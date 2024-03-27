Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two Taylor Swift superfans are being offered an Eras Tour experience worth £15,000 as part of a research project into the singer’s London lifestyle.

The prize, being offered by luxury travel company, Unforgettable Travel, includes return flights to the UK for Swifties to spend a weekend living and documenting their time in the London life of the 13-time Grammy winner from 16 to 18 August.

A private chauffeur transfers winners to the five-star Savoy Hotel for a two-night bed and breakfast stay in the landmark 19th-century accommodation on the River Thames.

On the hotel itinerary, enjoying a drink at The Beaufort Bar from Swift’s Vanity Fair photoshoot and recreating scenes from the setting of the End Game music video marks a successful Taylor-style stay at the Savoy.

From here, a VIP host will guide the pair around the weekend of Taylor-themed activities, providing tickets and Eras merchandise.

Tuck into dinner at Sketch, Pierre Gagnaire’s fine dining restaurant with three Michelin stars in Mayfair, embark on a London Boy tour of Camden Market, the West End and Shoreditch in the afternoon before roundomg off the weekend with a hearty lunch at a traditional London pub.

As for the main event, the winners will receive front-row standing tickets to see Taylor Swift’s 17 August concert at Wembley Stadium as “researchers, observing the dynamics of her performance and fan interactions”.

That’s forgetting the £600 worth of spending money to splash on an Eras Tour outfit at Liberty London.

Unforgettable Travel has called the weekend “an exploration of life, Taylor’s Version”.

Swifties over 18 can apply for the Eras Tour experience before 31 March by visiting unforgettabletravel.com/swifties-wanted before 31 March.

