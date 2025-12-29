Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether a Black Friday bargain or sporadic flight sale, travellers may have already secured cheap flights for 2026 – then left the hotel booking until “closer to the time”.

Well, with January on the horizon, now is the time to start looking for the best base for your next holiday.

Thankfully, to provide the most honest recommendations, we’ve tried and tested accommodation across time zones and continents in 2025.

From cruise cabins to boathouses to off-grid inns to five-star hotels, The Independent’s travel desk has rested their heads everywhere from Cambodia and Patagonia to Scotland’s Wester Ross and Shoreditch.

Here are some stellar stays from our best trips this year to help inspire your 2026 getaways.

Best hotel stays of 2025

1. Europa Royale, Druskininkai, Lithuania

open image in gallery The Europa Royale is a four-star spa hotel ( Europa Royale )

Many of the places I stayed in central and eastern Europe this year were excellent value. But the standout was in the Tsarist-era spa town of Druskininkai in southern Lithuania. Even though it is just four miles from the Belarus border, the area is serene. The Europa Royale is a four-star spa hotel in a 19th-century building. Many of the public rooms remain stately, with restrained decor and furnishings. While the bedrooms have strong Soviet flourishes – harking back to the USSR days, when some comrades were more equal than others – they are clean, comfortable and cheap at €132 (£116) including a vast Baltic breakfast. Spa treatments are robust, professional and affordable. – Simon Calder, travel correspondent

2. Jaya House River Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia

open image in gallery At Jaya Park, all the furniture and toiletries are made on site ( Jaya House River Park )

As I arrived in Siem Reap, hot, tired and dusty from several days on the road, Jaya House River Park folded me into its lemon grass-scented, cool, sweet embrace. The hotel is completely independent and offers a type of luxury that feels effortless; you feel truly taken care of. Laundry is free (I have no idea why more hotels don’t do this), every meal I ordered was seamlessly tweaked to vegetarian, the staff were friendly and charming, and the food was simply and beautifully prepared. My room was nestled among greenery, from where I listened to the rush of water from the waterfall into the pool below. At Jaya Park, all the furniture and toiletries are made on site, which not only supports the community and is eco-friendly but has resulted in beautiful pieces that fit in seamlessly with the environment. It’s one of the few places I’ve stayed that actually lives up to its eco-claims, not least that the trees planted along the riverbank (some 3,500 of them) were planted by Jaya Park. – Annabel Grossman, global travel editor

3. Kajkanten Boathouses, Vrångö, Sweden

open image in gallery Kajkanten has a floating sauna and hot tub available to hire all year round ( Natalie Wilson )

I no longer need a mini-bar, talking toilet and electric blinds in my hotel room. After a stay at Kajkanten, I’ve discovered it's access to a floating sauna and a lime green kayak that makes me truly happy. I’m hesitant to use the word, but this seafront spot on the Swedish island of Vrångö might be as close to perfect as an accommodation gets. Here, modern two-story wooden boathouses sleeping up to seven people are fitted with all the essentials – bathrooms, beds and a kitchenette – and wooden baskets of fresh bread, yoghurt, eggs, juice and cheeses arrive from the mainland each evening ahead of a glorious breakfast spread. Walk five minutes around the coast, and you’ll find a floating sauna and hot tub available to hire for some heat with a tea or a Lotsens lager post sea plunge.– Natalie Wilson, senior travel writer

4. Gora Kadan Fuji, Japan

open image in gallery The Gora Kadan Fuji looks out onto the mountain ( Sophie Dickinson )

The best place I stayed this year was the Gora Kadan Fuji, a newly opened, traditional Japanese ryokan. The hotel is impossibly stylish without ever feeling inhospitable, with open, airy corridors and floor-to-ceiling windows in public spaces. My room faced the iconic mountain, which reflected in the marble bathtub, perennially refreshed with water from the nearby hot springs. The seamlessness is breathtaking, so much so that I took photographs of the smooth joinery between doors – something I have never done before in my life – to show friends. Light tatami mats, swirling ceramics and impossibly chic furniture made the space positively harmonious. The restaurant is similarly stylish. Within the dining space are smaller rooms, in which private sushi menus are served. I’m desperate to return. – Sophie Dickinson, deputy travel editor

5. Virgin Hotels, Shoreditch, London

open image in gallery Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is one of the city’s newer hotels ( Virgin Hotels )

One of London's newer swanky hotels, Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is an ideal place to stay if you have the budget to spend on something extra special on your next city break in the UK capital. Located in the heart of Shoreditch, rooms have beds with curved boards at the end, for multiple ways to relax. A standout feature in the room is the rainfall shower that turned into a steam room at the touch of a button, complete with a little place to perch while you chill. Down at the Virgin Record vinyl-lined Hidden Grooves Bar, all tipples have a dose of nostalgia, having been inspired by iconic 70s albums. – Amelia Neath, travel writer

6. Star Clipper cabin, Star Clipper Cruises

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman takes the helm of Star Clipper ( Marc Shoffman )

I spent a memorable week on Star Clipper – a four-masted modern-day recreation of the 19th-century clipper ships. It felt like sailing back to a simpler and serene age. There were no loud neon screens, pool parties or waterslides, just four simple decks – two for cabins and the main restaurant, one for the bar and one for the pool deck. We passed the time at sea en route to small Greek islands by watching dolphins at sunrise, learning how to tie ropes, and I even got to climb the sails to stand proudly in the ship’s crow’s nest 80 feet above the water. It left me with a feeling that I hadn’t just completed a cruise but an actual sailing voyage. – Marc Shoffman, cruise writer

7. The Plockton Inn, Wester Ross, Scotland

open image in gallery The Plockton Inn sits on the shores of Loch Carron ( The Plockton Inn )

Situated on the shores of Loch Carron in the north-west Highlands of Scotland, the small fishing village of Plockton is primarily famous for one thing: its “prawns”, the local name for langoustines. People travel from around the world to feast on these sweet and juicy crustaceans – and in the Plockton Inn I sat down to chew the fat with their proud supplier and fisherman before feasting upon them in the restaurant. Like much of the Scottish Highlands, this welcoming spot maintains a balance between friendly locals and tourists from around the globe. And if you overdo it on the whisky, the generously-sized and contemporary rooms are located just across the road in the whitewashed “Sorley’s House”, named after the Scottish poet who once lived there, so it’s not far to crawl home. Even better, you can secure a cosy double room for two for just over one hundred Scottish pounds. – Joanna Whitehead, travel writer

8. Kulm, St Moritz, Switzerland

open image in gallery Kulm is a design-lovers dream ( Hayley Spencer )

I visited Switzerland twice this year, and my first stay was at grand dame Kulm in St Moritz. It’s gone down as one of my favourite luxury hotel visits of all time. The legendary address dates back to 1896 and has been reinvented in recent decades with a sprawling, maximalist lobby designed by legendary Italian architect Renzo Mongiardin. The recently revamped rooms marry luxury fittings and clever tech with Alpine charm. The Luke Edward Hall-designed Amaru restaurant, which serves Asian fusion, is a design-lover’s dream and destination in its own right; as is the mammoth 2,000 sq m spa, replete with numerous steam rooms and saunas, a swim-out pool overlooking the mountain vistas, and glow-giving treatments from Facegym. It’s a flawless hotel in one of winter’s most idyllic destinations. – Hayley Spencer, assistant travel editor

9. Gasthof zum heiligen Nikolaus, Haibach ob der Donau, Austria

open image in gallery The Steindl family runs the Gasthof zum heiligen Nikolaus ( Gasthof zum heiligen Nikolaus )

Cycling down the Danube from the German border city of Passau into Austria is a joy – partly because of the chance to stay at a superb family-run guesthouse. The Steindl family runs the Gasthof zum heiligen Nikolaus: a sturdy barn of a building, with a terrace that captures the afternoon sun and looks across a meadow to the tranquil river. A wooded hillside provides the backdrop. With something of a monopoly on food and drink in the vicinity, the kitchen might not need to try hard. But it does, with superb, freshly cooked meals and a simple drinks list of local wine and beer. The guesthouse even has a fully equipped bike workshop for tuning your cycle before the next leg downstream to Linz. – SC

10. Marine North Berwick Hotel, Scotland

open image in gallery The sea views across the Firth of Forth are a highlight of the Marine Hotel ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

The Marine hotel serves up dramatic coastal views across the Firth of Forth and over to the volcanic island of Bass Rock. It overlooks North Berwick’s links golf course and is just shy of a 10-minute stroll from the town’s main street. My 2025 trip was the fifth time I’ve returned to this hotel (celebrating our wedding anniversary), with the service consistently welcoming, the food always delicious and the rooms satisfyingly comfortable. The hotel’s decor is rich and inviting and tempts you to hunker down, with deep tones and vibrancy throughout. Think plush sofas, patterned wallpaper, and ornate details. There’s a gym and fitness studio, plus a pool with a thermal suite and spa treatments to book. Enjoy cocktails while soaking up the view at Bass Rock Bar, or tuck into breakfast, lunch and dinner made from locally-sourced ingredients at The Lawn restaurant. – Helen Wilson-Beevers, content editor

11. Estancia Rio Mitre, Patagonia

open image in gallery Estancia Rio Mitre is simple and rustic ( Estancia Rio Mitre )

I arrived at Rio Mitre after cycling 90km through Patagonia’s famous wind – a large chunk of which was rattling over dirt roads – and this estancia felt like a haven. In a region where you're constantly awed by the beauty of the scenery, the landscape around Rio Mitre somehow manages to stand out: vast plains interrupted by little more than a lone gaucho or herd of grazing horses, and backdropped by the white-peaked Andean mountains. A traditional Patagonian way of life has been preserved here, and you’ll drink your morning coffee alongside the gauchos that work on the land and be served slow-cooked lamb from the farm at dinner. My stay at the estancia was part of a trip with the adventure company Rat Race, which involved trail running, cycling, and kayaking through Patagonia. However, Rio Mitre can be booked separately. I slept in one of the little dorm rooms in the main house, which was simple and rustic, but there’s also a lodge on the grounds and space for camping – so long as you don’t mind the odd duck wandering by your front door, or being woken in the morning by a snorting horse. – AG

12. Iniala Harbour House, Valletta, Malta

open image in gallery Balconies at Iniala Harbour House are built for a good book ( Iniala Harbour House )

Valletta’s honeyed walls are something of a movie set even without the cameras, and at Iniala Harbour House, it’s hard not to feel like the main character. Sweeping bastion views, basement spa facilities and balconies built for a good book bless the blue-shuttered hotel, with Chef Simon Rogan’s two Michelin-starred ION Harbour rooftop restaurant a real highlight – I rolled into the lift after a 12-course tasting menu featuring Gozo salt, Maltese pecorino, lamb loin and strawberries from Siggiewi.– NW

13. Hotel Nissiotiko, Paros, Greece

open image in gallery Hotel Nissiotiko has 22 unpretentious but comfy rooms ( Ted Thornhill )

It’s true – less can be more. Hotel Nissiotiko on the Greek island of Paros doesn’t have a swimming pool, butlers, Michelin-star dining or room service. Just 22 unpretentious but comfy rooms, a decent buffet breakfast and a soul-stirring location, right above a small beach with views to the neighbouring Cycladic island of Naxos. It is a place where time seems untethered. Each morning on our family holiday there, we’d linger over coffee and pastries above the glistening Aegean, reading books and chatting about which secret coves we wanted to explore, never really getting going until around midday. And in the evenings, we’d wander along the pathways to nearby tavernas and order plates heaving with fresh seafood, looking forward to repeating the routine all over again. Perfection. – Ted Thornhill, US travel editor

14. Santo Pure, Santorini, Greece

open image in gallery Suites at Santo Pure all boast private verandas and either a pool or a Jacuzzi ( Santo Collection )

If you are someone who really just wants to be left alone while you are on holiday, I would recommend a trip to Santo Pure, one of the most private and secluded stays in Santorini. Suites vary in shape and size, but all boast private verandas and either a pool, Jacuzzi, or both, allowing you to relax in privacy all day if you fancy it. Don't worry about venturing out to find food or drinks, as room service goes above and beyond to cater to guests’ needs, treating you just the same as if you were lounging by the main pool near the bar. If you do feel like exploring the rest of the hotel for dinner, the main restaurant, Alios Ilois, offers a choice of Mediterranean dishes like Cretan skioufikta pasta and family-style sharing plates including meze platters and Greek keftedakia meatballs, all presented in a refined and delicate style. – AN

15. Disney Destiny cabin, Disney Cruise Line

open image in gallery Each cabin aboard Disney Destiny has its own character headboard ( Disney Cruise Line )

It is not often you get to see a cruise ship go from shipyard to the sea, but I was lucky enough to visit the new Disney Destiny cruise ship being built and floated out in Germany in August, before being one of the first to sail on the completed vessel in Miami in November. It gave me an understanding of how much work goes into designing and building a cruise ship, and it was great to see the transformation of the cabins, bars and public spaces from wires and plain walls to immaculately-designed areas full of Disney magic. The ship is heroes and villains themed, with Spider-Man hanging off the stern and a statue of Black Panther in the Grand Hall, making it a dream vessel for superhero geeks like me. – MS

