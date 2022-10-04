Passenger shamed for draping hair over plane seat in viral video

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was shocked to find the plane passenger in front had draped their hair over the back of the seat - nearly dunking the ends in her coffee.

Julie Christensen, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to solo travelling, shared a video of the unusual incident to her page, adding the caption: “the joy of travelling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont#lol #traveletiquette.”

Text written on the video read “I wish this was staged,” while Julie’s top comment said “hair plane mode activated!”.

The video showed Julie picking up her coffee cup from the folding table in front of her as she sat on the plane, while another woman’s hair dangled over the back of the seat.

It quickly amassed over two million views and 83,000 likes, while comments from viewers in disbelief began pouring in.

One was utterly confused, writing: “Honestly wondering if it really feels better to drape your hair over the seat?”

But quickly the comments turned to a brainstorm of hilarious ways Julie could get her revenge. Noting how close the woman’s hair was to the Julie’s coffee, one said: “Ooooh airplane coffee hair mask she wants! Don’t make her wait too long.”

Another even joked that the woman’s hair should become “chewing gum storage”, while one suggested Julie should “close your table and let her try and move”.

Julie replied: “Haha revenge! I would go and sit on her lap with my hair in her face.”

Other commenters weighed in with tales of their own bad travel etiquette experiences. One recalled: “I had someone behind me squeeze their BARE TOES between my seat and the seat next to me. Immediately was a no from me. You’re strong.”

Another said: “That happened to me… the flight attendant asked the girl to move her hair.”