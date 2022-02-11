Italy is still open to British travellers, but the rules for entry have changed several times - not to mention the Covid-related guidance once in the country.

Like many nations, including Austria and Germany, Italy has embraced the use of vaccine passports - in Italy this is called a “super green pass”, but essentially amounts to a QR code proving that you’ve had at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In the latest update, Italy introduced new rules that mean a traveller is only recognised as “fully vaccinated” in order to access venues if their final vaccine dose is no more than 180 days old. It means some adults will need to have had a booster jab in order to qualify.

On top of which, Italy still splits its 20 regions into colour-coded zones - red, orange, yellow and white - depending on how high the risk of Covid infection is at present, with different rules attached to each category.

As of 7 February, no regions are categorised as the highest risk, red; six regions are orange; 12 are yellow; and three are the lowest risk, white.

So what does all this mean for your next trip?

Here’s everything you need to know about booking a holiday to Italy.

Can UK travellers visit Italy?

Yes, although only fully vaccinated people can avoid quarantine.

At present, the rules are that double-jabbed travellers with proof of vaccination, a passenger locator form and a negative result from a PCR test (taken within the 48 hours prior to travel) or antigen test (24 hours) may arrive in Italy and explore without quarantining.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated must provide the same form and test result and notify the Prevention department municipality they are travelling to of their trip - on arrival they must self-isolate for five days in their accommodation and take a further PCR test or antigen test on day five, emerging from quarantine only if they receive a negative result.

Those with fewer than two jabs are also asked to use private rather than public transport to reach their destination in Italy after arrival.

It’s important to note that, from February 2022, Italy has implemented a validity period of 270 days on proof of vaccination for entry to the country, meaning that if your second dose was administered more than nine months ago, you will need a booster vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

Those under the age of 18 may avoid quarantine if travelling with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, while children under six are exempt from the testing requirements.

What are the Covid-related rules in holiday destinations?

Vaccine passports

Visitors across Italy need a “super green pass” vaccine passport - essentially, proof of having had two vaccine doses - to access most public venues and modes of transport.

This means those who have not been fully vaccinated are essentially excluded from most venues and gatherings in Italy.

An NHS Covid Pass QR code can be used as a super green pass in Italy.

From February, your Covid Pass will need to show that your most recent vaccine dose was given within the past six months in order to be deemed valid.

The full list of venues you will need a super green pass to enter is as follows:

All restaurants and bars, outdoors and indoors

All public transport, including domestic flights, high-speed trains and local buses

Hotels

Ski lifts

All indoor and outdoor swimming pools and gyms

All indoor and outdoor spas and thermal baths except for “essential rehabilitation or therapeutic treatments”

Museums, exhibitions and cultural venues, including libraries

Celebrations relating to religious or civil ceremonies

Fairs, festivals, conventions and conferences

Theme parks

Indoor and outdoor cultural, social and recreational centres

Games rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

This essentially amounts to a lockdown for unvaccinated people, very similar to Germany and Austria’s “2G” rules around vaccination.

Colour-coded regions

While Italy’s ski resorts remain open, the government has also changed the risk categories of some of its tourist areas.

The country has a system of four colour-coded zones: red, orange, yellow and white, denoting the risk of Covid infection.

From the end of August until December, all regions were colour-coded white, the lowest-risk category.

However, as of February, 12 regions including Emilia Romagna, Lazio (home to Rome), Lombardy and Veneto are categorised as yellow, meaning most venues are open as normal, but the super green pass is required for the majority of indoor venues and activities.

There are currently six orange zones in Italy: Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Piemonte, Sicily and Aosta Valley. Orange restrictions include not being able to move around the country outside of your municipality, curfews from midnight to 5am, and venues such as restaurants, bars, museums and theatres being closed.

Red restrictions involve all shops and venues other than pharmacies and supermarkets being closed, with people only allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons, to go to a place of worship or to take exercise once a day.

Mask-wearing in Italy

From 11 February, the use of masks is no longer mandatory in outdoor spaces, except in places of large gatherings such as sporting events.

However, safer FFP2 masks are mandatory in certain situations - on flights to and from Italy, on public transport, in theatres, concert halls and cinemas and for sporting events - until at least 31 March.

Children aged 5 and under do not need to wear a mask.