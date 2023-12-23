Christmas travel chaos in full swing as queues build at Port of Dover

Travellers at the Port of Dover face Christmas travel chaos as they confront lengthy wait times at border control on Saturday morning (23 December).

Exceptionally heavy traffic has caused delays for passengers attempting to make their way across the channel, in part due to Eurotunnel workers striking on Thursday, creating a surge of demand for ferries.

The AA estimated that 16.4 million car journeys are taking place on Saturday and warned of “lengthy jams.”

P&O Ferries estimate the waiting times are around 60 minutes at border control and have warned travellers there are “limited toilet facilities” and to come prepared with “refreshments.”