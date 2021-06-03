Portugal could move to amber list in blow to holidaymakers

Portugal, the only mainstream holiday destination on the green list that is currently accessible to Britons, is reportedly under review and could turn amber in today’s travel update.

Boris Johnson warned last night that the government “will not hesitate” in moving countries off the green list.

With Covid rates on the rise, Portugal is one of the key green destinations currently being assessed by the government, reports the Telegraph.

It was placed on the green list at the first review on 7 May, and has since seen a bump in tourists when international leisure travel became legal from 17 May. Travel companies including Tui, British Airways and easyJet piled on capacity to key destinations including Lisbon, Porto and Madeira to cope with demand.

However, although the country reported its highest number of infections yesterday since March, it still boasts a low number of cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days - one of the key factors in determining countries’ classifications under the traffic light system.

It currently stands at 55.60, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The final decision will be heavily influenced by scientists from the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), who are meeting with government to discuss recommendations.

The lists are expected to be updated today, with shuffles between the green, amber and red categories.

Leisure travel is legally permitted to amber destinations, but heavily discouraged by the government. Arrivals from amber destinations have to self-isolate for 10 days upin entering the UK and take two post-arrival PCR tests.