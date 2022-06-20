Cancelled flights – live: EasyJet blames Brexit amid further summer cuts as Heathrow suffers a ‘meltdown’
‘We have to turn down a huge number of EU nationals because of Brexit,’ says easyJet CEO
The boss of easyJet is blaming Brexit in part for its numerous flight cancellations this summer.
Britain’s biggest budget carrier has been axing around 30-60 services a day amid staff shortages, and today announced it would be preemptively cutting hundreds more over the summer.
Rather than running 97 per cent of the pre-Covid summer programme, easyJet now expects to operate 90 per cent.
Johann Lundgren, the airline’s chief executive, told The Independent that some of the operating issues were down to difficulties hiring workers after Brexit: “The pool of people is smaller, it’s just maths.
“We have to turn down a huge number of EU nationals because of Brexit.”
The government has vehemently denied that the chaos seen at UK airports in recent months has anything to do with the country’s departure from the EU.
Last week the aviation minister, Robert Courts, told MPs on the business select committee it was “not likely” that Brexit played a part in airlines’ and airports’ chronic staff shortages.
Meanwhile, Heathrow has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules today due to mounting problems with its baggage handling.
An estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights will be affected.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies