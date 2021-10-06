Ahead of an expected update to the UK’s red list, new data shows that the majority of British travellers arriving into the country found it difficult (47 per cent) or very difficult (32 per cent) to follow overseas restrictions.

The data comes from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) International Passenger Survey, which interviewed more than 26,000 passengers from March to August.

Other findings included that 67 per cent of overseas residents said that they were “not at all confident” accessing information about the UK’s Covid restrictions.

It follows the government’s streamlining of the traffic light system into two classifications: the red list and Rest of World (ROW) list.

Arrivals from red list countries are still required to pay for 10 days of hotel quarantine.

The next review of the red list is anticipated today, tomorrow or Friday 8 October.

Industry figures have been making their predictions for countries that could come off the red list - with data analysts favouring Argentina, Chile, South Africa and possibly Mexico as movers.

Follow the latest travel news below: