doggie dining menu, and housekeeping services.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family friendly?

Very much so – children will love all the neon and interactive musical paraphernalia. The hotel also offers various family-friendly offers where children receive a fun goody bag and heavily discounted rates.

At a glance

Best thing: Fantastic proximity to central London and incredibly quiet rooms (despite being right on top of Marble Arch).

Right for: A visit to London for the theatre or a gig – it’s brilliant for getting in the mood for a party.

Not right for: Getting away from it all.

Instagram from: The Sound Bar (or your bedroom with the electric guitar!)

Address: Great Cumberland Place, Marble Arch, London, W1H 7DL

Phone: +44 20 7523 5053

Website: thecumberland.com

