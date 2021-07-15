What happens if the country I’m in changes colour while I’m there?

British holidaymakers and travel industry bosses alike have suffered another blow after the government’s latest update to its travel traffic light system on 14 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the popular tourist destination of the Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera) would be downgraded to amber from 4am on 19 July, causing plane fares to spike and misery amongst holidaymakers keen to get home before the new restrictions are introduced.

UK travellers who have been double-vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine when arriving into England, Scotland and Wales from this date, however, although younger tourists – many of whom have travelled to the party island of Ibiza, but are yet to receive two jabs – may be required to self-isolate if they return after the cut-off.

With destinations switching between amber and green at speed, what happens if the country you’re visiting changes colour while you’re there?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The country I’m in has changed its travel traffic light colour. Now what?

The bay of Portinatx in Ibiza, one of the country’s related to the amber list (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If the destination you’re in is downgraded from green to amber, or amber to red, what happens next will depend on a number of factors.

Firstly, if you’re due to arrive back in the UK before the deadline of 4am on Monday 19 July, you will not need to quarantine if you have come from a previously green destination, such as Mallorca.

If you’re returning to England, Scotland and Wales from an amber country after this time (the category in which the Balearic Islands will fall after this time) and are lucky enough to be double-vaccinated, you are also no longer required to self-isolate and instead follow green testing requirements.

However, if you’re not doubly-vaccinated, you’ll be required to comply with the usual protocols for travellers returning from amber list countries.

This means self-isolating at home for 10 days and paying for two PCR tests, one on day two and one on day eight – even if you arrive in England at 4.01am on 19 July.

I’ve been double-jabbed and I’m currently in quarantine after returning from an amber country. Can I stop quarantining from 19 July?

No. The lifting of quarantine restrictions for double-vaccinated travellers only takes effect from 4am on 19 July. It does not apply to passengers who are already in isolation.

What happens if my destination turns from amber to red?

An aerial view of Pulau Padar in Indonesia (Getty Images)

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone have all been downgraded from amber to red, with changes set to take effect from 4am on 19 July.

Similarly to other arrivals into England from red list countries, you’ll be required to self-isolate in a government mandated hotel for 10 days and 11 nights for the princely sum of £1,750 per person for a single person travelling alone. Costs must be paid by the traveller.

A second person pays only £650, with further discounts for children: £325 each. A family of four staying together pays £3,050.

This is really annoying. How can I avoid this happening?

Things can change quickly, so it’s difficult to predict which countries are likely to change colour at short notice.

It’s worth looking at the government’s “green watchlist” of countries, however, a list of destinations that may be at risk of moving to amber due to rising infection rates.