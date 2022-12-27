Train strikes - live: Disruption continues at major stations and on airport shuttles

✕ Close Paddington station deserted as train strikes continue on Boxing Day

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Passengers have been told to expect disruption on the train network this morning after the latest round of rail worker strikes came to an end at 6am today.

Members of the RMT Union were striking across Britain over pay and conditions. Trains will not begin running until 9am this morning, and will not start until midday in some places.

70 per cent of services will be operating today, according to Network Rail.

Passengers have also been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.

Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted throughout December and January”.

Further national strike action by the RMT Union is taking place on 3 and 4 January. On 5 January, ASLEF Union will go on strike and then RMT workers will walk out again on 6 and 7 January.