American Airlines passenger hit on head by flying food trolley

A passenger was hit in the head after a food trolley “became loose” during an American Airlines flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported.

The passenger was aboard American Airlines flight 2566 to Rhode Island from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday September 28 when the food cart dislodged from the crew galley. The trolley then flew down the aisle, striking the victim in the head.

The aircraft the incident occurred on was a 21-year-old Airbus A321 which formerly flew for US Airways, according to reports on Paddle Your Own Kanoo. The victim sustained a head injury but no information about their indentity has been released so far.

The incident was reported to the FAA, who toldThe Independent: “American Airlines Flight 2566, an Airbus 321, safely landed at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I., at 10.30pm, September 28, after the crew reported a passenger medical emergency.

“The flight departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration does not identify people in aircraft incidents.”

It also confirmed that though the passenger sustained a head injury, adding that it is believed to be “minor”.

Food trolleys are usually fastened with brakes and galley latches during flights, and sometimes secured behind doors.

American Airlines was recently forced to deny it had been hacked after an intercom on one of its flights played loud groaning sounds.

A TikTok went viral showing film producer Emerson Collins, who was a passenger on a 6 September flight from Los Angeles to Dallas, reacting to the loud noises. In the video, he claimed that the intercom system may have been broken into.

But American Airlines explained in a statement: “The PA systems onboard our aircraft are hardwired and there is no external access.

“Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running.”

American Airlines has been contacted for comment.