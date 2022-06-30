Heathrow Airport has axed 30 Thursday flights overnight, as it asked airlines to reduce schedules to ease the pressure on its terminals.

The cancellations, which could affect more than 4,500 passengers, predominantly affect British Airways services - though Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, KLM, Aer Lingus and Air France flights are also impacted.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed that it will make further cuts to its summer flights. The additional cuts mean the cancellations now represent around 11 per cent, rather than 10 per cent as previously announced, of its planned schedule between May and October.

A representative for the airline said: “As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions.

“We’re in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.”

