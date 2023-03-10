Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Easter’s just around the corner, so if you haven’t organised your holiday yet, fret not. We’ve done the drudge work to find you some of the best Easter holiday deals to book this spring.

La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain

La Palma is popular destination for hiking (Getty Images)

Make a start on your tan in the lushest of Spain’s Canary Islands. Fuencaliente on the southern coast of La Palma offers crowd-free beaches, a laid-back vibe and excellent hiking opportunities across volcanoes if you get tired of lying by the pool. Speaking of pools: the La Palma & Teneguía Princess Vital & Fitness has a whopping seven of them, in addition to tennis courts, a spa and a pool bar. Right now, Tui is offering seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two adults and one child sharing for just £539pp, reduced from £836pp, departing Gatwick Airport on Thursday 13 April for seven nights.

Book now

Read more: Why you should head to La Palma before its active volcano blows

Shropshire, UK

The Llangollen Canal near Shropshire (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Take a staycation with a difference on a 48ft narrowboat, courtesy of Waterways Holidays. Slow things right down during a tour of the scenic Shropshire Union Canal, which stretches between Chester and Wolverhampton. With a mixture of woodland and countryside to discover, there are also plenty of pubs and villages to explore en route. Depart from Norbury in the Shropshire Hills on Friday 7 April for seven nights for £780, reduced from £1,039. The Pioneer sleeps two, has a toilet and shower onboard, central heating, a gas cooker and pets are welcome.

Book now

Rhodes, Greece

The five-star Rodos Palace is situated on the picturesque coast of Ixia, just a three minute walk from a beach popular with windsurfers. As well as an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, kids’ pool, gym, spa and evening entertainment, the hotel also has tennis courts, table tennis and a pool table if you want to challenge your companion to some healthy competition. Elsewhere, the ancient city of Ialyssos is just 4km away and a great place for budding archeologists and historians to explore. Loveholidays.com has a week at the Rodos Palace from £328pp (down from £525pp), B&B, including flights, departing 12 April from London Stansted.

Book now

Peru

Machu Picchu in Peru (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fancy an adventure? Consider this eight-day tour with Intrepid Travel which takes in Lima, the magnificent Ollantaytambo ruins, and the ultimate bucket-list destination, Machu Picchu. Adjust to the altitude with a pisco sour and some ceviche, before discovering the ancient civilisations that called this part of the world home. Travellers joining the tour on Saturday 1 April can save over £400pp on this trip, which costs from £994pp, covering accommodation (including camping with “basic facilities”), domestic flights, taxi and train, guided tours with porter support, six breakfasts, four lunches and three dinners. International flights extra.

Book now

Read more: How to see Peru’s Machu Picchu the sustainable way

France

Escape the crowds in southern France on a self-guided walking tour with Responsible Travel. This April, the company is offering a huge discount on the price, now down to €850pp (£750) for six inclusive nights, from the usual €1,450pp (£1,285). This “glorious rural paradise” is home to miles of secluded paths in “unspoiled and varying countryside”. Maps and directions for more than 10 walks are available, alongside bicycles and lifts to local beauty spots for sightseeing. Accommodation in a 17th century millhouse includes an outdoor heated pool, while the price includes “leisurely four-course evening meals”, breakfast, packed lunches, aperitifs, wine, beer, cider and soft drinks.

Book now

Cornwall, UK

St Ives in Cornwall (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wake up to the sound of the sea in beautiful St Ives this Easter. Chalet Thiseldo is a dreamy detached beach house situated on the cliff top above St Ives bay that comfortably sleeps four. Private steps lead to the sea, while at the Gwithian & Godrevy end of the beach, you can arrange surf lessons and spot seals. Owners have a keen eye for design, so expect a stylish aesthetic and boujee touches such as underfloor heating and Bang and Olufsen tech. Available from Friday 31 March for seven nights for £1,283, reduced from £1,595, through Forever Cornwall Unique Retreats.

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in St Ives

Tunisia

Jon Rahm wannabes walk this way: the Seabel Alhambra Beach is home to a PGA-standard golf course that’s perfect for working on your handicap. Watersports on offer at the private sandy beach also include parasailing, jet skiing, snorkelling and scuba diving. Back at the hotel, you can join in with volleyball, darts and table tennis, or take a dip in one of the three pools. There’s also karaoke on an evening which, depending on your preference, might seal the deal or break it entirely. Tui is offering seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two adults sharing for £797pp, reduced from £866pp, departing Manchester Airport on Tuesday 4 April.

Book now

Belgium

Bruges, Belgium (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Byway is an award-winning flight-free travel company that arranges bespoke trips around the UK and Europe. We love this nine-day trip to Belgium, which takes in some of the best destinations in this underrated country. Gawp at Rubens in Antwerp, stroll through parks in Leuven, drink beer in Bruges and cycle around Ghent. Departing London St Pancras International on the Eurostar on Monday 3 April, feel smug in the knowledge that you’re holidaying sustainably, with your journey becoming a central part of the adventure. Prices start from £1,392pp including all travel, accommodation, breakfast, a personalised trip guide and on-demand WhatsApp support.

Book now

Turkey

If you want to fly and flop, head to the Paloma Oceana in Antalya, a popular region with British holidaymakers that has been mercifully untouched by the country’s recent earthquakes. This five-star hotel is home to three pools, tennis courts, a spa, six restaurants, eight bars and a kids’ club. First Choice is offering seven nights, all-inclusive, for £568pp, reduced from £941pp, departing Manchester Airport on Friday 14 April. And if lazing around in the sun isn’t your bag, there are plenty of Roman and Hellenistic ruins nearby to explore.

Book now

Wales

Talacre Beach near Prestatyn, Wales (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Situated in an idyllic location near Corwen in Denbighshire, this contemporary pod is home to a twin and double room, hot tub, garden, BBQ and magical rural views. Outdoor activities to keep the kids occupied include walking, hiking, cycling, canoeing or, if you’d rather someone else take them off your hands, head to the outdoor activity centres of Betws-y-Coed and Llangollen. Meanwhile, grown-ups can hop in the car and head for the golden sands of Prestatyn for a leisurely walk. The pod is available through holidaycottages.co.uk at £793 for seven nights based on four sharing, reduced from £925, checking in on Tuesday 11 April.

Book now

Read more on best hotels: