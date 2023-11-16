Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swifties can take their fandom onto the high seas with a new cruise holiday themed around US pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Billed as the “In My Cruise Era” itinerary, referencing the ongoing the Eras Tour, the four-night Bahamas voyage sets sail from the US city of Miami on 21 October 2024, and promises to go big on all things related to the Shake It Off and Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker.

Cabins are available from $1,573 (£1,269) based on two sharing, and would-be passengers can join the waiting list.

The cruise is designed to “celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favourite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer,” according to the website.

It is “for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans”, it states.

Taking place onboard Allure of the Seas, the trips sees organisers “working with Royal Caribbean planning Taylor events every night”, with exact details yet to be confirmed.

They do tease that passengers can expect karaoke, quizzes, a cocktail party and dance events – all themed around Taylor Swift. Nightly outfit themes will revolve around different eras of the artist’s career.

The ship will dock at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private island, on the second day of the sailing, followed by a stop in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, on day three.

The departure date is one day after Swift’s final show of her three-day stint in Miami, meaning fans can continue the fun or soothe their disappointment if they were unable to get tickets to her on-shore gigs.

Don’t expect Taylor to show up on deck, however – this holiday is not affiliated with the music sensation in any way. The themed-sailing is being hosted by travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels, who describe themselves as Royal Caribbean specialists as well as “besties and Taylor fans”.

It’s not the first time the singer has inspired a tourism offering. Circle Cruise Line started offering a Taylor Swift dance cruise on the Hudson River in May, ahead of her performances in New Jersey.

Popular TV shows have also inspired holiday packages, with Emily in Paris transformed into a real-life experience in the French capital in collaboration with Netflix.

The adventures of the cliché-riddled main character, played by British-American actor Lily Collins, can be traced with an immersive trip from experiential travel start-up Dharma, which promises to pay “homage to the cultural wonders” of Paris “for all the curious minds”.

The four-night holidays for groups of eight to 16 guests cost from £2,155 per person, and flights are not included.