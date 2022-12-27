Train strikes - live: Disruption continues at major stations and on airport shuttles
70 per cent of train services will be operating today, according to Network Rail
Paddington station deserted as train strikes continue on Boxing Day
Passengers have been told to expect disruption on the train network this morning after the latest round of rail worker strikes came to an end at 6am today.
Members of the RMT Union were striking across Britain over pay and conditions. Trains will not begin running until 9am this morning, and will not start until midday in some places.
70 per cent of services will be operating today, according to Network Rail.
Passengers have also been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.
Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted throughout December and January”.
Further national strike action by the RMT Union is taking place on 3 and 4 January. On 5 January, ASLEF Union will go on strike and then RMT workers will walk out again on 6 and 7 January.
Plan ahead for strikes throughout January
Network Rail have published a calendar showing how services will be affected on strikes days throughout December and January.
Expect disruption on the trains this morning after latest strikes end
London Liverpool Street station is shut due to works, and there are limited services from London Victoria.
There are no services running to or from London Euston due to engineering works.
Most services will not call at York due to engineering work also. There were no trains due out of London Stansted Airport into London until after 8am this morning.
Other airport shuttle services have been affected, with the Gatwick Express to Victoria suspended. Heathrow Express trains from Paddington will not resume until after 11am.
In some parts of Scotland, such as Stirling, there will be no trains until 5pm due to shift starting times.
London Euston closed for engineering work
London Euston station is closed this morning due to engineering work. Network Rail are asking passengers to check before they travel as there will be no services in or out of the station.
What train strikes are happening?
Here’s a recap of what strikes are happening on the train lines today and in the coming weeks:
Strike action taken by the RMT Union on 27 December ended at 6am this morning. However the impact of the strike will likely affect trains throughout Tuesday morning.
The RMT strike is likely to affect most train companies across Britain, according to National Rail. They have warned that it is likely that there will be no trains at all on some routes on strike days.
In addition to the national strikes, Chiltern Railways will be significantly impacted by additional industrial action throughout the period from 13 December to 8 January.
Two-thirds of junior doctors considering leaving NHS as industrial action looms
A poll shows 65 per cent of junior doctors have “actively researched” leaving their jobs in the NHS as the sector prepares for a ballot on industrial action over pay.
The British Medical Association (BMA) survey of 3,819 junior doctors in England during November and December showed 79 per cent “often think about leaving the NHS” while 65 per cent “have actively researched leaving the NHS in the last 12 months”, according to the i-newspaper.
It comes as strikes are also considered by doctors in Scotland and Wales.
More in this report:
Two-thirds of junior doctors considering leaving NHS as industrial action looms
Over the past 15 years the take-home pay of junior doctors has been cut in real terms by more than a quarter, the BMA says.
Former Conservative deputy prime minister calls for higher wages for care workers
Former Conservative deputy prime minister Damian Green has called for care workers to be paid more, intensifying pressure on Rishi Sunak as the government tries to hold firm on public sector wages.
The prime minister is already facing demands from a number of Tory MPs to increase nurses’ salaries and bring an increasingly bitter strike to a halt.
But Mr Sunak has pledged he will hold out, for months if need be, for fear of increasing inflation.
Our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
Former Tory deputy prime minister calls for higher wages for care workers
Prime minister already under pressure amid demands for higher salaries for nurses and paramedics
I’m a nurse – this is why I voted to strike
Ever since I was a young child, I dreamt of being a nurse that worked for the NHS. Twelve years ago, after lots of hard work and determination, I achieved that goal. There were lots of sacrifices from my family that supported me throughout my course.
I currently work as a deputy sister in an NHS hospital in Lincolnshire. My role is as part of an acute cardiology team that has face to face contact with patients that attend the hospital after having heart attacks and following cardiac arrests.
There have been many questions asked about why nurses are striking. Most people assume it is due to the real cut in our wages – but this is just a small part of why we are striking.
As part of our series looking at strikes, Debbie Quinn describes the reality of nursing inside NHS hospitals:
Opinion: I’m a nurse – this is why I voted to strike
As part of our series looking at strikes, Debbie Quinn describes the reality of nursing inside NHS hospitals
Strikes shouldn't be allowed to grind the country to a halt
As part of our series looking at strikes, Salma Shah warns that industrial action is harming the public sector in its drive to stay competitive.
Picket lines shouldn’t be allowed to grind the country to a halt | Salma Shah
As part of our series looking at strikes, Salma Shah warns that industrial action is harming the public sector in its drive to stay competitive
Strikes are a symptom of the problem – not the cause
As part of our series looking at strikes, Unison leader Christina McAnea warns that more lives will be put at risk.
Walkouts are a symptom of the problem – not the cause | Christine McAnea
As part of our series looking at strikes, Unison leader Christina McAnea warns that more lives will be put at risk
What does Britain really think about the strikes?
As unions and government continue their stand-off, voters are still backing the workers who have chosen to walk out, polling finds – and they support more strikes in the new year, Adam Forrest reports.
What does Britain really think about the strikes?
As unions and government continue their stand-off, voters are still backing the workers who have chosen to walk out, polling finds – and they support more strikes in the new year, Adam Forrest reports
