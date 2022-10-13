Departures dance-off as ‘passenger with the best moves’ gets an upgrade

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has showcased her moves at the airport after the US airline Delta reportedly challenged passengers to an impromptu dance-off to win an upgrade.

Britni D’Angelo, who was a contestant on the US version of Big Brother last year, posted a video of her dancing at an unnamed airport before boarding the plane.

Posting to TikTok, she captioned the clip: “So… this happened at the airport today... Anything for an upgrade!”

On the video’s caption, Ms D’Angleo says that a Delta airline employee challenged the waiting passengers to a dance-off, saying “Best dancer gets upgraded to Comfort+.”

According to Delta’s website, the premium Comfort Plus seats at the front of the plane mean three inches of extra legroom, speedy boarding, dedicated overhead locker space and an amenity kit and blanket.

The video shows Ms D’Angelo twirling, doing the splits and performing the breakdance move “the worm” in order to bag a seat at the front of the plane.

In the background, Delta Air Lines ground staff can be seen physically jumping for joy as they watch her routine, while fellow passengers at the gate applaud.

The video has already had 1.7 million views and attracted comments from the Chicago Blackhawks, beauty brand Revlon, cruise company Carnival and choreographers Cost’n’Mayor.

The clip ended with good news: “I won the seat! Gotta get that upgrade!!!” Ms D’Angelo adds at the end of the video.

Many followers were cheered by the impromptu competition and the TikToker’s dance moves.

“Why isn’t this a regular thing! Love love love it!” wrote Reina Gall.

“I love the gate agents enthusiasm,” wrote Caralyn Mirand, while a user named Jasmine added, “This needs to be their official commercial.”

“You EARNED that upgrade!” commented Delta’s social media team.

Meanwhile, another user joked: “If I had to dance for a seat I’d be on a no-fly list.”

Britni D’Angelo, a teacher and karate black belt, has been open about her autism, which she was diagnosed with at 22 months.

“Dancing and karate provided me with opportunities to socialize and adjust to different environments,” she told the website Art of Autism.

“I was only five when my parents enrolled me in dance lessons and now, I have danced in 12 different styles over a period of 20 years.”

Last month, Southwest Airlines divided the internet with some audience participation when they hosted a “ukelele lesson in the sky”.