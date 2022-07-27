Train strike - live: Travel chaos as rail services across UK grind to halt in walkout
Large-scale walk outs will cause cancellations and delays on Wednesday and Saturday
Rail passengers are suffering fresh travel chaos on Wednesday as thousands of workers walk out on strike, crippling services across the country.
Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the railways and London Underground.
Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.
Around 40,000 rail staff are expected to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July.
Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to avoid using the train network unless their journey is essential.
Trains are expected to be disrupted on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.
The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.
Shadow transport minister defies order to stay away from Euston picket line
Shadow transport minister Sam Tarry joined striking workers on the picket line at Euston Station in London, in defiance of Sir Keir Starmer's orders to stay away.
He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "If we don't make a stand today, people's lives could be lost.
"Some of the lowest-paid workers are on strike today in the rail industry, safety critical workers, workers who make sure our railways get people to work and do so safely.
"It can't be accepted anymore, that people just have to accept that inflation is out of control. The government's doing nothing on the cost-of-living crisis."
Asked whether he expected to be sacked by Sir Keir, Mr Tarry said: "I've no idea what Keir will decide to do but I know this - if Keir was in government right now, this dispute wouldn't be happening."
He added: "I have absolutely 100 per cent confidence that any Labour Party MP would be in support of striking workers who have given up a day's pay, a week's pay or even longer."
Isle of Wight trains running normally
Once again, rail services on the Isle of Wight are operating normally. The 5.45am from Ryde Pier Head to Shanklin departed on time and arrived at its destination, eight miles away, two minutes early.
Staff on the Island Line are not among those who are striking. They operate the signalling on the holiday island, rather than Network Rail – whose staff on the mainland are taking industrial action.
There have, though, been occasional cancellations in the past few days because of staff sickness.
Reduced services at Birmingham ahead of Commonwealth Games
At Birmingham New Street station, where passenger numbers are expected to increase with the Commonwealth Games starting tomorrow, there is a reduced list of departures during the strike action.
The boards showed the first train to London Euston station was not due to leave until 8.50am, and there were only a handful of passengers waiting on the main concourse.
A picket of RMT workers stood outside the city's distinctive signal box.
Who is going on strike?
More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are set to strike in England in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday, potentially crippling rail services across the country.
The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.
Network Rail pointed out that all train operators may be affected by the strike, whether they have an individual dispute with the RMT or not, as signallers control train movements across the entire country.
The companies affected by the RMT strikes are: Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, Heathrow Express, Lumo, Hull Trains, Grand Central, Transport for Wales, ScotRail, Merseyrail, Thameslink, London Northwestern Railway, Caledonian Sleeper, Stansted Express, and GTR (including Gatwick Express).
There will be no Gatwick Express services and passengers should also expect significant disruption to Heathrow Express and Stansted Express services.
The RMT has announced its picket line location details, with stations including Wembley between 5am and 5pm, Bristol Parkway between 7am and 1pm, and Penzance between 6am and 6pm.
Tube workers to strike on 19 August
Tube workers will take strike action in an ongoing dispute over pensions and jobs on 19 August
The latest call for action has been prompted by “TfL's refusal to share the details of a draft government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital, in secret and without any discussion with their recognised trade unions”, according to the RMT union.
The union is giving TfL until 2 August to give following assurances:
- There will be no reduction in jobs
- There will be no detrimental changes to our pensions
- There will be no changes to working conditions imposed
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.
”They have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add insult to injury they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from government.
“Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on August 19 will go ahead.”
12 Kings Cross services cancelled between 4pm and 6pm
A dozen train services due to depart Kings Cross have been cancelled as disruption caused by damage to overhead wires continues.
They are:
- The 16.06 to Lincoln
- The 16.12 to Ely
- The 16.27 to Bradford Interchange
- The 16.33 to Bradford Forster Square
- The 16.39 to King’s Lynn
- The 16.48 to Sunderland
- The 16.52 to Cambridge
- The 17.12 to Peterborough
- The 17.22 to Cambridge
- The 17.33 to Harrogate
- The 17.39 to King’s Lynn
- The 17.52 to Cambridge
Most incoming services from Sunderland, York, Cambridge, Harrogate, Kings Lynn, Edinburgh, Leeds, Ely and Lincoln to Kings Cross have also been cancelled, with most still running suffering delays.
First train strike cancellations start 5.30 tonight
Although the bulk of Wednesday train strike cancellations will occur between midnight tonight and midnight tomorrow night, some pre-emptive cancellations have been made ahead of the industrial action.
The overnight Caledonian Sleeper service has been cancelled to and from Euston on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The Grand Central 5.30pm service from Sunderland to Kings Cross has also been axed on Tuesday night, as well as an 8.30pm service from Kings Cross to Hull.
On Wednesday, Network Rail has warned: “People should only travel by train if they must, and if it is necessary, allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.”
Delays around Edinburgh’s Haymarket station following trespasser on track
ScotRail is seeing some delays around Edinburgh due to a trespasser on the track at Haymarket station.
“Due to trespassers on the railway at Haymarket all lines are closed. Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised,” the operator tweeted earlier today.
At 3.15pm, the operator updated customers that: “Following trespassers on the railway earlier today at Haymarket all lines have now reopened.”
However, they informed passengers that there may be some knock-on delays from the incident.
UEFA Women’s Semi-Final ticket holders warned to avoid trains
UEFA is reminding football fans to double check their journeys and avoid travel travel to Milton Keynes for the women’s semi-finals on Wednesday. It is encouraging ticket holders to book coach travel instead.
“Reminder: rail strikes are taking place on Wednesday, July 27. Train travel for the #GER v #FRA semi-final won’t be possible on matchday,” reads a statment posted to social media.
“Additional coach services to Milton Keynes from London have become available and can be booked below.”
What time are the last trains during this week’s strikes?
The rail strike this week will see train services start later and finish earlier than normal.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on July 27 while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.
Here are the times of some of the last trains expected to run on Wednesday afternoon under the reduced services, according to Network Rail:
