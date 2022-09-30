Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Southwest Airlines passengers watched in disbelief as a woman in front of them at an airport check-in dressed in a variety of fancy dress items including a chicken suit and an avocado cosutme.

In a video posted to TikTok, the woman starts checking in her suitcase, and is told her bag is overweight for the flight.

She proceeds to pull out a chicken costume and put it on; a gorilla suit then follows. Finally, she pulls on a comedy outfit in the shape of an avocado over the other too.

After appearing to be told her bag is still too heavy, she then pulls on a balaclava and a beanie hat, hangs a red dress around her neck, and then puts on a huge checkered scarf and a baseball cap.

An unimpressed passenger, who spots that she appeared to have cheated the scales, shakes her head while looking straight at the camera.

The caption on the screen says: “This girl notices ... but doesn’t say anything!!”

After getting away with her “trick”, the stunt woman is then filmed waddling away from the desk but almost slips on the uncarpeted floor as she steps on the long furry gorilla suit with just socks on her feet.

Some TikTokers were convinced that it was a stunt for the purpose of going viral, with one saying that it was “staged 100 per cent, no doubt”.

Another said: “The people behind her must be livid”.

A TikToker left a comment suggesting that social media users pulling “stunts... should be banned from flying!”

Others called her an “icon” and a “hero”, with one saying that – if they were waiting in line – they would have paid for her extra baggage charges to thank her for the “pure entertainment”.

Some stunts and “travel hacks” have caused a fair amount of chaos at airports since their rise in popularity fuelled by the advent of TikTok.

Earlier this month, a woman received backlash for faking a broken foot to jump the queue at Manchester Airport before then bragging about it in a video posted on the social media platform.

Last month, a British man was allegedly held in a police questioning room for hours after he tricked fellow passengers by announcing fake flight delays at an airport in Greece.

In July, Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye slammed airline passengers who skipped queues by pretending to need a wheelchair after watching a video on TikTok.