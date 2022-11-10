Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been filmed shouting at and threatening Singapore Airlines staff on a recent flight.

In the clip, which was posted to the Singapore-watch Instagram account @SGfollowsall, a blonde man in a baseball camp squares up to a male flight attendant, yelling in his face.

In the post, the Instagram account says the incident occurred on Singapore Airlines SQ711, a service between Bangkok and Singapore.

In the clip, taken by a passenger a row away, the passenger can be heard threatening to “push [the flight attendant] over”, shouting: “Why you don’t give me f***ing water, you f***ing idiot?

The man, who sounds American, repeatedly shouts “F**k off” as well as overexaggerating the words “water, agua”, implying the cabin crew member does not understand him. He also imitates the flight attendant trying to calm the situation, saying “Okay, okay,” in a mocking tone.

The man was reportedly escorted off the plane by police upon landing in Singapore. The Instagram account did not say on which date the footage was filmed.

The video has already attracted more than 6,000 views and over 100 comments, with many frequent flyers horrified at the man’s behaviour.

“Was there even a need for the guy to vent his frustration towards the flight attendant over water? Its not like the entire world ran out of water,” commented one follower.

“Privileged white man behaviour,” wrote one commenter, while another replied, “Male version of Karen”.

“Very sad sometimes the things that flight attendants have to put up with,” observed another Instagram user.

Viral videos of bad passenger behaviour are an almost weekly occurrence.

A woman’s meltdown over not being allowed to fly with her dog in her lap went viral last month after she screamed at staff and passengers and threw a water bottle.

Meanwhile, on Monday, shocking video was posted of an infuriated passenger punching an Emirates employee at Mexico City’s airport after being told she could not board a flight.