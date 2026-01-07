Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Why this new Disneyland pass is a win for families

A new annual pass for Disneyland Resort called Explore Key goes on sale from January 13, replacing the Enchant Key

Ted Thornhill US Travel Editor
Exclusive look inside Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris opening in 2026

Disney is launching a new “Magic Key” annual pass for Disneyland Resort in California — and it looks to be an improvement over the one it replaces, especially for families.

It’s called the Explore Key, on sale from January 13, and while it costs slightly more than the Enchant Key that it replaces, $999 vs $974, it includes more guest-friendly weekday access in June and July. This means that families can use it to visit the Anaheim theme park with their kids during the school holidays, which they couldn’t do with Enchant.

The pass, which admits one individual over the age of three, under two’s go free, includes “park hopper” admission — access to the two parks that form the Disneyland Resort complex, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and variable discounts on parking, merchandise, dining, and Lightning Lane line passes.

Given that park hopper tickets can cost well over $200 on peak days, the Explore Key would likely pay for itself after about five or six visits per year, depending on the dates of those visits.

Disneyland Resort's new Explore Key pass costs $999 and includes weekday access in June and July
Disneyland Resort's new Explore Key pass costs $999 and includes weekday access in June and July (Getty Images)

Current Enchant Key holders can continue to use their passes until they expire.

There are three other Magic Key passes available for Disneyland Resort: Inspire Key, $1,899, Believe Key, $1,474, and the Imagine Key, $599.

Recommended

Generally speaking, the more expensive the pass, the fewer blockout dates it has, the larger the discounts it offers, and the more reservations holders can book at once.

California residents can pay for a pass for over 12 months at 0% APR with a $99 down payment.

Disneyland Resort was built in 1955, and Disney California Adventure Park in 2001.

The former is the original Disney theme park, the only one built under Walt Disney's direct supervision.

The Explore Key would probably pay for itself after around five or six visits per year, depending on the dates of the visits
The Explore Key would probably pay for itself after around five or six visits per year, depending on the dates of the visits (Getty Images)
Video Player Placeholder

The price of admission includes all the rides, from Matterhorn Bobsleds to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as themed shows and spectaculars, including nighttime water-and-light extravaganzas such as Fantasmic! and World of Color to adaptations of classic tales, such as Beauty and the Beast and Tangled, at the Royal Theatre in Fantasyland.

Outside California, Disney is also investing in its international parks, making significant changes to Disneyland Paris, with a vast, multi-billion-euro extension to Walt Disney Studios Park opening on March 29.

The marquee new attraction is a land called World of Frozen, which features a life-size recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle.

Framing the town square is the North Mountain — standing 118 feet in height and blanketed in snow.

There’s also a kiosk called Fjord View Shop, selling clothes with motifs inspired by the movie, including princess dresses, bags, caps, woolly hats, and Rúna. This interactive troll doll is unavailable online or at other Disney parks and costs 70 euros ($80).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in