Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai hotel review

Jumeirah Al Naseem exudes refined luxury with unparalleled views across the Persian Gulf; together with its pristine beach, spa and five swimming pools, it’s an oasis for families and couples alike in one of Dubai’s most sought after developments

Location

Jumeirah Al Naseem is nestled at the north eastern end of Jumeirah’s expansive (40 hectares) Madinat plot, where three hotels – Al Naseem, Al Qasr and Mina A’Salam – and a collection of Arabian villas lie. As well as being the largest resort complex in Dubai, the Madinat development overlooks both the Palm islands and Jumeirah’s seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel, known worldwide for its sail-like architecture. Exploring all four corners of the site is a breeze thanks to Madinat’s Venetian-style waterways, which can be traversed via complimentary abra boats or, if seafaring isn’t your style, the resort’s fleet of golf buggies.

For those hoping to explore downtown Dubai, the Al Naseem resort is a short 20-minute taxi ride from the renowned Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. And, owing to reduced fuel costs across the UAE (less than half the going rate in the UK), this taxi journey shouldn’t cost you more than £10-15 – so it’s easy to reach key sites like the Marina and the Old Town.

open image in gallery Al Naseem's Rockfish restaurant overlooking the Burj Al Arab ( Jumeirah )

The vibe

Jumeirah Al Naseem’s interiors are sleek and airy, with the lobby boasting a vaulted timber ceiling and sweeping marble floors, both of which are a welcome respite amid the city’s 40-degree highs. While Al Qasr and Mina A’Salam (the Madinat plot’s older properties) are Arabesque with their windcatchers and pointy arches, Al Naseem – which opened in 2016 – is notably more contemporary. Though that’s not to say it’s devoid of character. On the contrary, the exterior is awash with Japanese motifs; think zen gardens and Shoji-style verandas. And the star of the show? The main pool. Practically a piece of art itself, the expansive mosaic stretching along its floor depicts more than 100 shells, all knitted together in a Māori-like design. Inside and out, the space is at once serene and bubbling with life, and the subtle nods to culture in its otherwise minimalist decor reflect this.

Service

Home to several members of the prestigious Les Clefs D’or group of exceptional concierges, service at Jumeirah Al Naseem is impeccable. Whether you’re being asked about your day in passing or taking advice on the best local activities, guests can expect staff to go the extra mile. Discussing your birthday over a quiet dinner? Don’t be surprised to find a cake waiting for you back in the room. Did the beachside bartender take your name on day one? Consider a personal greeting part of your sun bed service going forward. Whatever you need, the team – including a handy WhatsApp e-butler – are on hand to provide it.

Bed and bath

Owing to the building’s unique shape (it’s laid out like the number three), nearly all rooms offer views of some sort, from the quad of outdoor pools to the beach and Burj Al Arab beyond. While guests with terraces can delight in the privacy of their own bistro or sun lounger set, all can enjoy the quiet luxury of a bathtub. If you are in pursuit of indulgence, Jumeirah Al Naseem invites you to dip your toes in the Penthouse Suite’s exclusive 11-metre infinity pool.

Much like the hotel’s common areas, rooms are crisp, clean and modern. When it comes to in-room amenities, the sky is the limit and it’s clear each addition – be it the his and hers toiletries or the Nespresso machine – has been thoroughly considered. Take the flannels, for example: grey, foundation-friendly cloths are provided with make-up removal in mind. Meanwhile, for the weary traveller, why not soak away the jet lag with a scoop of complimentary bath salts?

open image in gallery Many of the rooms feature optional open-plan layouts with sliding doors as a moveable bathroom perimeter ( Jumeirah )

Food and drink

Every day at Jumeirah Al Naseem kicks off at The Palmery, the hotel’s buffet-style eatery. The vast selection gives new meaning to the word breakfast and, indeed, you’ll be breaking your fast with gusto thanks to the range of Arabic, Indian and Western food options. Highlights include egg and crepe stations, a dedicated vegan cold cupboard and pastries to rival a Parisian patisserie. While The Palmery also serves evening meals, Rockfish, Summersalt and Kayto are not to be missed with their feasts of Mediterranean, Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) and Latin cuisine. Our recommendation? Order Kayto’s crispy rice appetiser with spicy tuna tartare.

The great thing about staying on the Madinat site is that your culinary options extend beyond the walls of your hotel. Between Mina A’Salam and Al Qasr, there are a further 12 restaurants covering Indian, Lebanese and French fare (to name a few). And let’s not forget Souk Madinat, Jumeirah’s on-site shopping and dining centre, designed to mimic the feel of an Arabian marketplace. Here, you’ll find no less than 20 food and drink venues and, when nothing but a cold pint will do, there’s even a Belgian beer house and Irish pub.* If you’re wondering about Dubai’s drinking laws, all of the hotels within the Madinat plot (including Souk Madinat) are licensed, so you can enjoy tipples throughout. And, Al Naseem is even home to its own ‘hidden’ speakeasy, Blind Tiger.

*It’s worth noting that Souk Madinat’s bar and dining options aren’t overseen by Jumeirah itself, but the wider Dubai Holding portfolio (within which Jumeirah sits).

open image in gallery Kayto sits on the second floor and overlooks the resort pool and Burj Al Arab ( Jumeirah )

Facilities

Jumeirah Al Naseem offers activities in abundance, so much so that guests needn’t leave the site to enjoy a full week of fun. Aside from lounging by the pool and beach, the hotel is situated next to Jumeirah’s Wild Wadi Waterpark – which Al Naseem guests are granted entry to – with 30 rides for kids and adults alike. There’s also watersports, a boutique gym and, over at Al Qasr, the Talise Spa. The spa is one of the biggest in Dubai (the biggest is within Jumeirah’s Zabeel Saray resort) and, in addition to myriad treatments, hosts multi-day wellness programmes. With everything from hammam to deep tissue massages on offer, the hotel invites you to find serenity among the Moroccan-style fountains and fanoos lanterns. If relaxation isn’t your thing, there are courts for tennis, squash and padel, and if you’d rather practice your serve without the kids, Al Naseem’s kids’ club will leave your little ones shouting for more after a day of mini golf and movie screenings. The icing on the cake? Al Naseem is home to its very own turtle lagoon where hawksbill, loggerhead and green turtles are brought to rehabilitate after injury.

Disability access

Accessible rooms are available, and lift access throughout means that most of Al Naseem is suitable for guests with mobility issues.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/Check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, multi-room suites are available and children’s facilities include a kids' club, kids’ pool and child-friendly menus/buffet.

At a glance

Best thing: The variety of worldwide cuisine.

Perfect for: Indulgent honeymooners and families wanting to keep everyone happy.

Not right for: Those hoping to minimise day-to-day spending.

Instagram from: The pool at Summersalt beach club.

Address: Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai 75157

Phone: +971 800 6234628

Website: Jumeirah.com

