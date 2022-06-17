Cancelled flights - live: Airlines told to cut up to 50 services a day as Gatwick airport caps operations
Airport is culling services in July and August
Passengers due to fly from Gatwick this summer may be told their flight is cancelled after the airport announced it would be putting a cap on daily operations.
Gatwick bosses have asked airlines to cut back their schedules in the hope “that passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.
While the majority of passengers will fly as planned, on the busiest days, airlines will be told to cancel up to 50 flights – requiring thousands of passengers already booked on them to find alternative departures.
The airport has agreed with airlines to reduce planned operations from a maximum of 900 daily departures and arrivals to 825 in July and 850 in August.
Passengers on easyJet will bear the brunt of the cancelled flights, with British Airways, Wizz Air, Vueling and Tui also expected to ground departures.
Elsewhere, Heathrow is talking to airlines about reducing flights – British Airways, which has more than half the slots at the UK’s busiest airport, is already cancelling around 120 departures a day ahead of time.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
