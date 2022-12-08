Lord of the Rings fans can stay in ‘Hobbiton’ for just £5: Here’s how

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord of the Rings fans can soon stay in “Hobbiton”, the fictional home of J.R.R. Tolkien’s creation the hobbits, for just 10 New Zealand dollars a night (around £5).

Tolkien afficionados will recognise the film set from the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, and it’s now listed as accommodation on Airbnb.

Guests are being offered the opportunity to visit this privately-owned part of The Shire in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey film.

During the stay, tourists can access the 44 permanently constructed Hobbit holes, as well as other famous features of the middle-earth film set.

Located in Matamata, Waikato, New Zealand, the trip includes entry to the Hobbit Hole, The Green Dragon Inn, and a two-night stay at The Millhouse.

The accommodation hosts up to four guests, with two bedrooms, two beds and one bath. There’s also a kitchen, TV, indoor fireplace, and outdoor dining area. Meanwhile, essentials provided cover towels, bed sheets, soap and toilet paper.

The owner is set to greet people on arrival, and says on the Airbnb listing: “Once you’re all checked in, our concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guests — including showing you around and organising meal arrangements with you.”

As well as private access to a Hobbit Hole, fans can enjoy an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn, featuring a beef stew feast with bread and ale, plus daily second breakfasts and Elevenses. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton set, where the The Hobbit trilogy was filmed.

However, this is a unique opportunity, as there are only three, two-night breaks available to book. But, it’s stated on the listing that this is “not a contest”, because travel to and from the country and accommodation must be arranged separately.

A case of first come, first served, the booking portal opens at midnight on 13 December for stays on 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 March 2023.

It’s not the first time Airbnb has collaborated with designers to bring a seen-on-screen home or rental to life.

In October the rentals platform listed the house from Hocus Pocus as an option for holidaymakers in Salem.

Meanwhile in May, the windmill from the movie Moulin Rouge was recreated as a romantic Paris rental.