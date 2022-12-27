Jump to content

Liveupdated

Train strikes - live: Disruption continues at major stations and on airport shuttles

70 per cent of train services will be operating today, according to Network Rail

Namita Singh,Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 27 December 2022 11:29
Comments

Paddington station deserted as train strikes continue on Boxing Day

Passengers have been told to expect disruption on the train network this morning after the latest round of rail worker strikes came to an end at 6am today.

Members of the RMT Union were striking across Britain over pay and conditions. Trains will not begin running until 9am this morning, and will not start until midday in some places.

70 per cent of services will be operating today, according to Network Rail.

Passengers have also been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.

Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted throughout December and January”.

Further national strike action by the RMT Union is taking place on 3 and 4 January. On 5 January, ASLEF Union will go on strike and then RMT workers will walk out again on 6 and 7 January.

1672140596

Plan ahead for strikes throughout January

Network Rail have published a calendar showing how services will be affected on strikes days throughout December and January.

(Network Rail)
Holly Bancroft27 December 2022 11:29
1672136576

Expect disruption on the trains this morning after latest strikes end

Passengers have been told to expect disruption on the train network this morning after the latest round of rail worker strikes came to an end at 6am today.

Members of the RMT Union were striking across Britain over pay and conditions.

Trains will not begin running until 9am this morning, and will not start until midday in some places.

70 per cent of services will be operating today, according to Network Rail.

London Liverpool Street station is shut due to works, and there are limited services from London Victoria.

There are no services running to or from London Euston due to engineering works.

Most services will not call at York due to engineering work also. There were no trains due out of London Stansted Airport into London until after 8am this morning.

Other airport shuttle services have been affected, with the Gatwick Express to Victoria suspended. Heathrow Express trains from Paddington will not resume until after 11am.

In some parts of Scotland, such as Stirling, there will be no trains until 5pm due to shift starting times.

Holly Bancroft27 December 2022 10:22
1672133756

London Euston closed for engineering work

London Euston station is closed this morning due to engineering work. Network Rail are asking passengers to check before they travel as there will be no services in or out of the station.

Holly Bancroft27 December 2022 09:35
1672132387

What train strikes are happening?

Here’s a recap of what strikes are happening on the train lines today and in the coming weeks:

Strike action taken by the RMT Union on 27 December ended at 6am this morning. However the impact of the strike will likely affect trains throughout Tuesday morning.

The RMT strike is likely to affect most train companies across Britain, according to National Rail. They have warned that it is likely that there will be no trains at all on some routes on strike days.

In addition to the national strikes, Chiltern Railways will be significantly impacted by additional industrial action throughout the period from 13 December to 8 January.

Further national strike action by the RMT Union is taking place on 3 and 4 January. On 5 January, ASLEF Union will go on strike and then RMT workers will walk out again on 6 and 7 January.

Holly Bancroft27 December 2022 09:13
1672125019

Two-thirds of junior doctors considering leaving NHS as industrial action looms

A poll shows 65 per cent of junior doctors have “actively researched” leaving their jobs in the NHS as the sector prepares for a ballot on industrial action over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) survey of 3,819 junior doctors in England during November and December showed 79 per cent “often think about leaving the NHS” while 65 per cent “have actively researched leaving the NHS in the last 12 months”, according to the i-newspaper.

It comes as strikes are also considered by doctors in Scotland and Wales.

More in this report:

Two-thirds of junior doctors considering leaving NHS as industrial action looms

Over the past 15 years the take-home pay of junior doctors has been cut in real terms by more than a quarter, the BMA says.

Namita Singh27 December 2022 07:10
1672123819

Former Conservative deputy prime minister calls for higher wages for care workers

Former Conservative deputy prime minister Damian Green has called for care workers to be paid more, intensifying pressure on Rishi Sunak as the government tries to hold firm on public sector wages.

The prime minister is already facing demands from a number of Tory MPs to increase nurses’ salaries and bring an increasingly bitter strike to a halt.

But Mr Sunak has pledged he will hold out, for months if need be, for fear of increasing inflation.

Our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:

Former Tory deputy prime minister calls for higher wages for care workers

Prime minister already under pressure amid demands for higher salaries for nurses and paramedics

Namita Singh27 December 2022 06:50
1672122619

I’m a nurse – this is why I voted to strike

Ever since I was a young child, I dreamt of being a nurse that worked for the NHS. Twelve years ago, after lots of hard work and determination, I achieved that goal. There were lots of sacrifices from my family that supported me throughout my course.

I currently work as a deputy sister in an NHS hospital in Lincolnshire. My role is as part of an acute cardiology team that has face to face contact with patients that attend the hospital after having heart attacks and following cardiac arrests.

There have been many questions asked about why nurses are striking. Most people assume it is due to the real cut in our wages – but this is just a small part of why we are striking.

As part of our series looking at strikes, Debbie Quinn describes the reality of nursing inside NHS hospitals:

Opinion: I’m a nurse – this is why I voted to strike

As part of our series looking at strikes, Debbie Quinn describes the reality of nursing inside NHS hospitals

Namita Singh27 December 2022 06:30
1672121419

Strikes shouldn’t be allowed to grind the country to a halt

As part of our series looking at strikes, Salma Shah warns that industrial action is harming the public sector in its drive to stay competitive.

Picket lines shouldn’t be allowed to grind the country to a halt | Salma Shah

As part of our series looking at strikes, Salma Shah warns that industrial action is harming the public sector in its drive to stay competitive

Namita Singh27 December 2022 06:10
1672120219

Strikes are a symptom of the problem – not the cause

As part of our series looking at strikes, Unison leader Christina McAnea warns that more lives will be put at risk.

Walkouts are a symptom of the problem – not the cause | Christine McAnea

As part of our series looking at strikes, Unison leader Christina McAnea warns that more lives will be put at risk

Namita Singh27 December 2022 05:50
1672119019

What does Britain really think about the strikes?

As unions and government continue their stand-off, voters are still backing the workers who have chosen to walk out, polling finds – and they support more strikes in the new year, Adam Forrest reports.

What does Britain really think about the strikes?

As unions and government continue their stand-off, voters are still backing the workers who have chosen to walk out, polling finds – and they support more strikes in the new year, Adam Forrest reports

Namita Singh27 December 2022 05:30

