Millions face long traffic queues as motorists drive home for Christmas

Christmas Eve travel plans have begun as millions brave the weather to hit the road and rail on their journeys home.

The AA issued an Amber Traffic Warning today as more than 16.4 million cars were expected to travel on Saturday.

Motorists were advised by the RAC to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.

The AA president Edmund King said: “While Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December look set to be the busiest travelling days, the unsettled weather forecast could lead to additional delays so drivers should drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary.”

Blustery weather is also likely to impact travel as warnings for wind cover north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England, with gusts as high as 70mph are set to lash the region.

Traffic queues for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent as people travel to their destinations for the Christmas period (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas, it could affect rail networks and ferries.

“People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles, and for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts.”

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in force covering much of Wales, with forecasters warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible, and will last until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Between 20 to 40mm of rain is expected widely and 60 to 80mm on higher ground.

Another yellow weather warning for rain is in force for western Scotland until 11.45pm on Saturday, with 20 to 55mm of rain expected widely and 80 to 100mm on higher ground.

Those planning on travelling to these destinations on Christmas Eve may have to use replacement buses (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

On the rail lines, major engineering work is taking place on Christmas Eve which will affect journeys to and from London Paddington and London Kings Cross stations.

Amongst many other destinations, this will affect journeys to South Wales, Bristol, the West Country and Heathrow Airport; also Edinburgh, Leeds, Newcastle and Peterborough.

Those planning on travelling to these destinations on Christmas Eve may have to use replacement buses, use services from alternative London terminals, and possibly change trains once or more during your journey.

Many train services are not running as late as usual, so passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.

Eurostar, which operates passenger rail services to and from London St Pancras, is operating two extra trains per day between London and Paris including on Christmas Eve to help people whose trains were cancelled on Thursday.

Waiting times reached 90 minutes at border control on Saturday morning at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Vehicle-carrying train service Eurotunnel is running its usual timetable but is only accepting customers who have pre-booked.

Shadow transport minister Louise Haigh said the domestic rail infrastructure has been “totally underinvested in”, causing “record delays and cancellations”.

She told Times Radio on Saturday that anyone who has tried to catch a train in the last couple of years will “almost certainly” have experienced delays, cancellations and poor service because the government has “presided over the managed decline of our railways and has been totally prepared to accept status quo”.

Ms Haigh said the Labour Party has set out plans to reform railways to bring them into public ownership and “to bring decisions around infrastructure and the operations of the railways together”.

She added: “The infrastructure has been totally underinvested in. And as a result, we are seeing these record delays and cancellations. And people will be experiencing that themselves as they attempt to travel home today and tomorrow for Christmas.”

At the Port of Dover, waiting times reached 90 minutes at border control on Saturday morning, but the queues have since cleared.

The port said there had been a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We know that Christmas is a busy time on our roads - and we work closely with train operators, ports and airports to ensure people can get to where they need to be during the festive period.

“To keep congestion to a minimum, National Highways is ensuring more than 98% of motorways and A-roads are roadwork-free, with over 96% of the rail network also open during Christmas and New Year.

“This government has made unprecedented investment in transport infrastructure and to suggest otherwise is factually wrong.

“We are providing a record £44.1 billion for Network Rail to run a safe rail network.

“Our Network North plan - backed by £36 billion - will further revolutionise the country’s transport infrastructure with investments in hundreds of local transport projects that matter most to people.”