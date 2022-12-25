✕ Close When are strikes happening in January?

Britain's railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day as rail workers stage the latest in a series of walkouts on Boxing Day.

Thousands of people are being forced to make alternative travel plans throughout the day as no services are due to run.

Hundreds of departures usually run on 26 December at a reduced rate after the Christmas Day shutdown. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Passengers were warned about the impact of the strike a week ago.

Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day. Airline passengers will be forced to find other ways of getting to and from Britain’s airports.

The lack of trains means more people will travel by road on Monday, but people in Scotland have been warned of journeys by road are likely to be affected by longer journey times because of snowy and icy conditions.

The AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads on Boxing Day.