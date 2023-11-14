Taylor Swift adds new London dates to Eras Tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has added two more London dates to her massive Eras Tour.

The “Anti-Hero” pop star, 33, who recently kicked off the Latin American leg of her tour in Argentina, will now be performing a total of eight shows at Wembley Stadium next summer.

Swift was already scheduled to perform in London on 21, 22 and 23 June 2024 before returning for an additional three concerts on 15, 16 and 17 August 2024.

However, she’s now extended her stay and will be holding shows on 19 and 20 August 2024. Rock band Paramore, who will be supporting Swift, made the announcement on Tuesday (14 November).

“A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting today,” they wrote on X/Twitter.

The “Still into You” group directed interested fans to Wembley’s website for more information.

Swift continues to dominate headlines with the success of her tour, as well as her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

During her first Argentina show, she gave Kelce – who was in the audience – a special shout-out. As she performed her hit song “Karma”, she changed the lyrics to reflect her relationship.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift sang, leaving the tight end blushing.

Following the concert, the two were captured sharing their first public kiss. In the viral clip, the “Shake It Off” singer was seen waving to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce off to the side. She then ran into Kelce’s arms and kissed him on the lips, as he whisked her away backstage.

Swift and Kelce first sparked relationship rumours back in September, when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Since then, she’s cheered on her boyfriend at three more NFL games – even bringing celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to a game in October, furthering fan speculation that she will make a surprise feature in Deadpool 3.

The pair’s relationship has been cheered on by several of their famous friends, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, who hit back at tabloid claims that she didn’t approve of Swift’s romance.

“Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period,” Hadid said.