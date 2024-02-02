Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Easter comes right at the end of March this year, so prices throughout the month shouldn’t be too affected by the school holidays, which start around the 29th. Skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of this season’s bounteous snow and head off to the Alps and enjoy excellent conditions. As the days get longer and spring finally arrives, it’s even more pleasant to sit on a mountain terrace in the sunshine.

If it’s warmer sunshine you’re craving, you can find deals in Spain’s Balearic Islands, or further south in the Mediterranean in Cyprus. Or go long haul and soak up the sun on the beaches of the Maldives. If you’re staying the UK, lose yourself in the mellow countryside of the Cotswolds, or enjoy Cornwall in the low season before the summertime crowds descend. Wherever you decide to go away in March, you’ll find some inspiration from these ideas.

Mallorca

Average March highs in Mallorca are a balmy 18C (Yyes Alarie)

If you’re a multi-generational group or a gang of 10 friends in search of an Easter getaway in the Spanish sunshine, then Laguna Sanau in Mallorca should keep everyone in the party happy. This five-bedroom finca-style house is in the midst of tranquil countryside yet only a short drive from Cala d’Or and within walking distance of the cove at Cala Sa Nau. In the extensive gardens you’ll find a swimming pool, hot tub, table tennis, built-in barbecue and plenty of space to run around or just laze in the sun. Booked through Vintage Travel , it’s available from 23 March for £2,545 and from 30 March for £2,722.

Cotswolds

The first signs of English spring will be visible in the Cotswolds in March (Colin Watts)

Tiny yet full of lovely honey-hued Cotswold stone cottages, the village of Naunton makes an appealing base for exploring nearby Burton-on-the-Water, Stow-on-the-Wold and Lower Slaughter. Dove Cottage is a cosy two-bedroom stone cottage with a wood-burning stove and pretty garden, and it’s just around the corner from the River Windrush and a handy village pub. Available through Sykes Cottages , it costs £501 for a four-night break from 4 March, down from £664, and one dog is welcome.

French Alps

March lands almost right in the middle of ski season in the Alps (Tim Arnold)

Make the most of what’s been a superb ski season by spending a week in the world’s largest linked ski area. Base yourself in wallet-friendly Les Menuires to be within reach of the other resorts of Les 3 Vallées, and you’ll have some fantastic pistes on your doorstep. Peak Retreats has seven nights’ self-catering at Coeur des Loges, which has stylish apartments as well as an indoor pool, spa, children’s club and a games room for teens. Book before 14 February to get 10 per cent off a week’s self-catering, which from 30 March costs £733pp down from £791pp. The price is based on two sharing a one-bedroom apartment, and includes Le Shuttle crossing.

Cornwall

Cornwall will be blissfully quiet without the summer crowds (Philip Auld)

Find yourself in the thick of harbour life when you stay at Manor Cottage in St Mawes on Cornwall’s Roseland peninsula. Tucked away from the main harbour road, this bijou two-bedroom cottage has a sea-facing cobbled courtyard where you can watch life go by. Falmouth is within easy reach thanks to the year-round ferry. Classic Cottages has a four-night self-catering break at Manor Cottage from 11-15 March for £414.

Cyprus

March brings highs of around 20C across Cyprus (Dorottya Hegedus)

Take in the mild springtime air in sunny Cyprus from the vantage point of one of its most delightful villages, Lefkara. You’re not far from the foothills of the Troodos Mountains if you fancy exploring some of its lovely hiking trails, and you’ll be halfway between Larnaca and Limassol if you want some city and beach action. Annis House is a very cute stone cottage in the lower part of Lefkara, with three bedrooms and a secluded courtyard. Sunvil has a week’s self-catering from £937pp, based on two people sharing, including flights, checked luggage and car hire, for a 6 March departure.

Maldives

March falls towards the end of high season in the Maldives, so prices should be lower than at peak times (Upgraded Points)

Say goodbye to winter by unwinding thoroughly in the warmth of the Maldives and swimming in its impossibly clear waters. The Indian Ocean archipelago is more affordable than you think: stay at Malahini Kuda Bandos Resort on its own island and you’ll have soft white sands at your feet as well as beachside dining, an outdoor pool and a spa. Away Holidays has a nine-night break departing 16 March from £1,896pp, including flights and full-board accommodation.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

