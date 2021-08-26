What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.

Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.

The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers need not quarantine when entering the UK, regardless of vaccination status.

The green list, previously at 36 destinations, saw seven additions but no removals in this week’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Montenegro were both moved to the red list, necessitating 11 nights of hotel quarantine for travellers who visit from 30 August.

Which countries are currently on the green list?

There are now 43 places on the green list: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Romania, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turks and Caicos Islands.

What time were the lists announced?

The additions and movements on the list were announced by Grant Shapps on Twitter around 5.30pm.

How can I find out the latest updates?

