Eight of the best festive day trips in the UK and Ireland this Christmas

While most people focus on the big day itself, the build-up in anticipation of festive celebrations is arguably far more fun.

Across the UK and Ireland, stately homes, family farms and amusement parks are holding festive events ranging from traditional grottos and sleigh ride to more outlandish offerings.

Be dazzled by lights, wowed by extravagant decorations and amused by some of the novel ways people have found to mark the countdown to Christmas.

Here we have a look at some of the best days across the UK this festive period.

Best for nature lovers

The Eden Project, Cornwall

open image in gallery Biomes are transformed into baubles (Eden Project/UK)

Discover a botanical wonderland at the west country’s educational eco centre. The site’s famous biomes have been transformed into giant baubles, each containing a different attraction. Glide around an ice rink, watch enchanting light shows and enter Santa’s flourishing grotto. Late opening light displays will be on select dates between November 22 and January 5 (closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day).

Adults from £38, children from £12, under-fives free; edenproject.com

Best for a night out

Festive Bar Bus, London

open image in gallery All aboard the Tootbus (Kat Forsyth/PA)

Draped in a dazzling array of decorations, navigating the capital at Christmas can be an overwhelming experience. Rather than settle on one site, take it all in on a themed rooftop bus tour. Snuggle up under cozy blankets with a mulled wine while cruising past some of London’s best displays, including the Regent Street angels, Oxford Street Christmas lights and the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree. Starting from November 23, the Bar Bus at Christmas runs Saturdays in November and then every Friday and Saturday until December 28.

Tickets cost from £36 for the festive bus ride and two drinks; tootbus.com

Best for young children

Walby Farm Park, Cumbria

open image in gallery Asta the baby reindeer (Walby Farm/PA)

Set to be a seasonal star, seven-month-old baby reindeer Asta is a big attraction for visitors to Walby Farm Park in coming weeks. Located just outside Carlisle, the area is transformed into a festive fantasy land, with an Enchanted Forest and Elves’ Workshop. Guests must first pass through a ‘Naughty and Nice’ machine before entering into a realm of adventure playgrounds and interactive workshops ranging from baking gingerbread men to crafting teddy bears. Festivities run weekends from November 23 and on weekdays from December 21-24.

Children from £32.45, adults from £19.50; walbyfarmpark.co.uk

Best for romantic strolls

Ramsgate, Kent

open image in gallery Ramsgate Illuminations (John Smiddy Smith/PA)

Watch fairy lights twinkle in the water at the only Royal Harbour in the UK. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the coastal town in Kent has introduced a new six-week extravaganza of light displays. As part of the Ramsgate Lumiere, a trail will run around the town and marina, culminating in a family-friendly lantern parade on New Year’s Eve.

Runs from November 24.

Best for old fashioned fun

Christmas By The Sea, Blackpool

open image in gallery Slip on your skates and head to the rink

Britain’s well-loved Lancashire seaside town lights up every day of the year, but it’s especially dazzling at Christmas. As part of the Christmas By The Sea festivities, there will be Christmas chalets, simulated snowfalls, a free skating rink, a snow slide, and rides on festive trams. Combine with a shopping trip to Houndshill and a game of wizarding golf at the Hole In Wand Blackpool.

Runs from November 15 to January 5; visitblackpool.com

Best for novelty value

Santa Island, Shropshire

open image in gallery The big man of Christmas makes his way to Alderford Lake.

Temporarily swapping ice caves in Finland for an island in Shropshire, Santa has taken up temporary residence in a floating forest in Alderford Lake. Zip across the water in a speedboat to meet the big man for a storytelling session in a cosy tipi followed by campfire s’mores and gift giving. In the spirit of a green Christmas, eco elves are decked out in finds from charity shops. From November 21 to December 23.

Children from £34, adults £32 per adult including a full day’s pass to Alderford Lake; alderford.com

Best for grandeur

Polesden Lacey, Surrey

open image in gallery Bring a touch of class to Christmas

The fairy on the Christmas tree of stately festive events, the dressing up of this historic home is inspired by the opulent Devonshire House festive ball attended by former owner Mrs Greville in 1897. A 20ft tree dominates the Grand Hall. Ride on a vintage hand-carved carousel and take part in Grizwald the Griffin’s festive trail for families. From November 23 to January 5.

Adults £16.50, children £8.30; nationaltrust.org.uk

Best for gorgeous gardens

Mount Stewart, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery Gardens aren’t just for spring and summer

Wrap up warm for a series of winter walks around the gardens of this grand neo-classical property in County Down. Guided tours of the grounds, considered to be some of the best in the world, will be taking place on December 1 and 4. Alternatively, embark on a self-guided family festive trail (November 28 to January 6). On Friday November 29, the mansion house will unveil the first late night opening of the season allowing visitors to explore the estate’s rich history surrounded by twinkling lights.

Adults £15.40, children £7.70; nationaltrust.org.uk

