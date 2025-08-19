Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After 25 years in the game, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is still the pinnacle of luxury hotels across the Middle East – and this hotel reflects that with unmatched service, world-class dining and an unapologetic attitude to delivering the very, very best Aidy Smith

Location

Located on its own private island, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is separated from the bright lights of Dubai by a carefully guarded causeway, giving it an air of exclusivity from the off. Neighbouring Souk Madinat Jumeirah shopping hub, Wild Wadi Waterpark and sister properties are all just a short stroll away, however. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and the city's major attractions are easily accessible via local bus or Metro, making it ideal for those seeking the best of both worlds: seclusion and accessibility.

The vibe

open image in gallery The lobby at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah ( Burj Al Arab Jumeirah )

Celebrating its 25th year, this towering marvel is more than just a hotel – it’s ridiculous in the best way possible. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s architecture is a testament to Dubai’s bold ambition. Designed by Tom Wright, the hotel’s sail-shaped silhouette started as a sketch on a napkin, and has now become the most famous hotel silhouette on the planet. Inside, the mesmerising rainbow-hued atrium stretches skyward, housing cascading aquariums and a mesmerising waterfall. Gold leaf, Swarovski crystals and intricate marble patterns line the spaces, creating an atmosphere of opulence at every turn. Visiting feels like entering a palace – and you’re the royal resident.

The hotel’s luxury is not just visual but experiential, and the warmth of authentic Arabian hospitality is felt throughout. From the iconic sky-high helipad that has hosted everything from a skydiving stunt to tennis matches between Federer and Agassi; to the smallest details, such as gold-plated iPads in the rooms, the level of care and craftsmanship woven into every element of Burj Al Arab is reinforced around every corner. The number of guests indulging in the host of premium experiences, taking photographs or simply trying to take it all in reminds you that everyone is experiencing something unforgettable.

Service

Every guest here gets an experience that most hotels would only assign to their top billers, including their own suite, a personalised butler service and a fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms at their disposal.

Quality and quantity are both easily ticked off when it comes to staff, with named introductions, hospitality checks and great personality all in abundance. Almost all experiences are included, with touches like free golf buggy transport, leather slip-on loafers and free canapés meaning you won’t go an hour without some sort of offering to brighten your day.

Even if a service isn’t officially on offer, staff seem to find a way. Putting this to the test, we enquired about a “bath experience”. Upon returning to our room, the bathroom had been transformed into a spa, complete with bubbles, candles, bath salts and an array of extra touches.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The Marina Suite at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah ( Burj Al Arab Jumeirah )

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab offers 202 duplex suites, making it the tallest all-suited hotel in the world. Each is designed with grandeur in mind. These suites are as varied as they are luxurious, from the Deluxe Marina Suite to the Presidential Suite. Starting from 170 square metres and going right up to 780 square metres, suites are extraordinarily vast, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Every guest gets state-of-the-art technology, a rain shower and Jacuzzi, clothes care and their very own 17-strong pillow menu.

Private staircases lead to bedrooms adorned in rich tones of gold, purple and blue. No detail is overlooked, from the bespoke Hermès bathroom amenities (for guests to take home), to the interactive in-room technology, including televisions that rise at the push of a button.

Bathrooms are equally impressive and feature mosaic-tiled whirlpool tubs, walk-in showers and twin basins with gold-plated taps. For the ultimate indulgence, the Presidential Suite includes a private library, expansive dressing room, two king bedrooms and 667 square metres to luxuriate in.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Marvel at the marine life at Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara ( Burj Al Arab Jumeirah )

When it comes to dining, guests are spoiled for choice, with a total of 10 restaurants and bars to choose from. For a taste of Italy with a subterranean twist, Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara offers fine Italian cuisine surrounded by an impressive aquarium filled with marine life. Elsewhere, the Michelin-starred Al Muntaha on the 27th-floor offers breathtaking views and a French-Italian menu curated by master chef Saverio Sbaragli. For a more local feel, Al Iwan (Royal Dining Hall in Arabic) serves the finest mezze, all in the surroundings of rich fabrics, mirrors and – yes – more gold.

Afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar is a Dubai tradition, served amidst the splendour of the hotel’s atrium, while the Terrace offers an idyllic spot for lunch, with Mediterranean dishes complemented by panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. For a more casual experience, the sky-high Skyview Bar and gold-coated Gilt Bar serve up delicious cocktails, with an equally stunning backdrop, that were some of the best I sampled across the city. It’s no surprise that the hotel bagged a world record in 2008 by creating the world’s most expensive cocktail, priced at AED27,321 (£5,880).

For a property offering such luxury, it was disheartening to see the use of plastic straws throughout, especially in such close proximity to marine life.

Facilities

open image in gallery The infinity pool offers exceptional views across the bay ( Burj Al Arab Jumeirah )

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab doesn’t just cater to luxury style, but backs it up with real substance and unique experiences. The Talise Spa spans two stories and includes treatments focusing on body, mind and wellbeing, plus exclusive treatments like “Leg School therapy” – a special therapeutic programme incorporating mud application and hydrotherapy to boost circulation, treat cellulite and vascular problems.

If you prefer outdoor relaxation, the serene Terrace provides a one-of-a-kind man-made private beach, built in Finland and shipped over to Dubai. Here you’ll find an infinity pool, 24 exclusive cabanas and an imported white sand beach.

All guests are granted access to another private beach, a beach club and separate beach hotel with available watersports including kayaking, fishing, diving and waterskiing, plus the Wild Wadi Waterpark.

The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) is also located at the hotel, with thousands of critically endangered turtles rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild as part of Jumeirah's ongoing ocean conservation efforts.

Accessibility

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab provides a fully adapted ground floor duplex, complete with accessibility aids and alarm systems by the bed.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm, check out by 12 noon.

Family-friendly

Yes. Young guests can enjoy complimentary access to the various water activities mentioned, as well as kids' clubs at the nearby Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, not to mention the “Rolly” – a special sweet trolley magically appearing in rooms in the evening. For younger children, complimentary experiences like camel rides and honey-collecting sessions add a unique touch to their stay. The turtles also have a universal appeal to kids of all ages.

At a glance:

Best thing: The sheer luxury and iconic views from one of the world’s most photographed hotels.

Perfect for: Travellers wanting to treat themselves to a genuinely unforgettable experience in luxury and exclusivity.

Not right for: Budget-conscious travellers or those seeking a laid-back, unassuming experience.

Instagram from: The Terrace offers panoramic views of the hotel and the Gulf, but you could easily spend your entire trip filling your grid with pictures from pretty much anywhere on the hotel grounds.

Address: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 4 301 7777

Website: jumeirah.com