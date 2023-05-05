Best holidays to book for June, from a Croatia cruise to walking in Wales

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Take advantage of lower costs in the shoulder season of June before the school summer holidays add their usual premium to prices.

Temperatures should still be pleasant, and even preferable to the sweltering highs of peak season in July and August, while destinations will be buzzy but not overwhelmed by tourists.

Head to the Mediterranean for a slice of Sicilian life, where you can stay in a villa and explore a local nature reserve; or cruise along Croatia’s Adriatic coast, indulging in island-hopping from a laid-back boat. You could also escape to Provence and stay in a charming French pile, head for a boutique hotel-slash-organic farm in the Turkish hills, or stick closer to home, with a stay in the countryside on the edge of Devon’s Dartmoor National Park or a rustic four-bed cottage amid Wales’ Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly Brecon Beacons).

Wherever you decide to have a holiday in June, pick up some inspiration with this selection of getaway ideas.

Sicily

Sicily (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sicily’s north-western coast doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. Stay at the pretty Villa del Sol outside the village of Scopello and you can discover some of the area’s sights, including the Zingaro nature reserve and its intimate little coves. The airy two-bedroom villa has its own pool and outdoor kitchen to go with lovely views of the coast and countryside. A week’s self-catering with Essential Italy costs from £1,390 until 24 June.

France

Steal away to Provence for a week in the Vaucluse countryside before the summertime crowds descend. Three-bedroom Mas St-Siffrein has all the traditional southern French charm you could want: thick stone walls, terracotta floors, shaded outdoor dining, a barbecue and heavenly views across the hills – plus an outdoor pool. It’s right in the village of Caromb and a short drive from Mont Ventoux, Vaison-la-Romaine and Carpentras. Booked through Vintage Travel, it sleeps six and costs from £1,520 for a week’s rental from 3 June.

Wales

The now-renamed Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (PA Archive)

Gather together seven of your friends or family for a group holiday at Old Factory House in Defynnog in mid-Wales. This four-bedroom stone cottage has a large garden leading to the River Senni, and there’s also an outdoor hot tub and a cosy wood-burning fireplace. Keen walkers will want to hit the trails of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly Brecon Beacons), which surrounds the cottage. The village pub is staggering distance away, and up to two dogs are allowed at £20 each. A week’s rental from 2 June with Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages costs £1,269.

Turkey

Get a refreshing taste of Turkey when you stay at Yenice Vadi Hotel. Set high up in the hills above Akyaka, yet less than half an hour from the coast, this rustic boutique hotel is on its own organic farm. There’s also an outdoor pool from where you can enjoy tranquil views of the countryside. Simpson Travel has a week’s B&B from £1,250pp, which includes flights and car hire, departing 4 and 11 June.

Croatia

A view of Hvar harbour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve ever wanted to do some island-hopping in Croatia but didn’t know where to start, this seven-night cruise offered by Completely Croatia gives an excellent introduction to Dalmatia. With only 18 cabins and a roof-top hot tub, the cruise is very much a laid-back and relaxed affair. Starting in Split, you’ll visit some of the Adriatic’s most gorgeous islands – Brač, Hvar, Mljet and Korčula – before heading to coastal Dubrovnik and Makarska and returning to Split. The starting price of £1,275pp includes flights, transfers, half-board, two dinners and city tours.

Devon

Explore the wilds of Dartmoor National Park when you stay at Whincroft in the village of Mary Tavy near Tavistock. The four-bedroom house sleeps seven and comes with an Aga and a wood-burning stove. The garden is a delight: flop on the hammocks when you’re not relaxing in the hot tub or dining in the summerhouse. Up to two dogs are welcome, with a fee of £25 for the second dog. Available through Helpful Holidays, it costs £1,175, down from £1,681, for a week’s self-catering from 2 June.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

