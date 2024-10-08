Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tourists who breach the terms of their visas in Bali now face lengthy prison sentences as Indonesia tightens its immigration laws.

Those visitors caught overstaying their trip could spend 10 years behind bars for exploiting long-term visas in the popular Indonesian province.

The crime previously saw tourists sentenced to jail for between six months to a year.

Now, a maximum of 20 years in a Bali prison or even life sentences can be applied to those suspected of criminal violations.

The latest addition to the country’s immigration laws has led to the increased surveillance of foreign nationals in Indonesia.

As part of Operation Jagratara, an initiative by the Indonesian Department of Immigration, 125 officers, 20 patrol jeeps and motorbikes have been deployed across Bali.

At a troop parade in Denpasar on 2 October, Silmy Karim, the director general of immigration, said: “Immigration supervision is expected to create a safe situation for the Indonesian people,” report NusaBali.

“In essence, we want to ensure that Indonesia is a comfortable destination for tourists and foreign investors who obey the rules. On the other hand, immigration supervision is expected to create a safe situation for the Indonesian people, especially from transnational crimes or foreigners who disturb public order,” he added.

Over 400 people have been deported from Bali in 2024 so far due to violations of immigration law.

According to The Bali Sun, increased immigration checkpoints and armed officers will be implementing the new rules with a “zero-tolerance approach” to foreigners breaking the law.

In a statement on Instagram, Indonesian Immigration said: “The Directorate General of Immigration has conducted Operation Jagratara in Bali as an effort to enhance surveillance of foreign nationals. This operation aims to ensure that all foreigners in Indonesia comply with the applicable immigration regulations.

“By involving hundreds of personnel and supported by new patrol vehicles, this operation is expected to create a safe and conducive environment, as well as prevent the occurrence of legal violations by foreign nationals. In addition, this operation also aims to maintain Indonesia’s positive image as an attractive tourist and investment destination.”

In February, Bali introduced a $10 (£7.70) per person entry fee for tourists before entering the popular backpacking destination.

The 150,000 rupiah levy, effective from 14 February, was introduced in a bid to preserve the island’s cultural integrity and crack down on a rise in “unruly behaviour” from visitors.

