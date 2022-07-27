Rail passengers are suffering fresh travel chaos on Wednesday as thousands of workers walk out on strike, crippling services across the country.

Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the railways and London Underground.

Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Around 40,000 rail staff are expected to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July.

Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to avoid using the train network unless their journey is essential.

Trains are expected to be disrupted on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.